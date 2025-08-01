Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Report and Company Analysis 2025, with Profiles of Aktiebolaget SKF, Rexnord, Tsubakimoto Chain Co, KOBO, and Daido Kogyo

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metal power transmission chain market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.83 billion in 2024 to $9.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the increased use of steam engines and power machinery, rising industrial mechanization, growing demand for heavy-duty machinery, the need for lightweight chains, and the expanding demand for consumer electronics.



The metal power transmission chain market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth expected during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for high-efficiency manufacturing systems, growing demand from the renewable energy sector, rising electric vehicle manufacturing, the increasing adoption of e-mobility solutions, and expanding infrastructure projects.

Key trends during this period include the use of advanced materials and coatings, smart monitoring and predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing, greater integration in manufacturing, and improvements in lubrication technology.

The growth of the metal power transmission chain market is expected to be driven by the rising construction activities. Construction activities include the processes of building, modifying, repairing, or demolishing structures such as buildings, roads, and infrastructure. The increasing demand for construction is largely due to a shift in consumer preferences toward higher spending on renovations, restorations, and retrofits. Metal power transmission chains play a vital role in construction by providing strong and durable components, making them suitable for heavy machinery and equipment. They help ensure reliable power transfer, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime on construction sites. For instance, in June 2024, the US Census Bureau reported that the value of construction activities increased by 10 percent from $1.97 trillion in 2023 to $2.09 trillion in 2024. As a result, the growing construction activities are contributing to the expansion of the metal power transmission chain market.



Companies in the metal power transmission chain market are focusing on the development of compact roller chains designed for efficient power transmission in space-constrained and demanding applications. These compact roller chains are small, yet durable, and designed to provide reliable performance even in confined spaces while maintaining strength and smooth operation. For example, in September 2024, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., a Japanese manufacturer of power transmission products, launched the Epsilon Chain Stainless Steel Series (Model RS6). This chain, with a pitch of just 1.905 mm, about half the size of the RS11 model, offers reliable power transmission in tight spaces. It also provides a long service life with reduced wear, a tensile strength of 0.36 kN, and corrosion resistance due to its stainless-steel construction, making it ideal for use in medical devices, healthcare equipment, and industrial robots.



In June 2023, Rondot Group, a France-based company specializing in consumables, acquired Ramsey Product Corp. for an undisclosed sum. With this acquisition, Rondot Group aims to expand its product offerings by incorporating Ramsey Products' expertise in silent chain technology. This acquisition enhances Rondot Group's capabilities in precision motion control and power transmission solutions. Ramsey Product Corp., based in the U.S., manufactures metal power transmission chains.



Major players in the metal power transmission chain market are Aktiebolaget SKF, Rexnord Corporation, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., KOBO, Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., Renold Jeffrey, Hangzhou Qianjiang Chain Industries Co. Ltd., SENQCIA Corporation, Designatronics Inc., Shining Industrial Holdings Ltd., Katayama Chain Co. Ltd., CAN-AM Chains, PEER Chain, Tsubaki India Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd., TIDC Industrial Chains Division, Asar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dhaval Engineers, MAXCO Chain Ltd., Asian Engineering Works, Tripcon Engineering Pvt. Ltd.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type of Chain: Standard Roller Chains; Heavy-Duty Roller Chains; Short Pitch Chains; Leaf Chains; Slat Chains

Standard Roller Chains; Heavy-Duty Roller Chains; Short Pitch Chains; Leaf Chains; Slat Chains Material Composition: Steel Chains; Stainless Steel Chains; Plastic Chains; Alloy Chains

Steel Chains; Stainless Steel Chains; Plastic Chains; Alloy Chains Drive Mechanism: Single Strand Drive Chains; Double Strand Drive Chains; Multi-Strand Chains

Single Strand Drive Chains; Double Strand Drive Chains; Multi-Strand Chains Application: Industrial Machinery; Automotive; Aerospace; Food Processing; Mining and Construction

Sub Segments:

Standard Roller Chains: Single Strand Chains; Double Strand Chains; Triple Strand Chains

Single Strand Chains; Double Strand Chains; Triple Strand Chains Heavy-Duty Roller Chains: Heavy-Duty Single Strand Chains; Heavy-Duty Double Strand Chains; Heavy-Duty Triple Strand Chains

Heavy-Duty Single Strand Chains; Heavy-Duty Double Strand Chains; Heavy-Duty Triple Strand Chains Short Pitch Chains: Precision Short Pitch Chains; Conveyor Short Pitch Chains

Precision Short Pitch Chains; Conveyor Short Pitch Chains Leaf Chains: AL Series (Light Duty Series); BL Series (Heavy Duty Series)

AL Series (Light Duty Series); BL Series (Heavy Duty Series) Slat Chains: Steel Slat Chains; Plastic Slat Chains

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Characteristics



3. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Trends and Strategies



4. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain PESTEL Analysis

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value

5.5. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value

5.6. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Segmentation by Type of Chain, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Standard Roller Chains

Heavy-Duty Roller Chains

Short Pitch Chains

Leaf Chains

Slat Chains

6.2. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Segmentation by Material Composition, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Steel Chains

Stainless Steel Chains

Plastic Chains

Alloy Chains

6.3. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Segmentation by Drive Mechanism, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Single Strand Drive Chains

Double Strand Drive Chains

Multi-Strand Chains

6.4. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Aerospace

Food Processing

Mining and Construction

6.5. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Sub-Segmentation of Standard Roller Chains, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Single Strand Chains

Double Strand Chains

Triple Strand Chains

6.6. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Sub-Segmentation of Heavy-Duty Roller Chains, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Heavy-Duty Single Strand Chains

Heavy-Duty Double Strand Chains

Heavy-Duty Triple Strand Chains

6.7. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Sub-Segmentation of Short Pitch Chains, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Precision Short Pitch Chains

Conveyor Short Pitch Chains

6.8. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Sub-Segmentation of Leaf Chains, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

AL Series (Light Duty Series)

BL Series (Heavy Duty Series)

6.9. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market, Sub-Segmentation of Slat Chains, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Steel Slat Chains

Plastic Slat Chains

7-29. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Regional and Country Analysis



30. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Aktiebolaget SKF - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Rexnord Corporation - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Tsubakimoto Chain Co. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. KOBO LLC - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Renold Jeffrey

31.2. Hangzhou Qianjiang Chain Industries Co. Ltd.

31.3. SENQCIA Corporation

31.4. Designatronics Inc.

31.5. Shining Industrial Holdings Ltd.

31.6. Katayama Chain Co. Ltd.

31.7. CAN-AM Chains

31.8. PEER Chain

31.9. Tsubaki India Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd.

31.10. TIDC Industrial Chains Division

31.11. Asar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

31.12. Dhaval Engineers

31.13. MAXCO Chain Ltd.

31.14. Asian Engineering Works

31.15. Tripcon Engineering Pvt. Ltd.



32. Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Metal Power Transmission Chain Market



34. Recent Developments in the Metal Power Transmission Chain Market



35. Metal Power Transmission Chain Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Metal Power Transmission Chain Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Metal Power Transmission Chain Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Metal Power Transmission Chain Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



