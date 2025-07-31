Rackspace Receives SBTi Approval for Net-Zero Targets, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Operations and Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, announced today that the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has approved its near-term, long-term, and net-zero emissions reduction goals. Rackspace’s targets align with the SBTi’s objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, include a commitment to cut emissions by 50% by 2032 and 90% by 2045 to meet net-zero carbon emissions goals. These ambitious targets, benchmarked to 2023, position Rackspace ahead of many peers in the cloud services space, offering customers a rigorous framework which is independently validated and supported by clear, measurable metrics, that align with their sustainability objectives.

Global energy consumption from data centres is projected to more than double by 2030, with AI as a leading driver of demand. As a result, companies are facing increasing regulatory pressure, such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, to disclose and reduce their carbon emissions tied to energy use across their supply chain. Rackspace currently powers approximately 80% of its global data centres with renewable energy and is advancing its efforts to reach 100% through strategic partnerships.

“SBTi’s validation of our net-zero targets is a significant milestone in Rackspace’s decarbonization journey,” said Srini Koushik, President AI, Technology, and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. “Cloud services and digital infrastructure are among the most significant factors in organizations’ supply chain and Scope 3 emissions. By setting and making progress against aggressive sustainability goals, we are not only minimizing our own environmental impact but also helping our customers to achieve theirs, without sacrificing performance.”

“We recognize that building efficiency into our operations and across our global footprint will have a positive impact on our customers’ ability to meet their sustainability goals,” added Ben Blanquera, VP of Technology and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. “By committing to these aggressive SBTi-validated targets, we are establishing a framework for meaningful emissions reductions and underscoring our commitment to act as an environmentally responsible partner for our stakeholders, partners and clients.”

Rackspace customers are achieving reductions in their cloud carbon footprint through the company’s Workload Aware Modernization program, which identifies wasted cloud resources while improving environmental sustainability. The comprehensive assessments enable organizations to eliminate underutilized infrastructure, reduce idle usage, and transition to more sustainable cloud architectures. By adopting serverless computing, cloud-native solutions, and automated resource management, customers can dramatically cut both costs and environmental impact while modernizing their technology stack.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.