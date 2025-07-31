LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.

Key Financial Results:

  • Net Income was $273 million, translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.40, up 5% from a year ago
  • Adjusted EPS* increased 16% year-over-year to $4.51
    • Gross profit* increased 21% year-over-year to $1,304 million
    • Core G&A* increased 15% year-over-year to $426 million
    • Adjusted pre-tax income* increased 23% year-over-year to $490 million

Key Business Results:

  • Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 28% year-over-year to $1.9 trillion
    • Advisory assets increased 28% year-over-year to $1.1 trillion
    • Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 55.3%, down from 55.4% a year ago
  • Total organic net new assets were $21 billion, representing 5% annualized growth
    • This included $0.1 billion of assets from Wintrust Investments, LLC and certain private client business at Great Lakes Advisors, LLC (collectively, "Wintrust"), and $4 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $24 billion, translating to a 5% annualized growth rate
  • Recruited assets(1) were $18 billion, down 24% from a year ago
    • Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $161 billion
  • Total client cash balances were $51 billion, a decrease of $2 billion sequentially and an increase of $7 billion year-over-year
    • Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 2.6%, down from 3.0% in the prior quarter and down from 2.9% in the prior year

Key Capital and Liquidity Measures:

  • Corporate cash(2) was $3.6 billion
  • Leverage ratio(3) was 1.23x
  • Dividends paid were $24.0 million

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures

Key Updates

Large Institutions:

  • First Horizon Bank ("First Horizon"): Expect to onboard in the third quarter of 2025. First Horizon supports approximately 120 advisors, managing approximately $17 billion of brokerage and advisory assets

M&A:

  • Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"): Completed the conversion of Atria to the LPL platform
  • Commonwealth Financial Network ("Commonwealth"): Expect to close the acquisition of Commonwealth on August 1, 2025 and complete the conversion in the fourth quarter of 2026. Commonwealth supports approximately 3,000 advisors in the U.S., managing approximately $305 billion of brokerage and advisory assets(4)
  • Liquidity & Succession: Deployed approximately $105 million of capital to close nine deals in Q2, including one external practice

Core G&A:

  • Given our performance to date, we are lowering our 2025 Core G&A* outlook to a range of $1,720-1,750 million, including $170-180 million related to Prudential and Atria
  • Additionally, we are increasing the range by $160-170 million to include costs related to the acquisition of Commonwealth, resulting in an updated range of $1,880-1,920 million

Capital Management:

  • Debt Rating: On July 14, 2025, Fitch Ratings assigned LPL a long-term issuer default rating of BBB, further improving our profile in the investment grade market

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting net income of $273 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $3.23 per share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $319 million, or $4.24 per share, in the prior quarter.

"We continue to execute on our vision to be the best firm in wealth management," said Rich Steinmeier, CEO. "In Q2, we delivered another quarter of strong business performance and excellent financial results, while continuing to advance key initiatives."

"In the second quarter, we recorded industry-leading organic growth, continued preparation to onboard First Horizon, and successfully onboarded Atria. In addition, we expect to complete our acquisition of Commonwealth tomorrow morning," said Matt Audette, President and CFO. "Looking ahead, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue delivering long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on August 29, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace(5), LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit https://lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") or its affiliate LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding:

  • the expected closing of the Company’s acquisition of Commonwealth, the Company’s retention of Commonwealth advisors following the closing and Commonwealth’s future financial and operating performance;
  • the amount and timing of the onboarding of acquired, recruited or transitioned brokerage and advisory assets, including Commonwealth and First Horizon;
  • the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, plans, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements related to the Company's ICA yield, service and fee revenue, transaction revenue, tax rate, core G&A expense, promotional expense, interest expense and income, depreciation and amortization, leverage ratio (including plans to reduce leverage), payout rate, corporate cash, run-rate EBITDA, transaction revenue, operating margin and share repurchases; and
  • future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity and dividends, if any, and long-term shareholder value.

These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of July 31, 2025 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

  • the failure to satisfy the closing conditions applicable to the Company's purchase agreement with Commonwealth;
  • difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of acquired, recruited or transitioned advisors, including the receipt and timing of regulatory approvals that may be required;
  • disruptions in the businesses of the Company and Commonwealth that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with advisors and their clients;
  • the choice by clients of acquired or recruited advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;
  • changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;
  • changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's success in negotiating agreements with current or additional counterparties;
  • the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;
  • fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue;
  • effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions, and their ability to provide financial products and services effectively;
  • whether retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;
  • changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings and asset-based revenues;
  • the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;
  • the cost of defending, settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including civil monetary penalties or actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves or insurance;
  • changes made to the Company's services and pricing, including in response to competitive developments and current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;
  • the execution of the Company's capital management plans, including its compliance with the terms of the Company's amended and restated credit agreement, the committed revolving credit facilities of the Company and LPL Financial, and the indentures governing the Company's senior unsecured notes;
  • strategic acquisitions and investments, including pursuant to the Company's Liquidity & Succession solution, and the effect that such acquisitions and investments may have on the Company’s capital management plans and liquidity;
  • the price, availability and trading volumes of shares of the Company's common stock, which will affect the timing and size of future share repurchases by the Company, if any;
  • the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements or efficiencies expected to result from its investments, initiatives and acquisitions, expense plans and technology initiatives;
  • whether advisors affiliated with Commonwealth and First Horizon will transition registration to the Company and whether assets reported as serviced by such financial advisors will translate into assets of the Company;
  • the performance of third-party service providers to which business processes have been transitioned;
  • the Company's ability to control operating risks, information technology systems risks, cybersecurity risks and sourcing risks; and
  • the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  June 30,March 31, June 30, 
   2025  2025 Change 2024 Change
REVENUE      
Advisory $1,717,738 $1,689,245 2%$1,288,163 33%
Commission:      
Sales-based  619,792  610,038 2% 423,070 46%
Trailing  418,295  437,719 (4%) 363,976 15%
Total commission  1,038,087  1,047,757 (1%) 787,046 32%
Asset-based:      
Client cash  397,332  392,031 1% 341,475 16%
Other asset-based  305,015  303,210 1% 259,533 18%
Total asset-based  702,347  695,241 1% 601,008 17%
Service and fee  151,839  145,199 5% 135,000 12%
Interest income, net  76,941  43,851 75% 47,478 62%
Transaction  60,541  67,864 (11%) 58,935 3%
Other  87,532  (19,150)n/m 14,139 n/m
    Total revenue  3,835,025  3,670,007 4% 2,931,769 31%
EXPENSE      
Advisory and commission  2,483,165  2,353,925 5% 1,819,027 37%
Compensation and benefits  319,100  305,546 4% 274,000 16%
Promotional  177,552  145,645 22% 136,125 30%
Interest expense on borrowings  105,636  85,862 23% 64,341 64%
Depreciation and amortization  96,231  92,356 4% 70,999 36%
Occupancy and equipment  81,443  77,240 5% 69,529 17%
Amortization of other intangibles  46,103  43,521 6% 30,607 51%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  43,290  44,138 (2%) 32,984 31%
Professional services  41,092  36,326 13% 22,100 86%
Communications and data processing  21,417  19,506 10% 19,406 10%
Other  51,192  48,689 5% 62,580 (18%)
    Total expense  3,466,221  3,252,754 7% 2,601,698 33%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  368,804  417,253 (12%) 330,071 12%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  95,555  98,680 (3%) 86,271 11%
NET INCOME $273,249 $318,573 (14%)$243,800 12%
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Earnings per share, basic $3.42 $4.27 (20%)$3.26 5%
Earnings per share, diluted $3.40 $4.24 (20%)$3.23 5%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic  79,984  74,600 7% 74,725 7%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted  80,373  75,112 7% 75,548 6%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 
   2025  2024 Change
REVENUE    
Advisory $3,406,983 $2,487,974 37%
Commission:    
Sales-based  1,229,830  808,305 52%
Trailing  856,014  725,187 18%
Total commission  2,085,844  1,533,492 36%
Asset-based:    
Client cash  789,363  693,857 14%
Other asset-based  608,225  507,872 20%
Total asset-based  1,397,588  1,201,729 16%
Service and fee  297,038  267,172 11%
Transaction  128,405  116,193 11%
Interest income, net  120,792  91,003 33%
Other  68,382  66,799 2%
    Total revenue  7,505,032  5,764,362 30%
EXPENSE    
Advisory and commission  4,837,090  3,552,514 36%
Compensation and benefits  624,646  548,369 14%
Promotional  323,197  262,744 23%
Interest expense on borrowings  191,498  124,423 54%
Depreciation and amortization  188,587  138,157 37%
Occupancy and equipment  158,683  135,793 17%
Amortization of other intangibles  89,624  60,159 49%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  87,428  63,516 38%
Professional services  77,418  35,379 119%
Communications and data processing  40,923  39,150 5%
Other  99,881  99,895 —%
    Total expense  6,718,975  5,060,099 33%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  786,057  704,263 12%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  194,235  171,699 13%
NET INCOME $591,822 $532,564 11%
EARNINGS PER SHARE    
Earnings per share, basic $7.66 $7.13 7%
Earnings per share, diluted $7.61 $7.05 8%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic  77,307  74,644 4%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted  77,760  75,529 3%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  June 30, 2025March 31, 2025December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents $4,185,337 $1,229,181 $967,079 
Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations  1,611,200  1,513,037  1,597,249 
Restricted cash  116,675  112,458  119,724 
Receivables from clients, net  710,463  613,766  633,834 
Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations  129,490  112,249  76,545 
Advisor loans, net  2,536,190  2,468,033  2,281,088 
Other receivables, net  951,063  939,411  902,777 
Investment securities ($124,639, $122,729, and $42,267 at fair value at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively)  139,962  138,007  57,481 
Property and equipment, net  1,278,991  1,237,693  1,210,027 
Goodwill  2,213,393  2,213,100  2,172,873 
Other intangibles, net  1,641,133  1,570,558  1,482,988 
Other assets  1,959,779  1,815,729  1,815,739 
Total assets $17,473,676 $13,963,222 $13,317,404 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:    
Client payables $2,090,520 $2,045,285 $1,898,665 
Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations  273,593  252,035  129,228 
Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable  303,614  303,837  323,996 
Corporate debt and other borrowings, net  7,175,032  5,686,678  5,494,724 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  556,086  479,803  588,450 
Other liabilities  2,000,415  2,071,801  1,951,739 
Total liabilities  12,399,260  10,839,439  10,386,802 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 136,603,206, 131,194,549, and 130,914,541 shares issued at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively  136  131  131 
Additional paid-in capital  3,787,009  2,089,155  2,066,268 
Treasury stock, at cost — 56,599,471, 56,611,181, and 56,253,909 shares at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively  (4,332,275) (4,331,582) (4,202,322)
Retained earnings  5,619,546  5,366,079  5,066,525 
Total stockholders’ equity  5,074,416  3,123,783  2,930,602 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $17,473,676 $13,963,222 $13,317,404 


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled"Non-GAAP Financial Measures"in this release.

  Quarterly Results
  Q2 2025Q1 2025ChangeQ2 2024Change
Gross Profit(6)      
Advisory $1,717,738 $1,689,245 2%$1,288,163 33%
Trailing commissions  418,295  437,719 (4%) 363,976 15%
Sales-based commissions  619,792  610,038 2% 423,070 46%
Advisory fees and commissions  2,755,825  2,737,002 1% 2,075,209 33%
Production-based payout(7)  (2,406,692) (2,374,368)1% (1,812,050)33%
Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout  349,133  362,634 (4%) 263,159 33%
Client cash(8)  413,516  408,224 1% 361,316 14%
Other asset-based(9)  305,015  303,210 1% 259,533 18%
Service and fee  151,839  145,199 5% 135,000 12%
Transaction  60,541  67,864 (11%) 58,935 3%
Interest income, net(10)  60,738  27,637 120% 27,618 120%
Other revenue(11)  6,785  2,023 n/m 6,621 2%
Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue  1,347,567  1,316,791 2% 1,112,182 21%
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense  (43,290) (44,138)(2%) (32,984)31%
Gross Profit(6)  1,304,277  1,272,653 2% 1,079,198 21%
G&A Expense      
Core G&A(12)  425,595  413,069 3% 370,912 15%
Regulatory charges  7,267  6,887 6% 7,594 (4%)
Promotional (ongoing)(13)(14)  163,575  151,932 8% 147,830 11%
Acquisition costs excluding interest(14)  71,562  43,407 65% 36,876 94%
Employee share-based compensation  19,504  18,366 6% 19,968 (2%)
Total G&A  687,503  633,661 8% 583,180 18%
EBITDA(15)  616,774  638,992 (3%) 496,018 24%
Depreciation and amortization  96,231  92,356 4% 70,999 36%
Amortization of other intangibles  46,103  43,521 6% 30,607 51%
Interest expense on borrowings(16)  102,323  80,725 27% 64,341 59%
Acquisition costs - interest(14)  3,313  5,137 (36%)  100%
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  368,804  417,253 (12%) 330,071 12%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  95,555  98,680 (3%) 86,271 11%
NET INCOME $273,249 $318,573 (14%)$243,800 12%
Earnings per share, diluted $3.40 $4.24 (20%)$3.23 5%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted  80,373  75,112 7% 75,548 6%
Adjusted EBITDA(15) $688,336 $682,399 1%$532,894 29%
Adjusted pre-tax income(17) $489,782 $509,318 (4%)$397,554 23%
Adjusted EPS(18) $4.51 $5.15 (12%)$3.88 16%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q2 2025Q1 2025ChangeQ2 2024Change
Market Drivers      
S&P 500 Index (end of period)  6,205  5,612 11% 5,460 14%
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)  2,175  2,012 8% 2,048 6%
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)  433  433 —bps 533 (100bps)
       
Advisory and Brokerage Assets(19)      
Advisory assets $1,060.7 $977.4 9%$829.1 28%
Brokerage assets  858.5  817.5 5% 668.7 28%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,919.2 $1,794.9 7%$1,497.8 28%
Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets  55.3% 54.5%80bps 55.4%(10bps)
       
Assets by Platform      
Corporate advisory assets(20) $766.4 $699.1 10%$567.8 35%
Independent RIA advisory assets(20)  294.3  278.3 6% 261.3 13%
Brokerage assets  858.5  817.5 5% 668.7 28%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,919.2 $1,794.9 7%$1,497.8 28%
       
Centrally Managed Assets      
Centrally managed assets(21)  $183.5 $164.4 12%$126.9 45%
Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets  17.3% 16.8%50bps 15.3%200bps


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q2 2025Q1 2025ChangeQ2 2024Change
Organic Net New Assets (NNA)(22)      
Organic net new advisory assets $23.1 $35.7 n/m$26.6 n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets  (2.6) 35.2 n/m 2.5 n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets $20.5 $70.9 n/m$29.0 n/m
       
Acquired Net New Assets(22)      
Acquired net new advisory assets $ $1.9 n/m$0.3 n/m
Acquired net new brokerage assets    6.0 n/m 4.8 n/m
Total Acquired Net New Assets $ $7.9 n/m$5.0 n/m
       
Total Net New Assets(22)      
Net new advisory assets $23.1 $37.6 n/m$26.8 n/m
Net new brokerage assets  (2.6) 41.2 n/m 7.2 n/m
Total Net New Assets $20.5 $78.8 n/m$34.0 n/m
       
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(23) $6.4 $5.9 n/m$3.7 n/m
Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(24)  9.5% 14.9%n/m 13.4%n/m
Total organic NNA annualized growth(24)  4.6% 16.3%n/m 8.1%n/m
       
Net New Advisory Assets(22)      
Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $24.8 $31.7 n/m$23.4 n/m
Independent RIA net new advisory assets  (1.7) 5.9 n/m 3.4 n/m
Total Net New Advisory Assets $23.1 $37.6 n/m$26.8 n/m
Centrally managed net new advisory assets(22) $6.1 $6.5 n/m$4.4 n/m
       
Net buy (sell) activity(25) $36.6 $42.0 n/m$39.3 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Client Cash Data
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q2 2025Q1 2025ChangeQ2 2024Change
Client Cash Balances (in billions)(26)      
Insured cash account sweep $34.2 $36.1 (5%)$31.0 10%
Deposit cash account sweep  10.8  10.7 1% 9.2 17%
Total Bank Sweep  44.9  46.8 (4%) 40.2 12%
Money market sweep  3.7  4.3 (14%) 2.3 61%
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties  48.6  51.1 (5%) 42.5 14%
Client cash account (CCA)  2.0  1.9 5% 1.5 33%
Total Client Cash Balances $50.6 $53.1 (5%)$44.0 15%
Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets  2.6% 3.0%(40bps) 2.9%(30bps)

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024
Interest-Earnings AssetsAverage Balance (in billions)RevenueNet Yield (bps)(27)Average Balance (in billions)RevenueNet Yield (bps)(27)Average Balance (in billions)RevenueNet Yield (bps)(27)
Insured cash account sweep$34.4$293,420342$36.0$299,618337$31.7$250,804318
Deposit cash account sweep 10.7 101,298381 10.2 89,728356 9.0 89,070399
Total Bank Sweep 45.1 394,718351 46.2 389,346341 40.7 339,874336
Money market sweep 4.0 2,61426 4.1 2,68526 2.3 1,60128
Total Client Cash Held ByThird Parties 49.1 397,332325 50.4 392,031316 43.0 341,475320
Client cash account (CCA) 1.7 16,184378 1.8 16,193368 1.7 19,841472
Total Client Cash 50.8 413,516326 52.2 408,224317 44.7 361,316326
Margin receivables 0.6 12,080807 0.6 11,444789 0.5 10,521889
Other interest revenue 4.4 48,658448 1.3 16,193512 1.3 17,097545
Total Client Cash andInterest Income, Net$55.8$474,254341$54.0$435,861327$46.5$388,934337

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  June 2025May 2025ChangeApril 2025March 2025
Advisory and Brokerage Assets(19)      
Advisory assets $1,060.7 $1,021.6 4%$978.6 $977.4 
Brokerage assets  858.5  832.9 3% 809.4  817.5 
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $1,919.2 $1,854.5 3%$1,787.9 $1,794.9 
       
Organic Net New Assets (NNA)(22)      
Organic net new advisory assets $7.9 $8.3 n/m$6.9 $12.7 
Organic net new brokerage assets  0.1  (1.8)n/m (0.8) 0.5 
Total Organic Net New Assets  $8.0 $6.5 n/m$6.1 $13.1 
       
Acquired Net New Assets(22)      
Acquired net new advisory assets $ $ n/m$ $1.8 
Acquired net new brokerage assets     n/m   5.3 
Total Acquired Net New Assets  $ $ n/m$ $7.1 
       
Total Net New Assets(22)      
Net new advisory assets $7.9 $8.3 n/m$6.9 $14.5 
Net new brokerage assets  0.1  (1.8)n/m (0.8) 5.8 
Total Net New Assets $8.0 $6.5 n/m$6.1 $20.2 
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(23) $2.4 $2.2 n/m$1.7 $1.9 
       
Client Cash Balances(26)      
Insured cash account sweep $34.2 $33.4 2%$35.2 $36.1 
Deposit cash account sweep  10.8  10.6 2% 10.7  10.7 
Total Bank Sweep   44.9  44.0 2% 45.9  46.8 
Money market sweep  3.7  3.9 (5%) 4.2  4.3 
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties  48.6  47.9 1% 50.2  51.1 
Client cash account (CCA)  2.0  1.3 54% 1.6  1.9 
Total Client Cash Balances $50.6 $49.2 3%$51.8 $53.1 
       
Net buy (sell) activity(25)  $12.7 $13.5 n/m$10.4 $13.2 
       
Market Drivers      
S&P 500 Index (end of period)  6,205  5,912 5% 5,569  5,612 
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)  2,175  2,066 5% 1,964  2,012 
Fed Funds effective rate (average bps)  433  433 —bps 433  433 

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q2 2025Q1 2025ChangeQ2 2024Change
Commission Revenue by Product      
Annuities $629,763 $615,594 2%$469,100 34%
Mutual funds  223,317  233,895 (5%) 187,432 19%
Fixed income  53,014  61,553 (14%) 53,192 —%
Equities  47,811  49,074 (3%) 34,434 39%
Other  84,182  87,641 (4%) 42,888 96%
Total commission revenue $1,038,087 $1,047,757 (1%)$787,046 32%
       
Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing          
Sales-based commissions      
Annuities $393,654 $365,767 8%$260,188 51%
Mutual funds  52,301  55,607 (6%) 42,981 22%
Fixed income  53,014  61,553 (14%) 53,192 —%
Equities  47,811  49,074 (3%) 34,434 39%
Other  73,012  78,037 (6%) 32,275 126%
Total sales-based commissions $619,792 $610,038 2%$423,070 46%
Trailing commissions      
Annuities $236,109 $249,827 (5%)$208,912 13%
Mutual funds  171,016  178,288 (4%) 144,451 18%
Other  11,170  9,604 16% 10,613 5%
Total trailing commissions $418,295 $437,719 (4%)$363,976 15%
Total commission revenue $1,038,087 $1,047,757 (1%)$787,046 32%
       
Payout Rate(7)  87.33% 86.75%58bps 87.32%1bps


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q4 2024
Cash and equivalents $4,185,337 $1,229,181 $967,079 
Cash at regulated subsidiaries  (1,288,722) (1,085,459) (884,779)
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement  720,359  476,908  397,138 
Corporate Cash(2) $3,616,974 $620,630 $479,438 
     
Corporate Cash(2)    
Cash at LPL Holdings, Inc. $2,841,718 $104,080 $39,782 
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement  720,359  476,908  397,138 
Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries  54,897  39,642  42,518 
Corporate Cash $3,616,974 $620,630 $479,438 
     
Leverage Ratio    
Total debt $7,220,000 $5,720,000 $5,517,000 
Total corporate cash  3,616,974  620,630  479,438 
Credit Agreement Net Debt $3,603,026 $5,099,370 $5,037,562 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(28) $2,922,433 $2,797,285 $2,665,033 
Leverage Ratio  1.23x 1.82x 1.89x


  June 30, 2025 
Total Debt BalanceCurrent Applicable MarginInterest RateMaturity
Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps5.797%5/20/2029
Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility   SOFR+125 bps5.700%5/18/2026
Senior Unsecured Term Loan A  1,020,000 SOFR+147.5 bps(b)5.791%12/5/2026
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 5.700% Fixed5.700%5/20/2027
Senior Unsecured Notes  400,000 4.625% Fixed4.625%11/15/2027
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 4.900% Fixed4.900%4/3/2028
Senior Unsecured Notes  750,000 6.750% Fixed6.750%11/17/2028
Senior Unsecured Notes  900,000 4.000% Fixed4.000%3/15/2029
Senior Unsecured Notes  750,000 5.200% Fixed5.200%3/15/2030
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 5.150% Fixed5.150%6/15/2030
Senior Unsecured Notes  400,000 4.375% Fixed4.375%5/15/2031
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 6.000% Fixed6.000%5/20/2034
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 5.650% Fixed5.650%3/15/2035
Senior Unsecured Notes  500,000 5.750% Fixed5.750%6/15/2035
Total / Weighted Average $7,220,000  5.352% 

(a) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc.
(b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q2 2025Q1 2025ChangeQ2 2024Change
Business Metrics      
Advisors  29,353  29,493 —% 23,462 25%
Net new advisors  (140) 605 (123%) 578 (124%)
Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(29) $375 $375 —%$358 5%
Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(30) $65.4 $60.9 7%$63.8 3%
Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(31) $89.4 $81.8 9%$61.9 44%
Total client accounts (in millions)  10.5  10.4 1% 8.6 22%
Recruited AUM ($ in billions)  18.4  38.6 (52%) 24.3 (24%)
       
Employees(32)  9,389  9,097 3% 8,625 9%
       
AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(33)  97.6% 98.2%(60bps) 98.4%(80bps)
       
Capital Management      
Capital expenditures ($ in millions)(34) $137.0 $119.5 15%$128.9 6%
 Acquisitions, net ($ in millions)(35) $102.8 $95.1 8%$115.1 n/m
       
Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ $100.0 (100%)$ —%
Dividends ($ in millions)  24.0  22.4 7% 22.4 7%
Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $24.0 $122.4 (80%)$22.4 7%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Adjusted pre-tax income

Adjusted pre-tax income is defined as income before provision for income taxes plus amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs. The Company presents adjusted pre-tax income because management believes that it can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted pre-tax income is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to income before provision for income taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A. and certain of Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries, in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(3) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(4) Based on unaudited information of Commonwealth for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

(5) The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2024 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Total revenue $3,835,025 $3,670,007 $2,931,769 
Advisory and commission expense  2,483,165  2,353,925  1,819,027 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense  43,290  44,138  32,984 
Employee deferred compensation  4,293  (709) 560 
Gross profit $1,304,277 $1,272,653 $1,079,198 


(7) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Advisory and commission expense $2,483,165 $2,353,925 $1,819,027 
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation  (76,473) 20,443  (6,977)
Production-based payout $2,406,692 $2,374,368 $1,812,050 
     
Advisory and commission revenue $2,755,825 $2,737,002 $2,075,209 
     
Payout rate  87.33% 86.75% 87.32%


(8) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

     
  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations $413,516 $408,224 $361,316 
Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(10)  (16,184) (16,193) (19,841)
Client cash on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $397,332 $392,031 $341,475 


(9) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(10) Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations $60,738 $27,637  27,618 
Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(8)  16,184  16,193  19,841 
Interest income on deferred compensation  19  21  19 
Interest income, net on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $76,941 $43,851 $47,478 


(11) Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations $6,785 $2,023 $6,621 
Interest income on deferred compensation  (19) (21) (19)
Deferred compensation  80,766  (21,152) 7,537 
Other revenue on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $87,532 $(19,150)$14,139 


(12) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Core G&A Reconciliation    
Total expense $3,466,221 $3,252,754 $2,601,698 
Advisory and commission  (2,483,165) (2,353,925) (1,819,027)
Depreciation and amortization  (96,231) (92,356) (70,999)
Interest expense on borrowings(16)  (105,636) (85,862) (64,341)
Brokerage, clearing and exchange  (43,290) (44,138) (32,984)
Amortization of other intangibles  (46,103) (43,521) (30,607)
Employee deferred compensation  (4,293) 709  (560)
Total G&A  687,503  633,661  583,180 
Promotional (ongoing)(13)(14)  (163,575) (151,932) (147,830)
Acquisition costs excluding interest(14)  (71,562) (43,407) (36,876)
Employee share-based compensation  (19,504) (18,366) (19,968)
Regulatory charges  (7,267) (6,887) (7,594)
Core G&A $425,595 $413,069 $370,912 


(13) Promotional (ongoing) includes $21.2 million, $14.8 million and $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs.

(14) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Acquisition costs    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(36) $309 $6,594 $24,624 
Compensation and benefits  16,054  17,417  6,827 
Professional services  11,057  6,145  3,567 
Promotional(13)  35,198  8,538  539 
Interest(16)  3,313  5,137   
Other  8,944  4,713  1,319 
Acquisition costs $74,875 $48,544 $36,876 


(15) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation    
Net income $273,249 $318,573 $243,800 
Interest expense on borrowings(16)  105,636  85,862  64,341 
Provision for income taxes  95,555  98,680  86,271 
Depreciation and amortization  96,231  92,356  70,999 
Amortization of other intangibles  46,103  43,521  30,607 
EBITDA $616,774 $638,992 $496,018 
Acquisition costs excluding interest(14)  71,562  43,407  36,876 
Adjusted EBITDA $688,336 $682,399 $532,894 


(16) Below is a reconciliation of interest expense on borrowings per Management's Statements of Operations to interest expense on borrowings on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Interest expense on borrowings on Management's Statement of Operations $102,323 $80,725 $64,341 
Cost of debt issuance related to Commonwealth acquisition(14)  3,313  5,137   
Interest expense on borrowings on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  $105,636 $85,862 $64,341 





(17) Adjusted pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of adjusted pre-tax income under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Income before provision for income taxes $368,804 $417,253 $330,071 
Amortization of other intangibles  46,103  43,521  30,607 
Acquisition costs(14)  74,875  48,544  36,876 
Adjusted pre-tax income $489,782 $509,318 $397,554 


(18) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
  AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
Net income / earnings per diluted share $273,249 $3.40 $318,573 $4.24 $243,800 $3.23 
Amortization of other intangibles  46,103  0.57  43,521  0.58  30,607  0.41 
Acquisition costs(14)  74,875  0.93  48,544  0.65  36,876  0.49 
Tax benefit  (31,433) (0.39) (23,937) (0.32) (17,816) (0.24)
Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $362,794 $4.51 $386,701 $5.15 $293,467 $3.88 
Diluted share count  80,373   75,112   75,548  
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.


(19) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to Atria’s seven introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.

(20) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(21) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(22) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(23) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(24) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.

(25) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(26) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Purchased money market funds $47.0 $44.7 $35.7 


(27) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q2 2025Q1 2025Q4 2024
EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations    
Net income $1,117,874 $1,088,425 $1,058,616 
Interest expense on borrowings  341,256  299,961  274,181 
Provision for income taxes  356,812  347,528  334,276 
Depreciation and amortization  358,957  333,725  308,527 
Amortization of other intangibles  164,699  149,203  135,234 
EBITDA $2,339,598 $2,218,842 $2,110,834 
Credit Agreement Adjustments:    
Acquisition costs and other(14)(37) $269,638 $249,870 $223,614 
Employee share-based compensation  84,226  84,690  88,957 
M&A accretion(38)  222,150  237,160  235,048 
Advisor share-based compensation  2,838  2,740  2,597 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,983  3,983  3,983 
Credit Agreement EBITDA $2,922,433 $2,797,285 $2,665,033 


(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and institutions.

(32) During the first quarter of 2025, the Company updated its reporting of employees to include all full-time employees, including those reflected in Core G&A, promotional (ongoing) and advisory and commission expense. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period. Acquisitions, net for the three months ended March 31, 2025 excludes $70.2 million related to The Investment Center, Inc., which was prefunded on October 1, 2024 in conjunction with the close of the Atria acquisition, as well as cash inflows associated with working capital and other post-closing adjustments.

(36) Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(37) Acquisition costs and other primarily include acquisition costs related to Atria, costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential Advisors, a $26.4 million reduction related to the departure of the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer and related clawback of share-based compensation awards, and an $18.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company’s compliance with certain elements of the Company’s AML compliance program.

(38) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of such acquisition.


Recommended Reading