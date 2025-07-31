Ambiq Announces Closing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq Micro, Inc. (“Ambiq”), a technology leader in ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 4,600,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 600,000 additional shares, at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Ambiq from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ambiq, were $110.4 million. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMBQ” on July 30, 2025.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ambiq

Ambiq’s mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. Ambiq enables its customers to deliver AI compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most severe. Ambiq’s technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. Ambiq has powered over 270 million devices to date.

Contact

IR

Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

+1 972-239-5119

PR

Charlene Wan

VP of Corporate Marketing

cwan@ambiq.com



