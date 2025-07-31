URFX.io Reports Surge in Trader Growth as Demand Rises for Instant Funding and AI-Powered Trading

Toronto, Ontario, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URFX.io , an AI-powered proprietary trading firm, is gaining momentum as one of the top prop firms of 2025. With its instant funding model and trader-first approach, URFX is changing the landscape for retail traders by eliminating traditional barriers such as evaluations, phases, or upfront fees. As a fast-growing forex prop firm, URFX offers real simulated capital access and fast prop firm payouts, creating a pathway for skilled traders to grow without delay.

URFX.io announces platform upgrade to enhance trading performance.

URFX operates primarily as a no-challenge prop firm, allowing traders to begin trading live simulation accounts immediately after sign-up. By leveraging AI-powered trading technology, URFX supports better decision-making and smarter risk management. The firm’s transparent rules, including a 6 percent daily and 12 percent overall drawdown limit, ensure that traders understand the parameters clearly while benefiting from a fair and consistent structure.

In addition to its funding model, URFX has attracted attention for being the only known proprietary trading firm offering MetaTrader 4 and 5 access to U.S. traders through its exclusive brokerage partnership. This development comes at a time when MT4 and MT5 access has become increasingly limited in the U.S. market, making URFX a standout choice for serious traders.

The funded trader program at URFX.io continues to produce results, with recent trader success stories highlighting consistent gains and timely payouts. URFX has prioritized speed, efficiency, and clarity in its payout system, further solidifying its reputation among the fastest-growing prop firms globally.

As interest in instant funding prop firms increases, URFX.io remains committed to supporting talented traders with the capital and tools they need to succeed. With a strong emphasis on technology, simplicity, and support, URFX is helping more traders pass prop firm challenge-style hurdles by removing them altogether.

To learn more about URFX and start trading with instant funding, visit https://urfx.io .



