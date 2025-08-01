Navigating Organisational Change: The People Aspect of Managing a Restructure Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Organisational Change: The People Aspect of Managing a Restructure Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organisations need to change to keep apace with the environment in which they are operating. This constant demand for change affects the people which work within the organisation. The change could mean that your business needs to keep employees, but ask them to do something different. Alternatively, change could mean that fewer people are needed and the possibility of redundancies needs to be addressed. Another alternative is that a decision has been taken to sell part or all of the business, or change a service provider and hence a transfer of undertaking will apply.

All of these scenarios need managing professionally, legally and with sensitivity. This course will give you the knowledge and skills to approach your particular business situation with confidence and clarity.

Part one of this webinar focusses on variation of contract. Do you want the employee to do different work, work from a different location, work different hours. The expert trainer will explore how to make the change lawfully.

Part two looks at how to manage a redundancy process. The trainer will start by defining what is legally meant by a redundancy, and then walk through the process from announcing the redundancy to parting company with the employees.

Part three tackles what is meant by a transfer of undertaking and how that process should be managed.

The trainer will use case studies to bring the subject to life and help embed the learning. there will also be time during the course for you to ask your specific questions.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Get to grips with the process of varying a contract of employment

with the process of varying a contract of employment Be aware of the pitfalls that must be avoided when dealing with change

of the pitfalls that must be avoided when dealing with change Understand the legal process for redundancy

the legal process for redundancy Consider the operational aspects of a transfer of undertaking

the operational aspects of a transfer of undertaking Explore the soft skills needed for successful change management

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of particular benefit to all those who need the knowledge and skills to lead and support successful restructuring initiatives within a business, including:

People managers and department heads

Senior leaders and executives

HR professionals

Change managers

Key Topics Covered:

How to vary a contract of employment

Consultation and fair process

Open communication and negotiation

Legal compliance and documentation

Walking through the redundancy process

Fair and objective selection criteria and consultation

Communicating the business rationale

Redundancy pay and employee support

How to manage a transfer of undertaking

Ensuring compliance with TUPE

Consultations and timelines

Operational aspects and integration planning

Change management, some of the soft skills to think about

Communication skills

Leadership and problem-solving skills

Empathy and emotional intelligence

Influencing, persuasion and conflict resolution skills

Communicating change to employees

Clarity and transparency

Timely and consistent messages

Regular updates and encouraging feedback

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8sfbs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.