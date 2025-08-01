UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the second quarter of 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 30 June 2025.
2025 Q2 KEY EVENTS
- The total aggregated 2025 YTD Revenue and YTD EBITDA amounted to 5,634 kEUR and 3,138 kEUR, respectively.
- The decision has been made to extend the Company's term by two years, until February 2028.
- From the issuance proceeds of the new 2.5-year, fixed coupon, 100 mEUR Green Bonds Programme and bond redemption cash tender offer in June, the Investment Company has successfully refinanced 37.2 mEUR worth of outstanding green bonds that were to mature in December 2025.
Solar development in Poland:
- The construction of 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp. z. o.o. portfolio nears completion. As of the reporting period, 47.9 MW are operational. Two projects (~2 MW) were energised during this quarter, and two projects (0.95 MW each) are planned to be energised in Q2 2025. The anticipated COD for the entire park is set for March 2026.
- The PL SUN sp. z o.o. portfolio, with a total capacity of 113.99 MW, is divided into two phases. Construction works for the first phase (66.6 MW) were largely finalised in Q2 2024. Of this, 26.47 MW were energised in Q4 2024. 20 MW were energised in this quarter. The remaining 20.2 MW are projected to be energised in Q3 2025. Construction of the second phase commenced in October 2024. Balance of System, technical advisory, and O&M contracts have been signed. Modules and inverters have been delivered to all sites. Mounting structure construction and module installation works have been finished in 7 sites (45.1 MW). Transformer stations were delivered to four sites (32.2 MW).
Wind Projects:
- The Energy Production license for the Anykščiai wind farm was obtained in August 2024. Jonava and Rokiškis wind farms obtained the license this quarter, in April.
- The 112 MW wind farm developed under Zala Elektriba SIA is scheduled to commence construction in the middle of July. The substation user’s part BoP agreement was signed in June.
Hybrid Projects:
- The hybrid projects managed by UAB “Ekoelektra” and UAB “KNT Holding” are progressing, with the majority of land lease agreements and cable and road servitudes secured for the former, and approximately 80% secured for the latter.
