Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2030, with SAP, Blue Yonder, Oracle, Infor, Epicor, IBM, Creactives, Kinaxis, E2open, HighJump, and Descartes Systems

The Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software industry is characterized by its focus on digital transformation, real-time visibility, and AI-driven analytics to enhance efficiency and resilience. Key trends include the integration of artificial intelligence for predictive planning, blockchain for transparency, and cloud-based platforms for scalability.
The market is driven by global trade growth, e-commerce expansion, and the need for resilient supply chains amid disruptions. Innovations such as autonomous logistics, real-time tracking, and sustainability-focused modules are shaping the industry, addressing the demand for agile and data-driven supply chain solutions.
Market Size and Growth Forecast
The global Supply Chain Management Software market was valued at USD 17.6-28.9 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 8.0%-10.0% from 2025 to 2030, driven by digital transformation and e-commerce growth.
Regional Analysis
- North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%-9.5%, with the United States leading due to its strong e-commerce and manufacturing sectors. Trends include AI-driven SCM solutions for retail and logistics.
- Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.3%-9.3%, with Germany and the UK driving demand. The region focuses on SCM software for automotive and industrial manufacturing, supported by sustainability goals.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at 8.5%-10.5%, driven by China and India. China's logistics and manufacturing hubs fuel demand for cloud-based SCM solutions, while India emphasizes e-commerce logistics.
- Rest of the World, particularly Brazil and South Africa, is expected to grow at 7.0%-9.0%, with trends toward SCM software for retail and industrial applications.
Application Analysis
- Retail applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%-10.2%, driven by e-commerce and inventory management needs. Trends include real-time tracking and AI-driven demand forecasting.
- Wholesale & distribution applications are projected to expand at 8.0%-10.0%, focusing on logistics optimization. Trends include blockchain for transparency.
- Logistics service applications are expected to grow at 7.8%-9.8%, emphasizing real-time visibility. Trends include autonomous logistics solutions.
- Automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, and other applications are anticipated to rise at 7.5%-9.5%, focusing on supply chain resilience and sustainability.
Type Analysis
- Supply chain planning is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%-10.2%, driven by AI-driven forecasting. Trends include predictive analytics.
- Supply chain logistics is projected to expand at 8.0%-10.0%, focusing on real-time tracking. Trends include IoT integration.
- Manufacturing, product lifecycle management, and enterprise asset management are expected to grow at 7.5%-9.5%, emphasizing automation and sustainability.
Key Market Players
- SAP, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, offers comprehensive SCM software with AI and cloud-based solutions for retail and manufacturing.
- Blue Yonder Group, based in Scottsdale, USA, specializes in AI-driven SCM solutions for logistics and retail.
- Oracle, located in Austin, USA, provides cloud-based SCM software for global supply chain management.
- Infor, based in New York, USA, offers SCM solutions for manufacturing and distribution, focusing on scalability.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities
- E-commerce growth drives demand for SCM software in retail and logistics.
- AI and blockchain enhance supply chain efficiency and transparency.
- Emerging markets offer growth potential due to industrialization.
- Sustainability-focused modules align with environmental goals.
Challenges
- High implementation costs limit adoption in smaller enterprises.
- Data security concerns challenge cloud-based SCM solutions.
- Regulatory compliance increases development costs.
- Supply chain disruptions impact software deployment.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Supply Chain Management Software Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in North America
8.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
8.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use
8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
8.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type
8.5 Key Countries Analysis
8.5.1 United States
8.5.2 Canada
8.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in South America
9.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
9.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Peru
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in Asia & Pacific
10.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
10.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 India
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 Southeast Asia
10.5.6 Australia
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in Europe
11.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
11.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 Germany
11.5.2 France
11.5.3 United Kingdom
11.5.4 Italy
11.5.5 Spain
11.5.6 Belgium
11.5.7 Netherlands
11.5.8 Austria
11.5.9 Poland
11.5.10 Russia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in MEA
12.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
12.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Egypt
12.5.2 Israel
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
12.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 13 Summary For Global Supply Chain Management Software Market
13.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
13.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type
Chapter 14 Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Forecast
14.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Forecast
14.2 Supply Chain Management Software Application Forecast
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Supply Chain Management Software Type Forecast
Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
- SAP
- Blue Yonder Group
- Oracle
- Infor
- Manhattan Associates
- Epicor
- IBM
- Creactives
- Kinaxis
- E2open
- HighJump
- Descartes Systems Group
