NFI Announces Second Quarter Results

Improvements in Revenue, Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Liquidity with a total backlog of $13.5 billion

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2025. All figures quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter Highlights

Deliveries: 1,076 equivalent units ("EUs"), with 30.9% being battery- and fuel cell-electric buses (“ZEBs”)

1,076 equivalent units ("EUs"), with 30.9% being battery- and fuel cell-electric buses (“ZEBs”) Revenue : $868.2 million, an increase of 2.0% year-over-year

: $868.2 million, an increase of 2.0% year-over-year Gross Profit: $116.2 million, an increase of 14.6% from 2024 Q2, with margin percentage of 13.4%

$116.2 million, an increase of 14.6% from 2024 Q2, with margin percentage of 13.4% Net Loss: $160.8 million, with Net Loss per Share of $1.35, impacted by non-recurring items totaling $167.6 million, Adjusted Net Earnings of $10.7 million and Adjusted Net Earnings of $0.09 per share

$160.8 million, with Net Loss per Share of $1.35, impacted by non-recurring items totaling $167.6 million, Adjusted Net Earnings of $10.7 million and Adjusted Net Earnings of $0.09 per share Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $70.8 million, an increase of 19.2% year-over-year

$70.8 million, an increase of 19.2% year-over-year Backlog 1 : $13.5 billion (6,082 EUs firm and 10,116 EUs options), up 14.4% year-over-year; ZEBs represent 35.3% of total backlog 1 EUs

$13.5 billion (6,082 EUs firm and 10,116 EUs options), up 14.4% year-over-year; ZEBs represent 35.3% of total backlog EUs ROIC 1 : increased to 7.9%, up from 3.5% in 2024 Q2

increased to 7.9%, up from 3.5% in 2024 Q2 Total Liquidity1: $326.7 million, up $198.8 million from 2025 Q1. Improvement driven by NFI’s 2025 refinancing discussed below

Key financial metrics for 2025 Q2 are included in the table below:

in millions except deliveries and per share amounts 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 LTM 2024 Q2 LTM Deliveries (EUs) 1,076 1,246 4,278 4,651 IFRS Measures Revenue $ 868.2 $ 851.2 $ 3,258.0 $ 3,080.9 Net loss $ (160.8 ) $ 2.5 $ (163.7 ) $ (49.1 ) Net loss per share $ (1.35 ) $ 0.02 $ (1.45 ) $ (0.44 ) Net cash used by operating activities $ (69.6 ) $ 29.7 $ (56.6 ) $ 59.4 Non-IFRS Measures Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 70.8 $ 59.4 $ 254.6 $ 143.0 Adjusted Net Earnings1 $ 10.7 $ 3.1 $ 22.7 $ (56.7 ) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share1 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.20 $ (0.50 ) Free Cash Flow1 $ 15.7 $ 1.1 $ 22.6 $ (60.8 ) Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)1 7.9 % 3.5 % 7.9 % 3.5 %

CEO Comments

"The second quarter was a busy period across NFI as we strengthened our balance sheet and continued to execute on operational objectives to drive margin growth,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Completing our refinancing leaves us well positioned to deliver on our multi-year backlog, increase cash flow generation and lower total leverage.”

“We’re encouraged by the improvements we’re seeing across our North American supply chain, including a new seat supplier coming online ahead of schedule in the second quarter. We remain actively engaged with our challenged seat supplier on their ongoing recovery which we expect will continue through the second half of the year,” Soubry continued. “In the UK we are implementing targeted cost reduction actions to improve our competitive position while also working with local governments to encourage domestic UK bus manufacturing and rolling out new electric bus models.”

“The tariff environment continues to evolve, and we are working closely with suppliers and customers to ensure our pricing reflects their impact. While the operating environment remains fluid, based on our first half performance and current backlog we are confident in our ability to deliver our 2025 guidance that will see double digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, alongside improved returns on capital and cash flow generation.”

2025 Refinancing

During the quarter, NFI completed several activities related to strengthening its balance sheet, improving financial covenants, increasing liquidity and overall financial flexibility. This included a new four-year $700 million revolving credit facility (the “2025 First Lien Facility”), and a private offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% second lien secured notes due 2030 (the “2025 Second Lien Debt”).

Completion of the above refinancing transactions resulted in the following financial impacts:

Net proceeds of $589.8 million from the 2025 Second Lien Debt following the deduction of certain fees, expenses and commissions

A $10.8 million pre-payment penalty associated with the repayment of the existing 2023 second lien debt facility, originally entered into with Coliseum Capital Management, LLC and accounts managed by it (collectively “Coliseum”), in August 2023

A non-cash derecognition of $26.0 million in derivative assets associated with refinancing activities undertaken in 2023

Creation of a $19.4 million derivative asset associated with the 2025 Second Lien Debt

Improvements to NFI’s total liquidity by $198.8 million

In total, these items, alongside a goodwill and asset impairment within the Alexander Dennis business (discussed under segment results) created non-recurring impacts to NFI’s net earnings of $167.6 million, with $143.2 million of these expenses being non-cash items.

Segment Results

Manufacturing

Manufacturing revenue increased by $23.0 million, or 3.3%, from 2024 Q2, reflecting improved pricing on heavy-duty transit and coach deliveries, stronger product mix and higher low-floor cutaway deliveries.

Manufacturing net loss of $88.9 million, increased by $96.3 million year-over-year, driven primarily by several non-recurring events, including the impairment of the assets and goodwill of Alexander Dennis for $80.9 million and $10.0 million, respectively and an associated $14.9 million restructuring charge related to anticipated headcount reductions. Net loss was also impacted by a $9.7 million adjustment related to labour, overhead costs and liquidated damages associated with seat supply disruption.

Manufacturing Adjusted EBITDA 1 improved by $18.7 million from 2024 Q2. The increase was primarily driven by improved gross margins within North American heavy-duty transit and coach, and higher low-floor cutaway deliveries.

improved by $18.7 million from 2024 Q2. The increase was primarily driven by improved gross margins within North American heavy-duty transit and coach, and higher low-floor cutaway deliveries. At quarter-end, the Company's total backlog 1 (firm and options) of 16,198 EUs (value of $13.5 billion) increased by 10.9% on an EU basis and 14.4% on a dollar basis, from 2024 Q2.

(firm and options) of 16,198 EUs (value of $13.5 billion) increased by 10.9% on an EU basis and 14.4% on a dollar basis, from 2024 Q2. NFI added 822 EUs of new orders, supporting an LTM Book-to-Bill ratio1 of 119.9%. The average price of an EU in backlog1 is now $0.84 million, a 3.2% increase from 2024 Q2, reflecting the ongoing improvements in new order pricing.

Aftermarket

Aftermarket revenue of $155.7 million, decreased by 3.7% from 2024 Q2, primarily from expected lower midlife program revenues in North American public markets.

Aftermarket net earnings decreased by $6.6 million from 2024 Q2, driven by lower midlife program revenues.

Aftermarket Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased by $4.4 million, or 12.7%, primarily due to the same items that impacted Net earnings.

Consolidated Net Earnings, Adjusted Net Earnings, and Return on Invested Capital1

Net loss of $160.8 million ($1.35 per Share), compared to Net earnings of $2.5 million in 2024 Q2, primarily driven by non-recurring expenses associated with the 2025 refinancing transactions, non-cash goodwill and asset impairment charges within Alexander Dennis, and the impact of costs associated with seat supply disruption.

Adjusted Net Earnings 1 of $10.7 million ($0.09 per Share), includes adjustments for the non-recurring items and other fair market value normalization adjustments.

of $10.7 million ($0.09 per Share), includes adjustments for the non-recurring items and other fair market value normalization adjustments. ROIC1 increased to 7.9% from 3.5% in 2024 Q2, primarily due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA1 also impacted by an increase in the invested capital base1, which increased due to increases in long-term debt and higher working capital balances as the Company continues to increase production rates.

Market Outlook

Management anticipates improvements to revenue, gross profit, net earnings, Adjusted EBITDA1, Free Cash Flow1, and ROIC1, in the near-and longer-term as the Company executes on its backlog1, increases bus and coach production, delivers a higher number of ZEBs, executes its aftermarket business and benefits from the growing demand for its buses, coaches and parts, and the services provided by the Infrastructure SolutionsTM business.

Management’s growth expectations are driven by several key factors:

New Order Activity: NFI received orders for 6,299 EUs on an LTM basis, with expectations for further orders in 2025 following the U.S. government’s May announcement of funding apportionments for fiscal year 2025.

Funding and Market Demand: In May 2025, the FTA released funding apportionments for $20.6 billion with dedicated bus programs remaining at the same levels as 2024 as part of the IIJA. This funding supports future procurement activity and NFI’s North American Public Bid Universe remains strong with active bids of 5,855 EUs, and a five-year forecasted customer demand of 22,769 EUs. NFI has also seen overall increases in market demand for public and private coaches and low-floor cutaways fueled by growing ridership, increased travel, aging fleet assets and ongoing return to work initiatives.

Increasing Public Transit Ridership and Increasing Fleet Age: Ridership levels in the U.S. remain on an upward trend, with the latest available APTA Ridership Trends Dashboard report (as of 2025 Q1) showing bus ridership growth of 2.2% year-over-year. Average fleet age in North American transit has also increased, with APTA estimating the fleet age at 8.3 years and NFI estimating that nearly half of North American transit buses have surpassed 12 years of service.

Improvements in Overall Supplier Health: NFI has continued to see a significant decline in the number of moderate and high-risk suppliers, now down to one supplier out of the Company’s top 750 suppliers.

NFI’s strategy to provide the broadest offering of propulsion agnostic buses and coaches, built on common production lines, has positioned the Company well to realize upon growing demand as it can support customers diverse fleet plans even if demand for specific propulsion types shift. This offering includes low and zero-emission buses and coaches, alongside its broader solutions offering of aftermarket parts, training, Infrastructure SolutionsTM, and financing.

Financial Guidance

NFI financial guidance for Fiscal 2025 remains unchanged:

2025 Guidance Revenue $3.8 to $4.2 billion ZEBs (electric) as a percentage of manufacturing sales 35% - 40% Adjusted EBITDA1 $320 to $360 million Cash Capital Expenditures $50 to $60 million ROIC1 9% to 12%

Please refer to NFI’s MD&A dated March 13, 2025, for information regarding the assumptions and expectations for 2025 guidance. Note that the guidance numbers above do not include the impact of U.S. and Canadian tariffs.

Tariff Impacts

During the second quarter, NFI was subject to tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum in the U.S. and Canada, and tariffs on imports of goods from various international jurisdictions. In addition, NFI also began to receive updated pricing from its suppliers reflecting the impacts of tariffs on input components they source and import into the US. NFI has been actively engaging with its customers to explain the pricing impacts of tariffs on buses and coaches for their parts and commodities sourced from international suppliers, and has begun the process of negotiating and charging surcharges to reflect the costs of those tariffs.

Going forward, NFI anticipates that the impact of tariffs will increase with U.S. tariffs now in effect on imports from numerous countries, and as suppliers increase prices to reflect the impact of those tariffs. NFI anticipates that a significant portion of increased costs resulting from U.S. and Canadian tariffs impacting its public transit buses and public motorcoaches can be passed on to end customers through contractual obligations and through general price increases. This is likely to require negotiation with customers and such contractual protections may not cover all costs or be effective for extended periods.

Tariff-driven cost increases may be more difficult to offset in the private coach market. However, the impact on NFI is moderated by the transactional sales model and current inventory of private coaches that have lower tariff costs. Higher prices from tariffs may negatively impact overall demand (and production) within the private coach segment, although MCI’s North American production may be at a price advantage compared to importers from Europe. There may also be near-term cash flow implications on NFI’s operations due to the timing of tariff payments, deliveries, and revenue collection, and potential decreases in order sizes due to higher prices.

The impact tariffs, U.S. funding developments and other trade measures could have on general economic conditions, supply chain health, customer demand and the Company’s business is uncertain and could be materially adverse. In addition, the current seat supply disruptions may be extended and/or exacerbated beyond management’s current expectations, there remains a risk of additional supply or operational disruptions. See Appendix A Forward Looking Statements for a description of risks and other factors and the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to market open on Friday, August 1, 2025, at www.nfigroup.com .

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hrp5vpff .

Attendees who wish to join by phone must pre-register at the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register . An email will be sent to the user’s registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With approximately 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares (“Shares”) trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures (“Debentures”) trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , nfi.parts , www.alexander-dennis.com , arbocsv.com , and carfaircomposites.com .

Footnotes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss), and Free Cash Flow represent non-IFRS measures; Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share and Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") are non-IFRS ratios; and Total Liquidity and Backlog are supplementary financial measures. Such measures and ratios are not defined terms under IFRS and do not have standard meanings, so they may not be a reliable way to compare NFI to other companies. Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share is based on the non-IFRS measure Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss). ROIC is based on net operating profit after tax and average invested capital, both of which are non-IFRS measures. Book-to-Bill Ratio is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as new firm orders and exercised options divided by new deliveries. See “Non-IFRS Measures” and detailed reconciliations of IFRS Measures to non-IFRS Measures in the Appendices of this press release. Readers are advised to review the audited consolidated financial statements (including notes) (the “Financial Statements”) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A"). 2. Results noted herein are for the 13-week period ("2025 Q2”) and the 52-week period ("2025 Q2 LTM”) ended June 29, 2025. The comparisons reported in this press release compare 2025 Q2 to the 13-week period ("2024 Q2") and 2025 Q1 LTM to the 52-week period ("2024 Q2 LTM") ended June 30, 2024. Comparisons and comments are also made to the 13-week period (“2025 Q1”) ended March 30, 2025. The term “LTM” is an abbreviation for “Last Twelve Month Period”.

