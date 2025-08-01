Media relations:

Capgemini announces the departure of William Rozé from the Group

Paris, August 1, 2025 – Capgemini announced today that William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board member, has decided to leave the Group to pursue other projects.

Capgemini and William Rozé have agreed on William’s departure, effective from July 31. William has relinquished his responsibilities within the Group and his successor will be announced in the coming weeks.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini commented: "I would like to thank William for his contribution to the Group in building Capgemini Engineering into the market leader that it is today. Notably, William helped to enable the integration of Altran and support the Group’s ambition to become the global leader in Intelligent Industry."

William joined Capgemini in 2020, as a result of Capgemini’s acquisition of Altran. He was appointed CEO of Capgemini Engineering in 2021.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

