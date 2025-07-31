Certara Appoints Dr. Chris Bouton as Chief Technology Officer to Advance AI in-silico Drug Discovery and Development Platform

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced the appointment of Christopher Bouton, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Bouton will lead technology strategy and development of a next-generation integrated model-informed drug development (MIDD) platform, which is enabled by generative AI and advances in biosimulation technology.

Dr. Bouton was the founder and CEO of Vyasa Analytics, acquired by Certara in 2022. Vyasa provided scalable deep-learning software, which allows Certara software to make new predictions and answer complex questions across structured and unstructured data sources. Chris has led the development of several new Certara AI-based products, including CoAuthor ™, a generative AI product for regulatory and medical writing. Earlier in his career, Chris founded and led Entagen, an enterprise analytics software provider acquired by Thomson Reuters, and started his work in drug development as a computational biologist at Pfizer.

“Chris is a visionary leader who combines expertise in AI with experience in drug discovery and development,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership has been instrumental in expanding the adoption of AI-powered biosimulation and virtual trials, helping clients achieve greater success in bringing new medicines to patients faster and with greater confidence.

Certara’s next-generation modeling platform integrates its scientific expertise, broad portfolio of solutions, and AI approaches to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of discovering and developing novel therapeutics.

“Biosimulation combined with generative AI and machine learning is redefining how new medicines are discovered and developed, and is speeding timelines, reducing costs, and improving success rates,” said Bouton. “Leading Certara’s technology strategy to build the industry’s most advanced AI and model-informed drug development platform offers a unique opportunity to advance science and deliver better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

