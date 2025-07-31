Crown Point Announces Resignation of CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V: CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point", the "Company” or "we") announces that Gabriel Obrador has resigned as the President, CEO and a director of the Company and its subsidiaries effective today to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors of Crown Point has commenced a search process to identify a qualified candidate to replace Mr. Obrador. In the interim, Marisa Tormakh, the VP, Finance and CFO of the Company and Hermann Steinbuch, the VP, Operations of Crown Point Energia S.A. (the Company's Argentine subsidiary), will fulfill the President and CEO's duties for the Company.

Gordon Kettleson, Crown Point's Chairman, said: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank Gabriel for his dedicated service to Crown Point. I look forward to reporting back to shareholders when we have concluded our search for a new CEO."

About Crown Point

Crown Point is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point’s exploration and development activities are focused in four producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Province of Santa Cruz, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins in the province of Mendoza.

