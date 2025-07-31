Horizon Bank Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing, John D. Hatfield

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Bank, a commercial banking subsidiary of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC), announced today the appointment of John Hatfield as the Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing.

“John is a seasoned professional with 20+ years of experience in strategic marketing, business development, and branding across multiple industry verticals. He brings to Horizon a proven track record of success building cohesive teams that contribute to the strategic initiatives of organizations and tangible results for our key stakeholders,” CEO and President, Thomas Prame stated. “We believe Horizon is well-positioned for future growth in our markets through enhanced brand awareness that aligns with our core business model. We have been our client’s trusted advisors for over 150 years, and we look forward to expanding on this success with John leading our Marketing strategy.”

“I am excited to join Horizon Bank and lead a team that shares Horizon’s desire to expand on its superior reputation as a trusted financial partner for our clients and the communities we serve,” stated Hatfield.

In his new role, John will lead the strategic direction of Horizon’s marketing, enhancing the brand awareness and sales effectiveness of Horizon Bank. He will provide oversight and insight into the creation of multi-channel marketing campaigns aimed at customer acquisition across all lines of business. Additionally, John will expand on Horizon’s local outreach efforts, ensuring Horizon’s desire to help the communities we call home continue to thrive.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Celebrating over 150 years of success, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bank and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

