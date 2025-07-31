QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

Southampton, PA , July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: QNTO), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank (the “Bank”), announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $272,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $100,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $189,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $973,000, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Robert T. Strong, Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am pleased to report that our earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, were measurably improved over the prior quarter. We anticipate that we have generally stabilized expenses except for certain one-time costs expected to be incurred during the second half of 2025 as we rectify and complete the build out of our business lines.”

Mr. Strong added, “Uncertainties in national and international economics continue. However, compared to our first quarter report, and despite the housing market still not thriving, our mortgage banking company improved in its performance. Our SBA production is now generally on target, along with commercial loan sales becoming more productive.”

Mr. Strong continued, “Loan closings are more consistent while asset growth is well contained as a result of regular loan sales into a secondary market.”

Mr. Strong commented, “We have been reporting weakness in the small business sector of our loan portfolio which still exists. However, our asset quality ratios have improved. Our non-performing assets as a percent of total assets are reported at 0.89%, our non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans receivable, net is reported at 1.10% both as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, our Texas Ratio is reported at 9.24% as of June 30, 2025.”

Mr. Strong concluded, “As always, our current and continued business strategy focuses on long term profitability and maintaining healthy capital ratios both of which reflect our strong commitment to shareholder value.”

Comparison of Quarter-over-Quarter Operating Results

Net income amounted to $272,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $172,000, or 172.0%, compared to net income of $100,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net income on a comparative quarterly basis was primarily the result of a decrease in interest expense of $1.1 million, and an increase in non-interest income of $643,000, partially offset by a decrease in interest and dividend income of $703,000, an increase in the provision for credit losses of $478,000, an increase in non-interest expense of $297,000, and an increase in the net provision for income taxes from continuing operations of $127,000.

The $703,000, or 6.5%, decrease in interest and dividend income for the quarter was primarily due to a $66.2 million decrease in the average balance of due from banks – interest earning, which decreased from $103.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $37.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and had the effect of decreasing interest income $960,000, a decrease in the average balance of loans receivable, net, which decreased $15.9 million from $605.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $589.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and had the effect of decreasing interest income $245,000, and a decrease in the average yield on due from banks – interest earning, which decreased from 5.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and had the effect of decreasing interest income $150,000. Partially offsetting the decrease in interest and dividend income was a 42 basis point increase in the average yield on loans receivable, net from 6.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 6.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and had the effect of increasing interest income $622,000.

The $1.1 million, or 16.6%, decrease in interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable period in 2024 was driven by a $1.6 million, or 25.5%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was primarily attributable to a decrease in average balances of interest-bearing deposits as a result of reduced correspondent banking activity and reduction in a money market deposit through a deposit placement agreement. Also contributing to the decrease in interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a $320,000, or 65.6%, decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt. These decreases in interest expense were partially offset by a $481,000, or 288.0%, increase in the interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings due to a $38.3 million, or 212.1%, increase in the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings which increased from $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $56.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and a $275,000 increase in interest expense on senior debt. The average interest rate spread increased from 1.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the net interest margin increased from 2.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The $478,000, or 1,165.9%, increase in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 over the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in charge-offs during the three months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in loans receivable, net.

The $643,000, or 49.3%, increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable period in 2024 was primarily attributable to a $485,000, or 86.5%, increase in net gain on sale of loans, a $413,000, or 421.4%, increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $97,000, or 53.0%, increase in mortgage banking, equipment lending and title abstract fees, and a $20,000, or 11.4%, increase in insurance commissions. These increases were partially offset by a $359,000, or 149.6%, decrease in other fees and service charges, and a $16,000, or 100.0%, decrease in real estate sales commissions, net. The reduction in other fees and service charges is attributable to reduced correspondent banking activities.

The $297,000, or 5.7%, increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable period in 2024 was primarily due to a $152,000, or 39.8%, increase in other expense, a $128,000, or 41.2%, increase in data processing expense, a $27,000, or 37.0%, increase in advertising expense, an $18,000, or 11.5%, increase in professional fees, a $16,000, or 3.9%, increase in occupancy and equipment expense, and a $15,000, or 30.0%, increase in directors’ fees and expenses. These increases were partially offset by a $31,000, or 0.8%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, and a $28,000, or 17.2%, decrease in FDIC deposit insurance assessment.

The provision for income tax from continuing operations increased $127,000, or 153.01%, from $83,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $210,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to an increase in pre-tax income.

Comparison of Six-Month Operating Results

Net income amounted to $189,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $784,000, or 80.6%, compared to net income of $973,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net income on a comparative quarterly basis was primarily the result of a decrease in interest and dividend income of $2.9 million, an increase in non-interest expense of $716,000, and a decrease in net income from discontinued operations of $406,000, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $2.1 million, an increase in non-interest income of $821,000, a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $217,000, and a decrease in the net provision for income taxes from continuing operations of $135,000.

The $2.9 million, or 12.6%, decrease in interest and dividend income was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of loans receivable, net, which decreased $42.8 million from $631.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $589.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and had the effect of decreasing interest income $1.4 million, a $49.7 million decrease in the average balance of due from banks – interest earning, which decreased from $86.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $37.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and had the effect of decreasing interest income $1.3 million, and a 124 basis point decrease in the average yield on due from banks - interest earning from 5.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and had the effect of decreasing interest income $230,000.

The $2.1 million, or 15.2%, decrease in interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable period in 2024 was driven by a $2.8 million, or 23.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits as a result of reduced correspondent banking activity and reduction in a money market deposit through a deposit placement agreement. Also contributing to the decrease in interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was a $352,000, or 36.2% decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt. These decreases in interest expense were partially offset by $479,000 increase in the interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings due to a $29.1 million, or 135.1%, increase in the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings which increased from $21.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $50.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and a $391,000 increase in interest expense on senior debt. The average interest rate spread increased from 1.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 while the net interest margin increased from 2.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The $217,000, or 19.8%, decrease in the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 over the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in loans receivable, net, partially offset by an increase in charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The $821,000, or 28.4%, increase in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable period in 2024 was primarily attributable to a $691,000, or 544.1%, increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $607,000, or 40.6%, increase in net gain on sale of loans, a $53,000, or 16.2%, increase in insurance commissions, and a $36,000, or 9.2%, increase in mortgage banking, equipment lending and title abstract fees. These increases were partially offset by a $553,000, or 118.7%, decrease in other fees and service charges, and a $20,000, or 100.0%, decrease in real estate sales commissions, net.

The $716,000, or 6.9%, increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 over the comparable period in 2024 was primarily due to a $268,000, or 46.8%, increase in data processing expense, a $206,000, or 23.7%, increase in other expense, a $197,000, or 29.6%, increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $100,000, or 33.7%, increase in professional fees, a $39,000, or 24.4%, increase in advertising expense, and a $29,000, or 28.7%, increase in directors’ fees and expenses. These increases were partially offset by an $80,000, or 23.8%, decrease in FDIC deposit insurance assessment, and a $43,000, or 0.6%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense.

The provision for income tax from continuing operations decreased $135,000, or 38.9%, from $347,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $212,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to a decrease in pre-tax income.

Comparison of Financial Condition

The Company’s total assets at June 30, 2025 were $670.8 million, a decrease of $14.4 million, or 2.1%, from $685.2 million at December 31, 2024. This decrease in total assets was primarily due to a $14.1 million, or 22.4%, decrease in cash and cash equivalents, an $8.3 million, or 12.9%, decrease in loans held for sale, and a $430,000, or 25.8%, decrease in investment securities available for sale. Also contributing to the decrease in assets was a $45,000, or 2.8%, decrease in premises and equipment, net, and a $24,000, or 31.2%, decrease in other intangible, net of accumulated amortization. Partially offsetting the decrease in total assets was a $7.0 million, or 1.3%, increase in loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, a $694,000, or 17.5%, increase in accrued interest receivable, a $477,000, or 21.5%, increase in investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, a $228,000, or 2.9%, increase in prepaid expenses and other assets, and a $61,000, or 1.4%, increase in bank-owned life insurance. The largest increases within the loan portfolio occurred in one-to-four family owner occupied loans which increased $10.9 million, or 42.0%, home equity loans which increased $3.0 million, or 52.1%, construction loans which increased $1.9 million, or 10.3%, and commercial real estate loans, which increased $372,000, or 0.1%. Partially offsetting these increases were multi-family residential loans which decreased $4.0, or 8.7%, commercial business loans which decreased $3.9 million, or 3.4%, and one-to-four family non-owner occupied loans which decreased $2.1 million, or 6.1%.

Loans held for sale decreased $8.3 million, or 12.9%, from $64.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $56.0 million at June 30, 2025 as the Bank’s mortgage banking subsidiary, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC, originated $55.3 million of one-to-four family residential loans during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and sold $51.2 million of loans in the secondary market. The Bank’s commercial real estate subsidiary, Oakmont Commercial, LLC, originated $19.0 million of commercial real estate loans during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and sold $28.7 million of loans in the secondary market during this same period. Additionally, the Bank originated $6.0 million of SBA loans and sold $8.7 of SBA loans in the secondary market in the same period.

Total deposits decreased $21.1 million, or 3.8%, to $532.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $553.3 million at December 31, 2024. This decrease in deposits was primarily attributable to a decrease of $40.8 million, or 25.1%, in money market accounts, and a decrease of $22.8 million, or 47.7%, in interest bearing checking accounts as the Company exited one of its correspondent banking relationships. These decreases in deposits were partially offset by an increase of $29.6 million, or 10.5%, in certificates of deposit, an increase of $12.6 million, or 21.2%, in non-interest bearing checking accounts, and a $268,000, or 54.5%, increase in savings accounts.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings increased $12.1 million, or 25.4%, to $60.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $47.9 million at December 31, 2024 as the Bank utilized a portion of its borrowing capacity for liquidity purposes.

Senior debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, increased $9.5 million from none at December 31, 2024 as the Company entered into a Senior Unsecured Note Purchase Agreement with certain institutional accredited investors pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of $9.75 million in aggregate principal amount of Fixed Rate Unsecured Senior Notes due March 1, 2028 (the “Senior Debt Notes”) in a private placement. The Company issued to an accredited individual investor an additional $250,000 in principal amount of the Senior Debt Notes as of March 4, 2025 for a total of $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount. The Senior Debt Notes bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 11.00%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning September 1, 2025. The maturity date of the Senior Debt Notes is March 1, 2028.

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, decreased $14.0 million, or 63.6%, to $8.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.0 million at December 31, 2024 as the Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the Senior Debt Notes to repay a portion of the outstanding $14.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.5% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes upon their maturity on March 15, 2025.

Total stockholders’ equity from continuing operations decreased $360,000, or 0.7%, to $52.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $52.6 million at December 31, 2024. Contributing to the decrease were dividends paid of $683,000, and purchase of treasury stock of $31,000. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $189,000, amortization of stock awards and options under our stock compensation plans of $121,000, the reissuance of treasury stock under the Bank’s 401(k) Plan of $40,000, and other comprehensive income, net of $4,000.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2025 totaled $5.9 million, or 1.10%, of total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, consisting of $4.8 million of loans on non-accrual status and $1.2 million of loans 90-days or more delinquent. Non-accrual loans consist of one one-to-four family residential owner occupied loan, nine commercial real estate loans, and 18 commercial business loans. Included in the 18 commercial business loans is one pool of equipment loans. Loans 90-days or more past due include one one-to-four family residential owner occupied loan, one one-to-four family residential non-owner occupied loan, and four commercial business loans, all of which are still accruing. All non-performing loans are either well-collateralized or adequately reserved for. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, 16 commercial business loans totaling $1.0 million that were previously on non-accrual were charged-off through the allowance for credit losses. Non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 totaled $5.7 million, or 1.07%, of total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, consisting of $3.9 million of loans on non-accrual status and $1.8 million of loans 90-days or more delinquent. Non-accrual loans consist of one commercial real estate loan, and ten commercial business loans. Included in the ten commercial business loans is one pool of equipment loans. Loans 90-days or more past due include one one-to-four family residential owner occupied loan and two commercial real estate loans, all of which are still accruing. All non-performing loans are either well-collateralized or adequately reserved for. During the year ended December 31, 2024, 19 commercial business loans totaling $1.6 million, and one construction loan of $187,000, that were previously on non-accrual were charged-off through the allowance for credit losses.

At June 30, At December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,891 $ 62,989 Investment in interest-earning time deposits 912 912 Investment securities available for sale at fair value 1,236 1,666 Loans held for sale 56,013 64,281 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (2025: $6,326; 2024: $6,476) 541,690 534,693 Accrued interest receivable 4,655 3,961 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,691 2,214 Bank-owned life insurance 4,508 4,447 Premises and equipment, net 1,581 1,626 Goodwill 515 515 Other intangible, net of accumulated amortization 53 77 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,015 7,787 Total Assets $ 670,760 $ 685,168 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Non-interest bearing $ 97,432 $ 59,783 Interest-bearing 434,744 493,469 Total deposits 532,176 553,252 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 60,000 47,855 Senior debt, net of unamortized costs 9,531 - Subordinated debt 8,000 22,000 Accrued interest payable 1,026 937 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,915 3,122 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,855 5,385 Total Liabilities 618,503 632,551 Total Stockholders’ Equity 52,257 52,617 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 670,760 $ 685,168





For the Three For the Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest on loans, including fees $ 9,695 $ 9,317 $ 19,218 $ 20,550 Interest and dividends on time deposits, investment securities, interest-bearing deposits with others, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 499 1,580 902 2,469 Total Interest and Dividend Income 10,194 10,897 20,120 23,019 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 4,598 6,168 9,328 12,154 Interest on FHLB borrowings 648 167 1,132 409 Interest on senior debt 275 - 391 - Interest on subordinated debt 168 488 620 972 Total Interest Expense 5,689 6,823 11,471 13,535 Net Interest Income $ 4,505 $ 4,074 $ 8,649 $ 9,484 Provision for Credit Losses – Loans 464 - 790 1,084 (Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses – Unfunded Commitments (27 ) (41 ) 88 11 Total Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 437 (41 ) 878 1,095 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 4,068 4,115 7,771 8,389 Non-Interest Income Mortgage banking, equipment lending and title abstract fees 280 183 426 390 Real estate sales commissions, net - 16 - 20 Insurance commissions 196 176 381 328 Other fees and services charges (119 ) 240 (87 ) 466 Net loan servicing income 1 2 5 3 Income from bank-owned life insurance 32 28 62 57 Net gain on sale of loans 1,046 561 2,102 1,495 Gain on the sale of SBA loans 511 98 818 127 Total Non-Interest Income 1,947 1,304 3,707 2,886 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,642 3,673 7,292 7,335 Directors' fees and expenses 65 50 130 101 Occupancy and equipment 432 416 863 666 Data processing 439 311 841 573 Professional fees 174 156 397 297 FDIC deposit insurance assessment 135 163 256 336 Advertising 100 73 199 160 Amortization of other intangible 12 12 24 24 Other 534 382 1,075 869 Total Non-Interest Expense 5,533 5,236 11,077 10,361 Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 482 $ 183 $ 401 $ 914 Income Taxes 210 83 212 347 Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 272 $ 100 $ 189 $ 567 Income from Discontinued Operations - - - 564 Income Taxes - - - 158 Net Income from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - $ - 406 Net Income $ 272 $ 100 $ 189 $ 973





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share from continuing operations – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 Earnings per share from discontinued operations – basic $ - $ - $ - $ 0.16 Earnings per share, net – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.39 Average shares outstanding – basic 2,630,585 2,600,346 2,628,786 2,525,580 Earnings per share from continuing operations – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 Earnings per share from discontinued operations – diluted $ - $ - $ - $ 0.16 Earnings per share, net – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.39 Average shares outstanding - diluted 2,630,585 2,600,346 2,628,786 2,525,580 Book value per share, end of period $ 19.83 $ 19.54 $ 19.83 $ 19.54 Shares outstanding, end of period 2,635,866 2,629,289 2,635,866 2,629,289

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Operating Ratios: Average yield on interest-earning assets 6.45 % 6.11 % 6.38 % 6.37 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 4.26 % 4.54 % 4.25 % 4.55 % Average interest rate spread 2.19 % 1.57 % 2.13 % 1.81 % Net interest margin 2.85 % 2.28 % 2.74 % 2.62 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.42 % 118.78 % 116.86 % 121.59 % Efficiency ratio 85.75 % 97.37 % 89.65 % 80.97 % Asset Quality Ratios (1): Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net 1.10 % 1.46 % 1.10 % 1.46 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.89 % 1.24 % 0.89 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 106.39 % 85.12 % 106.39 % 85.12 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable, net 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.23 % Texas Ratio (2) 9.24 % 13.25 % 9.24 % 13.25 %

(1) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.

(2) Total non-performing assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.



