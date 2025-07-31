Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

August 7, 2025: Barclays Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Christine Cho. Interested investors should contact their Barclays sales representative.

August 11, 2025: Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative.

September 3, 2025: Barclays Energy-Power Conference in New York

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. A fireside chat with covering analyst Christine Cho will be live webcasted and a replay will be posted to the Shoals Investor Relations website.

September 8-11, 2025: RE+ Conference in Las Vegas

Shoals will participate in the 2025 RE+ conference held in Las Vegas. Please stop by booth # V8623 to learn more about new and innovative products offered by Shoals.

September 17, 2025: Citi Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Vikram Bagri. Interested investors should contact their Citi sales representative.

September 22-26, 2025: UBS Non-Deal Roadshow in Europe

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will participate in a non-deal roadshow in Europe hosted by UBS. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative.

September 29, 2025: Wolfe Research Virtual Conference

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, will host virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Wolfe Research sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investors@shoals.com

Media:

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

Email: lindsey.williams@shoals.com