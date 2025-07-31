Nature's Sunshine Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

LEHI, Utah, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) ("Nature’s Sunshine"), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales were up 4% to $114.8 million compared to $110.6 million (up 2% in constant currency).

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 8% to $11.3 million compared to $10.4 million.





Management Commentary

“We delivered another strong quarter, with net sales of $115 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, up 4% and 8%, respectively, year-over-year,” said Terrence Moorehead, CEO of Nature’s Sunshine. “We’re particularly encouraged by the strength we continued to see in Japan and Central Europe, as well as sustained momentum in our digital business and auto ship program. These results underscore the effectiveness of our global strategy and the progress we’ve made strengthening fundamentals in North America. While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, we’re confident in the underlying health of the business and our ability to drive sustainable growth going forward.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 52,664 $ 49,984 5.4 % $ 1,523 2.3 % Europe 21,741 21,602 0.6 483 (1.6 ) North America 34,977 33,563 4.2 (25 ) 4.3 Latin America and Other 5,368 5,402 (0.6 ) (184 ) 2.8 $ 114,750 $ 110,551 3.8 % $ 1,797 2.2 %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 4% to $114.8 million compared to $110.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange rates, net sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit margin in the second quarter increased to 71.7% compared to 71.4% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by cost savings initiatives, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange and market mix.

Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales were 29.9% compared to 31.4% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to timing of promotional incentives and changes in product pricing and market mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in the second quarter were $43.7 million compared to $38.6 million in the year‐ago quarter. The increase was primarily related to the timing of compensation costs, incremental investment in digital marketing and other non-recurring expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 38.1% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 34.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income in the second quarter decreased to $4.3 million, or 3.7% of net sales, compared to $5.6 million, or 5.1% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Other income (loss), net, in the second quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million compared to $(1.2) million in the second quarter of 2024. Other income (loss), net, primarily consisted of foreign exchange gains in Asia and Europe, partially offset by foreign exchange losses in Latin America and North America that resulted from net changes in foreign currencies. The provision for income taxes was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $2.9 million for the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $5.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to NSP China increased to $0.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased 8% to $11.3 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in net sales. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $2.5 million compared to $7.0 million in the comparable period of 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,011,000 shares at a total cost of $12.4 million or $12.22 per share. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $81.3 million and zero debt.

Outlook

Nature's Sunshine now expects full year 2025 net sales to range between $460 - $475 million ($445 - $470 million prior) and adjusted EBITDA to range between $41 - $45 million ($38 - $44 million prior).

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations.

We utilize the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that these measures are useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature’s Sunshine Products’ performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted EPS, in the attached financial tables.

Net sales in local currency removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period's net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.

We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

With respect to our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2025, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on our future GAAP financial results.

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 114,750 $ 110,551 $ 227,998 $ 221,544 Cost of sales 32,451 31,664 64,102 63,679 Gross profit 82,299 78,887 163,896 157,865 Operating expenses: Volume incentives 34,360 34,693 69,204 68,263 Selling, general and administrative 43,665 38,557 84,246 79,341 Operating income 4,274 5,637 10,446 10,261 Other income (loss): Interest and other income, net 268 412 473 475 Interest expense (24 ) (103 ) (45 ) (115 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 3,026 (1,523 ) 3,779 (1,543 ) 3,270 (1,214 ) 4,207 (1,183 ) Income before provision for income taxes 7,544 4,423 14,653 9,078 Provision for income taxes 2,025 2,935 4,250 5,100 Net income 5,519 1,488 10,403 3,978 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 186 139 323 308 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,333 $ 1,349 $ 10,080 $ 3,670 Basic and diluted net income per common share: Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.29 $ 0.07 $ 0.55 $ 0.20 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.28 $ 0.07 $ 0.54 $ 0.19 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 18,406 18,647 18,446 18,737 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 18,966 19,119 18,832 19,184





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,345 $ 84,700 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $93 and $97, respectively 13,029 9,477 Inventories 69,320 59,443 Prepaid expenses and other 8,144 6,959 Total current assets 171,838 160,579 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,930 39,585 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,218 12,799 Restricted investment securities - trading 1,041 915 Deferred income tax assets 21,410 17,644 Other assets 10,438 9,333 Total assets $ 254,875 $ 240,855 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,924 $ 8,912 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 22,583 20,563 Accrued liabilities 27,456 25,399 Deferred revenue 5,501 2,774 Income taxes payable 5,765 4,117 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,625 3,927 Total current liabilities 75,854 65,692 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 638 628 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 11,005 10,277 Deferred compensation payable 1,041 915 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,009 1,007 Other liabilities 1,646 1,345 Total liabilities 91,193 79,864 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 17,635 and 18,483 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 104,662 114,577 Retained earnings 67,487 57,407 Noncontrolling interest 6,001 5,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,468 ) (16,671 ) Total shareholders’ equity 163,682 160,991 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 254,875 $ 240,855





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 10,403 $ 3,978 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,999 6,659 Non-cash lease expense 2,675 3,298 Share-based compensation expense 2,938 2,630 Deferred income taxes (3,179 ) (14 ) Purchase of trading investment securities (78 ) (110 ) Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities 11 40 Realized and unrealized gains on investments (59 ) (72 ) Foreign exchange losses (gains) (3,779 ) 1,543 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,963 ) (2,960 ) Inventories (7,901 ) 3,112 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,349 ) (2,162 ) Other assets (355 ) (598 ) Accounts payable 790 409 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 1,193 (144 ) Accrued liabilities 325 (7,993 ) Deferred revenue 2,583 477 Lease liabilities (2,684 ) (3,215 ) Income taxes payable 824 (2,251 ) Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 429 726 Deferred compensation payable 126 142 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,949 3,495 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,460 ) (7,040 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,460 ) (7,040 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 1,823 34,216 Principal payments of revolving credit facility (1,823 ) (34,216 ) Payments related to tax withholding for net-share settled equity awards (499 ) (586 ) Repurchase of common stock (12,354 ) (7,725 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,853 ) (8,311 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 5,009 (1,822 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,355 ) (13,678 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 84,700 82,373 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 81,345 $ 68,695 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 6,211 $ 8,144 Cash paid for interest 45 115





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 5,519 $ 1,488 $ 10,403 $ 3,978 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 3,500 3,499 6,999 6,659 Share-based compensation expense 1,638 1,261 2,938 2,630 Other (income) loss, net* (3,270 ) 1,214 (4,207 ) 1,183 Provision for income taxes 2,025 2,935 4,250 5,100 Other adjustments (1) 1,853 — 1,853 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,265 $ 10,397 $ 22,236 $ 19,550 (1) Other adjustments Other non-recurring expenses $ 1,853 $ — $ 1,853 $ — Total adjustments $ 1,853 $ — $ 1,853 $ —

* Other (income) loss, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange (gains) losses, interest income, and interest expense.