Solidsafe™ Responds to Global Battery Recall Wave

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMX (Better Mobile Xperience) today announced SolidSafe™, a new line of magnetic battery packs built with solid-state battery cells to significantly reduce the risk of fire, overheating, or catastrophic failure. The launch comes at a time when traditional lithium-ion and polymer batteries are facing growing safety concerns with over 1.7 million battery packs recalled globally since March 2025 and airlines are tightening restrictions significantly.

SolidSafe™ features a solid-state design that eliminates most of the flammable liquid electrolyte found in lithium-ion and polymer batteries resulting in a safer, fire resistant, power bank that still delivers fast charging in a slim, travel-ready form. The lineup includes three battery models (5K, 10K, and 10K with microSD expansion) and two charging docks (3-bay and 5-bay).

“Power banks shouldn’t be the riskiest thing in your bag,” said Daniel Chin, co-founder of BMX. “With global recalls rising and new airline rules taking shape, SolidSafe™ offers a safer alternative that cuts fire risks while maintaining performance.”

Key Features:

Solid-state battery design – Slashes flammable liquid content to reduce fire risk

– Snap-on, fast charging USB-C in/out – Up to 30W for fast charging

– Your charging cable always with you Premium finish – Launches in Titanium Black, with limited editions to follow





Kickstarter Launch – August 5, 2025: Campaign Link

Early Backers can choose from the following batteries and get up to 50% off MSRP.

SolidSafe™ 5K – Ultra-slim, everyday carry. (Early Bird: $39 / MSRP: $79)

– Ultra-slim, everyday carry. (Early Bird: $39 / MSRP: $79) SolidSafe™ 10K – Extra capacity for long day. (Early Bird: $59 / MSRP: $99)

– Extra capacity for long day. (Early Bird: $59 / MSRP: $99) SolidSafe™ 10K+ microSD– For extra storage. (Early Bird: $79 / MSRP: $129)

microSD– For extra storage. (Early Bird: $79 / MSRP: $129) 3-bay or 5-bay Charging Dock (Free when backing 3 or 5 units)





