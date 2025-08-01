Advanced Authentication Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Advanced Authentication Market to Surge by USD 75.57 Billion from 2024-2029, Driven by Online Transactions Boom

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Authentication Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced authentication market is projected to expand by USD 75.57 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a swift CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. This comprehensive market report offers a holistic assessment, encompassing market size forecasts, prevailing trends, growth factors, challenges, and key vendor analysis.

Focusing on the current market dynamics, this report sheds light on the notable trends and primary drivers within the advanced authentication market. A significant surge in online transaction volumes coupled with the robust security provided by hardware one-time password tokens fuels market expansion. Moreover, the increasing embrace of BYOD (bring your own device) strategies by various enterprises further propels market growth.

The study furnishes comprehensive market data, encompassing segments with regional breakdowns and a detailed vendor landscape. Historical data aligns harmoniously with forecast information to facilitate forward-looking insights.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Biometrics

Multi-factor authentication

By Type:

Large enterprise

SME

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End-user:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and defense

IT and telecom

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The advent of out-of-band (OOB) authentication emerges as a pivotal catalyst propelling growth in the advanced authentication market. Additionally, the rise of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and a growing inclination for unified authentication platforms are expected to significantly boost market demand.

Report Coverage:

Advanced Authentication Market Sizing

Advanced Authentication Market Forecast

Advanced Authentication Market Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis embedded within the report is crafted to empower clients in bolstering their market stance. Detailed insights are provided on several leading vendors, including Atos SE, Beyond Identity Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and more. The analysis includes forward-looking information on emerging trends and challenges, enabling companies to strategize and capture upcoming growth opportunities effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Global Advanced Authentication Market 2019 - 2023 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis Impact of AI on Global Advanced Authentication Market

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology Market segments Comparison by Technology Biometrics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Multi-factor authentication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type Market segments Comparison by Type Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 SME - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment Market segments Comparison by Deployment Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user Market segments Comparison by End-user BFSI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Atos SE Beyond Identity Inc. Broadcom Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Entrust Corp. FEITIAN Technologies Co. Ltd. ForgeRock Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Infineon Technologies AG International Business Machines Corp. Mastercard Inc. Open Text Corp. Oracle Corp. Thales Group Versasec AB



