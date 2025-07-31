RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025. The teleconference dial-in numbers are (888) 272-8703 for domestic callers and (713) 936-6995 for international callers.

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.