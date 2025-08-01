BW Energy: Second quarter and first half 2025 results 

BW Energy delivered strong operational performance in the first half of 2025, driven by high production uptime, competitive cost levels, and a solid safety record with zero lost time incidents. The Company’s project portfolio continues to advance, with final investment decisions taken on both the Maromba development and the Golfinho Boost project. In addition, a substantial oil discovery was made at the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu area, further expanding BW Energy’s resource base. Backed by strong cash generation and a resilient financial structure, BW Energy is well placed to drive growth and create long-term shareholder value.

HIGHLIGHTS



Strong operational performance

H1 2025 net production of 6.2 (4.6) million barrels, equal to 34.2 (25.4) kbopd

Operating cost1 of USD 18.3 (26.2) per barrel and zero lost time incidents

Assumed operatorship of the BW Adolo FPSO



Successfully developing and increasing the resource base

Final investment decision made on Maromba and Golfinho Boost projects

Substantial oil discovery of 25 mmbbls in the Bourdon prospect





Robust financial results

H1 2025 EBITDA of USD 281.1 (185.8) million and net profit of USD 109.7 (61.9) million

Q2 2025 EBITDA of USD 99.0 million and net profit of USD 26.7 million

Operating cash flow of USD 162.0 (85.1) million

Cash position of USD 192.9 (244.2) million at 30 June

New and upsized RBL facility up to USD 500 million





2025 guidance unchanged

Production: 11-12 mmbbls (30-32 kbopd)

Operating cost1: USD 18-22 per barrel

CAPEX: USD 650-700 million

G&A: USD 19-22 million



(Numbers in parenthesis refer to H1 2024)

1) Operating costs exclude royalties, tariffs, workovers, crude oil purchases for domestic market obligations, production sharing costs in Gabon, and incorporates the impact of IFRS 16 adjustments

Comment from the CEO of BW Energy, Carl Arnet:

“BW Energy delivered a strong first half of 2025, with production above the upper end of our guidance range and operating costs at significantly more competitive levels than in 2024. This reflects continued focus on safe, efficient operations and disciplined cost management across the portfolio.

During the period, we moved key development projects into execution, marking an important step forward in our growth strategy. The Maromba development in Brazil is now underway and will be transformative for BW Energy, increasing production to more than 90,000 barrels per day in 2028.

Furthermore, we strengthened our portfolio, confirming new resources at the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu licence. These are highly profitable barrels that highlight our strategy of leveraging existing infrastructure and pursuing fast‑track developments to accelerate value creation.

Our financial foundation remains robust, with low leverage and strong underlying cash generation. This gives us the resilience to navigate market volatility while continuing to deliver growth and long‑term value for our shareholders.”



About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 7% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





