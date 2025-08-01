Diplomatic Trade Ltd, Thomas J. Kent Jr. the Kent Family Office, and Kent Global LLC Stake Acquisition in Turkish Pharma Firm, Target $300M UAE Biopharma Venture

Thomas J. Kent Jr.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diplomatic Trade Ltd and Kent Global Support Strategic Stake in Turkish Pharma Group, Plan $300M UAE Biopharma Initiative Cross-border biopharma venture targets UAE facility launch in Q3 2025 and public listing by year-end

Diplomatic Trade Ltd, a cross-border trade and investment firm with offices in New York and Dubai, and its private equity arm, Diplomatic Trade Capital Group, have signed an MOU to acquire a 49% stake in Turkish pharmaceutical manufacturer Farmakim ilaç Kimya Gida Ürünleri Üretim San ve Dis Tie A.S.

The transaction was supported by U.S.-based Kent Family Office LLC and its affiliated investment firm, Kent Global LLC, led by financier Thomas J. Kent Jr. The deal marks a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical capacity across Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Equity Position and Strategy

Diplomatic Trade Capital’s 49% ownership includes board representation and commercial rights. Financial details were not disclosed, but the acquisition aligns with a broader strategy to scale pharmaceutical infrastructure across emerging markets in MENA.

UAE Biomanufacturing Facility – Q3 2025

The partners will establish a UAE-based biomanufacturing facility by Q3 2025. The plant will focus on biosynthetic therapies and regenerative compounds, featuring modular, EU-GMP-compliant production systems and AI-driven quality control. The facility is intended to meet growing demand for advanced pharmaceuticals in the GCC and North Africa.

IPO Planning and Market Valuation

The new entity is targeting an initial public offering on a UAE stock exchange in Q4 2025. A global advisory firm is conducting a valuation, with early estimates suggesting a potential IPO valuation near $300 million USD, based on projected revenue growth and regional distribution rights.

Institutional Investment Backing

The financing structure was arranged by Kent Family Office and Kent Global, reflecting increased U.S. institutional interest in healthcare investment across the Gulf region.

Executive Commentary

“This transaction establishes a platform for scalable pharmaceutical production in the region,” said a Diplomatic Trade Capital spokesperson. “The UAE offers a favorable environment for innovation, regulation, and capital markets access.”

About Diplomatic Trade Ltd

Diplomatic Trade Ltd is a U.S.-registered firm focused on cross-border joint ventures and IPOs in healthcare, infrastructure, and strategic manufacturing across the GCC and Africa.

About Farmakim

Based in Istanbul, Farmakim is a privately held pharmaceutical company serving public and private healthcare systems across Europe, MENA, and Central Asia.

