Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2030, with SAP, Blue Yonder, Oracle, Infor, Epicor, IBM, Creactives, Kinaxis, E2open, HighJump, and Descartes Systems

The Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software industry is characterized by its focus on digital transformation, real-time visibility, and AI-driven analytics to enhance efficiency and resilience. Key trends include the integration of artificial intelligence for predictive planning, blockchain for transparency, and cloud-based platforms for scalability.

The market is driven by global trade growth, e-commerce expansion, and the need for resilient supply chains amid disruptions. Innovations such as autonomous logistics, real-time tracking, and sustainability-focused modules are shaping the industry, addressing the demand for agile and data-driven supply chain solutions.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Supply Chain Management Software market was valued at USD 17.6-28.9 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 8.0%-10.0% from 2025 to 2030, driven by digital transformation and e-commerce growth.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%-9.5%, with the United States leading due to its strong e-commerce and manufacturing sectors. Trends include AI-driven SCM solutions for retail and logistics.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.3%-9.3%, with Germany and the UK driving demand. The region focuses on SCM software for automotive and industrial manufacturing, supported by sustainability goals.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at 8.5%-10.5%, driven by China and India. China's logistics and manufacturing hubs fuel demand for cloud-based SCM solutions, while India emphasizes e-commerce logistics.

Rest of the World, particularly Brazil and South Africa, is expected to grow at 7.0%-9.0%, with trends toward SCM software for retail and industrial applications.

Application Analysis

Retail applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%-10.2%, driven by e-commerce and inventory management needs. Trends include real-time tracking and AI-driven demand forecasting.

Wholesale & distribution applications are projected to expand at 8.0%-10.0%, focusing on logistics optimization. Trends include blockchain for transparency.

Logistics service applications are expected to grow at 7.8%-9.8%, emphasizing real-time visibility. Trends include autonomous logistics solutions.

Automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, and other applications are anticipated to rise at 7.5%-9.5%, focusing on supply chain resilience and sustainability.

Type Analysis

Supply chain planning is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%-10.2%, driven by AI-driven forecasting. Trends include predictive analytics.

Supply chain logistics is projected to expand at 8.0%-10.0%, focusing on real-time tracking. Trends include IoT integration.

Manufacturing, product lifecycle management, and enterprise asset management are expected to grow at 7.5%-9.5%, emphasizing automation and sustainability.

Key Market Players

SAP, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, offers comprehensive SCM software with AI and cloud-based solutions for retail and manufacturing.

Blue Yonder Group, based in Scottsdale, USA, specializes in AI-driven SCM solutions for logistics and retail.

Oracle, located in Austin, USA, provides cloud-based SCM software for global supply chain management.

Infor, based in New York, USA, offers SCM solutions for manufacturing and distribution, focusing on scalability.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

E-commerce growth drives demand for SCM software in retail and logistics.

AI and blockchain enhance supply chain efficiency and transparency.

Emerging markets offer growth potential due to industrialization.

Sustainability-focused modules align with environmental goals.

Challenges

High implementation costs limit adoption in smaller enterprises.

Data security concerns challenge cloud-based SCM solutions.

Regulatory compliance increases development costs.

Supply chain disruptions impact software deployment.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Supply Chain Management Software Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in North America

8.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

8.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in South America

9.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

9.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Peru



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in Asia & Pacific

10.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

10.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in Europe

11.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

11.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Russia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Supply Chain Management Software Market in MEA

12.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

12.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.2 Israel

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

12.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 13 Summary For Global Supply Chain Management Software Market

13.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

13.2 Supply Chain Management Software Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Type



Chapter 14 Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Forecast

14.1 Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Forecast

14.2 Supply Chain Management Software Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Supply Chain Management Software Type Forecast



Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

SAP

Blue Yonder Group

Oracle

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor

IBM

Creactives

Kinaxis

E2open

HighJump

Descartes Systems Group

