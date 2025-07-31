NCS Multistage to Acquire ResMetrics, Further Expanding Tracer Diagnostics Offering

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) (“NCS” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired ResMetrics LLC (“ResMetrics”), a leading provider of chemical tracer diagnostics services used by oil and gas operators to validate reservoir development strategies, improve hydraulic fracture stimulation designs, evaluate inter-well connectivity, and optimize enhanced oil recovery injection programs, complementing and further strengthening NCS’s tracer diagnostics capabilities.

“I am excited to welcome the ResMetrics team to NCS,” said Ryan Hummer, NCS’s Chief Executive Officer. “ResMetrics brings trusted chemical tracer technologies that complement our existing capabilities, enhancing our ability to deliver actionable insights that help customers maximize well performance and financial returns.”

“ResMetrics has built a strong reputation for delivering high quality and reliable tracer diagnostics services to our customers,” said Sharad Behal, Chief Executive Officer of ResMetrics. “We expect that joining together with NCS will accelerate our growth and increase the breadth of diagnostics and other solutions available to our customers.”

ResMetrics was built in conjunction with CSL Capital Management. Charlie Leykum, Founding Partner and CEO of CSL, expressed his admiration for the achievements of the ResMetrics team, stating, “I am incredibly proud of the dedication and innovation demonstrated by ResMetrics since its founding. Their commitment to advancing tracer diagnostics and delivering value to customers has solidified their leadership position in the industry. We are excited to see ResMetrics enter this next chapter with NCS and look forward to all that the future holds for the company and its talented team.”

Shook, Hardy and Bacon L.L.P. served as legal advisor to NCS. Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor and Winston Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to ResMetrics.

NCS will provide additional details on the ResMetrics acquisition during its second quarter earnings conference call scheduled for August 1, 2025.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

ResMetrics, LLC is a leading provider of oilfield tracer services, leveraging robust quality control systems and its state-of-the-art analytical laboratory to ensure accurate results. ResMetrics provides its customers with valuable data to assess and improve completion designs and to efficiently optimize reservoir development and production, including in enhanced oil recovery and high-temperature applications. ResMetrics provides its services primarily in the United States, the UAE and Kuwait.

Contact:

Mike Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

+1 281-453-2222

IR@ncsmultistage.com