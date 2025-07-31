Based Agency Marketing Celebrates 99% Customer Satisfaction Rating, Reinforcing Role as Best Marketing Agency Lexington

Lexington, KY , July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based Agency Marketing, a leading performance digital marketing agency based in Lexington, KY, today announced the results of an independent client satisfaction survey showing a 99% overall approval rating. Renowned for its expertise in scaling businesses through paid and organic media management, the independent survey of recent clients underscores the company's reputation for high-quality work across web design, marketing, and SEO. Founded in 2021 by CEO Daniel Sushik, Based Agency has more than doubled in size year over year by focusing on the growth of local service-based businesses nationwide.





Key Metrics from the Client Survey

- 99% Overall Satisfaction: Nearly all respondents rated their experience with Based Agency Marketing as "Very Satisfied" or "Satisfied."

- 95% Would Recommend: A vast majority would refer Based Agency Marketing to friends or family.

The recent customer satisfaction survey revealed that clients are overwhelmingly pleased with the services provided by Based Agency Marketing. The survey highlighted key areas of success, including the agency's innovative strategies, responsive customer service, and measurable results that consistently exceed client expectations.

At the core of those results is Based Agency’s proprietary “Google Domination Framework,” an in-house Lead Domination system that blends extremely targeted paid ads with organic and local SEO. The framework enables clients to appear up to six times on the first page of Google for their highest value search terms, monopolizing attention and capturing market share within their service areas.

Based Agency Marketing's stellar reviews on Google further attest to its exceptional service quality. Clients have expressed their appreciation for the agency's transparency, professionalism, and ability to deliver on promises. These reviews serve as a testament to the agency's unwavering commitment to client success.

One recent client campaign demonstrates the agency’s driven approach. In a competitive market of 3 million residents, a two location home service company generated 184 qualified leads in one month at just $19.32 per lead. The campaign utilized custom audience targeting, highly converting ad creatives, and pre-qualifying lead forms to connect with genuinely interested homeowners. This alone brought over $500,000 in closed business to the customer.

"Our 99% customer satisfaction rating is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to staying at the cutting edge of ever changing marketing trends," said Daniel Sushik, CEO of Based Agency Marketing. "We are honored to be recognized as the best marketing agency in Lexington, and we remain committed to delivering outstanding results for our clients."

Beyond client results, Based Agency is deeply invested in its local community. The firm is a proud partner of the City of Lexington’s Summer Youth Job Training Program, welcoming 4–6 high school interns each year and introducing them to the fundamentals of modern marketing, analytics, and creative production.

As Based Agency Marketing continues to set industry standards, the company remains focused on innovation and excellence. With a vision of becoming the most reputable marketing agency in the United States, the agency is poised to help more businesses across the country achieve their marketing goals through strategic digital marketing.

Based Agency is a performance digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses across the US scale through paid and organic media management.

