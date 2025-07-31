Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Year-over-year revenue grows 10%, operating profit up 19%, non-GAAP operating profit up 19%

Operating cash flow of $539 million

Quarterly dividend increases 13% to $0.60 per share

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 10% to $1.3 billion; up 9% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin improved 230 bps to 60.8%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 230 bps to 61.4%

Income from operations increased 19%; non-GAAP income from operations up 19%

Operating cash flow of $539 million

Diluted earnings per share of $2.58; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.55





Full Year 2025 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 10% to $5.1 billion; up 10% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin improved 270 bps to 59.4%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 230 bps to 60.0%

Income from operations increased 28%; non-GAAP income from operations up 19%

Operating cash flow of $1.8 billion

Diluted earnings per share of $9.51; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.55





“Our strong finish to fiscal year 2025 reflects ongoing momentum across our business, driven by robust global demand for our market-leading sleep and breathing health devices, as well as our expanding digital health ecosystem,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.

“In the fourth quarter, we delivered 10% headline revenue growth, 230 basis points in non-GAAP gross margin expansion, and 23% non-GAAP EPS growth. These results are a testament to the value that our best-in-class solutions deliver to our customers, and the unwavering dedication of our global team. Our connected care platform continues to set the standard for digital health innovation, empowering millions of people to take control of their sleep and breathing health with hardware, software and healthcare solutions delivered in their own homes.

“As we move into fiscal year 2026, we will continue to invest in innovation, scale our digital health capabilities, and partner with patients, providers, payers, and policymakers to ensure more people around the world have access to the care they need to sleep better, breathe better, and live longer and healthier lives.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 1,348.0 $ 1,223.2 10 % 9 % Gross margin 60.8 % 58.5 % 4 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 61.4 % 59.1 % 4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 265.1 242.2 9 8 Research and development expenses 86.4 80.9 7 7 Income from operations 454.5 381.2 19 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 476.4 400.5 19 Net income 379.7 292.2 30 Non-GAAP net income (B) 374.5 306.3 22 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.58 $ 1.98 30 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 2.55 $ 2.08 23





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 5,146.3 $ 4,685.3 10 % 10 % Gross margin 59.4 % 56.7 % 5 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 60.0 % 57.7 % 4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 991.0 917.1 8 8 Research and development expenses 331.3 307.5 8 8 Income from operations 1,685.4 1,319.9 28 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 1,763.3 1,478.4 19 Net income 1,400.7 1,021.0 37 Non-GAAP net income (B) 1,406.8 1,139.3 23 Diluted earnings per share $ 9.51 $ 6.92 37 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 9.55 $ 7.72 24





(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.





Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks portfolio, as well as solid growth across our Residential Care Software business. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 9 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis. Residential Care Software revenue increased by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued organic growth in our Residential Care Software portfolio.

Gross margin increased by 230 basis points mainly due to procurement, manufacturing and logistics efficiencies as well as favorable foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 230 basis points due to the same factors.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to increases in employee-related costs and marketing expenses, including investments associated with our recent global brand launch along with demand generation activities. SG&A expenses improved to 19.7 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.8 percent in the same period of the prior year.

Income from operations increased by 19 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 19 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $380 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.58. Non-GAAP net income increased by 22 percent to $375 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 23 percent to $2.55, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $539 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $380 million and non-GAAP net income of $375 million.

During the quarter, we paid $78 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 419,000 shares for consideration of $100 million as part of our ongoing capital management.





Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced our acquisition of VirtuOx, a leading independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) for sleep, respiratory, and cardiac conditions. With VirtuOx’s at-home diagnostic services, we will be better positioned to support patients earlier in their journey and help healthcare providers and homecare companies deliver care in a simpler, more connected way.

Named the Official Sleep Partner of the Qatar Airways British and Irish Lions Tour to Australia and launched ‘Tackle Your Sleep,’ a digital and content focused campaign featuring legendary rugby players.

Showcased our research at the SLEEP 2025 conference, reinforcing our leadership in sleep science and innovation. Focus areas included presentations on PAP therapy adherence and healthcare utilization, gender disparities in OSA diagnosis, patient-reported outcomes and quality of life, and the use of AI to better understand the provider’s role in therapy engagement.





Dividend program

The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will have a record date of August 14, 2025, payable on September 18, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be August 13, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from August 13, 2025, through August 14, 2025, inclusive.

About Resmed

At Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net revenue $ 1,347,993 $ 1,223,195 $ 5,146,327 $ 4,685,297 Cost of sales 520,068 499,681 2,060,753 1,982,769 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 9,367 7,987 32,116 32,963 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (1) (1,512 ) — (1,512 ) 6,351 Astral field safety notification expenses (1) — — — 7,911 Total cost of sales $ 527,923 $ 507,668 $ 2,091,357 $ 2,029,994 Gross profit $ 820,070 $ 715,527 $ 3,054,970 $ 2,655,303 Selling, general, and administrative 265,125 242,187 991,019 917,136 Research and development 86,443 80,861 331,284 307,525 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 11,928 11,262 45,273 46,521 Restructuring expenses (1) — — — 64,228 Acquisition related expenses (1) 2,031 — 2,031 — Total operating expenses $ 365,527 $ 334,310 $ 1,369,607 $ 1,335,410 Income from operations $ 454,543 $ 381,217 $ 1,685,363 $ 1,319,893 Other income (expenses), net: Interest (expense) income, net $ 5,757 $ (5,920 ) $ 4,114 $ (45,708 ) Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 1,269 868 3,644 (1,848 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (2,533 ) (15,473 ) (10,299 ) (4,045 ) Other, net (983 ) (2,960 ) (5,256 ) (3,494 ) Total other income (expenses), net 3,510 (23,485 ) (7,797 ) (55,095 ) Income before income taxes $ 458,053 $ 357,732 $ 1,677,566 $ 1,264,798 Income taxes 78,348 65,495 276,843 243,847 Net income $ 379,705 $ 292,237 $ 1,400,723 $ 1,020,951 Basic earnings per share $ 2.59 $ 1.99 $ 9.55 $ 6.94 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.58 $ 1.98 $ 9.51 $ 6.92 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.55 $ 2.08 $ 9.55 $ 7.72 Basic shares outstanding 146,472 146,915 146,716 147,021 Diluted shares outstanding 147,037 147,533 147,340 147,550





(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,209,450 $ 238,361 Accounts receivable, net 939,492 837,275 Inventories 927,711 822,250 Prepayments and other current assets 428,952 459,833 Total current assets $ 3,505,605 $ 2,357,719 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 550,790 $ 548,025 Operating lease right-of-use assets 167,497 151,121 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,511,541 3,327,959 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 438,958 487,570 Total non-current assets $ 4,668,786 $ 4,514,675 Total assets $ 8,174,391 $ 6,872,394 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 278,157 $ 237,728 Accrued expenses 402,253 377,678 Operating lease liabilities, current 30,506 25,278 Deferred revenue 166,030 152,554 Income taxes payable 132,274 107,517 Short-term debt 9,900 9,900 Total current liabilities $ 1,019,120 $ 910,655 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 156,803 $ 137,343 Deferred income taxes 77,682 79,339 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 153,015 141,444 Other long-term liabilities 141,520 42,257 Long-term debt 658,392 697,313 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,187,412 $ 1,097,696 Total liabilities $ 2,206,532 $ 2,008,351 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 761 $ 588 Additional paid-in capital 2,033,599 1,896,604 Retained earnings 6,081,490 4,991,647 Treasury stock (2,073,292 ) (1,773,267 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (74,699 ) (251,529 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,967,859 $ 4,864,043 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,174,391 $ 6,872,394





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 379,705 $ 292,237 $ 1,400,723 $ 1,020,951 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63,628 43,677 198,473 176,870 Amortization of right-of-use assets 10,660 11,077 37,338 39,339 Stock-based compensation costs 24,751 21,392 91,661 80,184 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received (1,269 ) (868 ) (3,644 ) 1,848 (Gain) loss on equity investments 2,533 15,473 10,299 4,045 Non-cash restructuring expenses — — — 33,239 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5,215 ) (57,523 ) (76,684 ) (134,278 ) Inventories, net (32,133 ) 8,910 (80,165 ) 172,203 Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets 47,017 (16,237 ) 82,629 (115,213 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 49,089 121,975 90,958 122,072 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 538,766 $ 440,113 $ 1,751,588 $ 1,401,260 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (30,585 ) (24,881 ) (89,865 ) (99,460 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (3,193 ) (1,442 ) (10,777 ) (15,396 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (138,578 ) (19,697 ) (139,248 ) (133,464 ) Purchases of investments (2,013 ) (3,073 ) (6,416 ) (12,765 ) Proceeds from exits of investments 250 750 4,628 1,000 Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts 40,406 1,833 41,633 (9,699 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (133,713 ) $ (46,510 ) $ (200,045 ) $ (269,784 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 30,156 27,696 74,439 53,094 Purchases of treasury stock (100,008 ) (50,004 ) (300,025 ) (150,011 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (590 ) (421 ) (18,077 ) (8,757 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — — (855 ) (1,293 ) Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary (10,855 ) — (10,855 ) — Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs — — — 105,000 Repayment of borrowings (5,000 ) (300,000 ) (40,000 ) (835,000 ) Dividends paid (77,590 ) (70,553 ) (310,880 ) (282,320 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (163,887 ) $ (393,282 ) $ (606,253 ) $ (1,119,287 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 35,573 $ 130 $ 25,799 $ (1,719 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 276,739 451 971,089 10,470 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 932,711 237,910 238,361 227,891 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,209,450 $ 238,361 $ 1,209,450 $ 238,361





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 1,347,993 $ 1,223,195 $ 5,146,327 $ 4,685,297 GAAP cost of sales $ 527,923 $ 507,668 $ 2,091,357 $ 2,029,994 Less:Amortization of acquired intangibles(A) (9,367 ) (7,987 ) (32,116 ) (32,963 ) Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) 1,512 — 1,512 (6,351 ) Less: Astral field safety notification expenses(A) — — — (7,911 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 520,068 $ 499,681 $ 2,060,753 $ 1,982,769 GAAP gross profit $ 820,070 $ 715,527 $ 3,054,970 $ 2,655,303 GAAP gross margin 60.8 % 58.5 % 59.4 % 56.7 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 827,925 $ 723,514 $ 3,085,574 $ 2,702,528 Non-GAAP gross margin 61.4 % 59.1 % 60.0 % 57.7 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP income from operations $ 454,543 $ 381,217 $ 1,685,363 $ 1,319,893 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 9,367 7,987 32,116 32,963 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 11,928 11,262 45,273 46,521 Restructuring (A) — — — 64,228 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (A) (1,512 ) — (1,512 ) 6,351 Astral field safety notification expenses (A) — — — 7,911 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 2,031 — 2,031 483 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 476,357 $ 400,466 $ 1,763,271 $ 1,478,350





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP net income $ 379,705 $ 292,237 $ 1,400,723 $ 1,020,951 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 9,367 7,987 32,116 32,963 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 11,928 11,262 45,273 46,521 Restructuring expenses (A) — — — 64,228 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (A) (1,512 ) — (1,512 ) 6,351 Astral field safety notification expenses (A) — — — 7,911 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 2,031 — 2,031 483 Tax benefit from business cessation (21,430 ) — (21,430 ) — Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds (A) — — (29,976 ) — Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (A) (5,544 ) (5,145 ) (20,448 ) (40,114 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 374,545 $ 306,341 $ 1,406,777 $ 1,139,294 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,037 147,533 147,340 147,550 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.58 $ 1.98 $ 9.51 $ 6.92 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 2.55 $ 2.08 $ 9.55 $ 7.72





(A) Resmed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition related expenses, and associated tax effects, in addition to tax benefits from business cessation, and the tax effect of interest and penalties on tax refunds from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance. Resmed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. Resmed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. Resmed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.





Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 (A) June 30,

2024 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 432.8 $ 406.2 7 % Masks and other 359.2 321.2 12 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 791.9 $ 727.4 9 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 261.1 $ 228.8 14 % 10 % Masks and other 127.9 115.0 11 7 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 389.0 $ 343.9 13 9 Global revenue Total Devices $ 693.9 $ 635.1 9 % 8 % Total Masks and other 487.1 436.2 12 11 Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 1,181.0 $ 1,071.3 10 9 Residential Care Software 167.0 151.9 10 9 Total $ 1,348.0 $ 1,223.2 10 9





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2025 (A) June 30,

2024 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 1,654.4 $ 1,522.8 9 % Masks and other 1,343.1 1,199.8 12 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 2,997.5 $ 2,722.6 10 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 1,010.8 $ 921.3 10 % 9 % Masks and other 496.6 457.4 9 8 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 1,507.4 $ 1,378.6 9 9 Global revenue Total Devices $ 2,665.2 $ 2,444.0 9 % 9 % Total Masks and other 1,839.7 1,657.2 11 11 Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 4,504.9 $ 4,101.2 10 10 Residential Care Software 641.4 584.1 10 10 Total $ 5,146.3 $ 4,685.3 10 10





(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



