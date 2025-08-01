Advanced Authentication Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Advanced Authentication Market to Surge by USD 75.57 Billion from 2024-2029, Driven by Online Transactions Boom

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Authentication Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced authentication market is projected to expand by USD 75.57 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a swift CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. This comprehensive market report offers a holistic assessment, encompassing market size forecasts, prevailing trends, growth factors, challenges, and key vendor analysis.
Focusing on the current market dynamics, this report sheds light on the notable trends and primary drivers within the advanced authentication market. A significant surge in online transaction volumes coupled with the robust security provided by hardware one-time password tokens fuels market expansion. Moreover, the increasing embrace of BYOD (bring your own device) strategies by various enterprises further propels market growth.
The study furnishes comprehensive market data, encompassing segments with regional breakdowns and a detailed vendor landscape. Historical data aligns harmoniously with forecast information to facilitate forward-looking insights.
Market Segmentation:
By Technology:
- Biometrics
- Multi-factor authentication
By Type:
- Large enterprise
- SME
By Deployment:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
By End-user:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government and defense
- IT and telecom
- Others
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The advent of out-of-band (OOB) authentication emerges as a pivotal catalyst propelling growth in the advanced authentication market. Additionally, the rise of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and a growing inclination for unified authentication platforms are expected to significantly boost market demand.
