Becoming an In-house Lawyer in the UK Training Course | Navigating Your Path to Corporate Success (ONLINE EVENT: October 3, 2025)

This is a course for new in-house lawyers or those thinking about changing career from private practice.

All lawyers understand that being an in-house lawyer is different to private practice, but how is it different?

Do you have a good understanding of what is it like to deliver legal services within a business environment in which your client is also your employer? Are you fully equipped for the challenge?

As an in-house lawyer you're a crucial part of a business team. You'll need to interact with company executives, management and fellow employees. Working closely with non-legal colleagues while handling a wide range of legal issues relevant to the organisation is key. This can be challenging and there are a number of new skills and ways of working that you'll need to adapt to.

You'll also need to understand and demonstrate your value in a situation where you can no longer rely on billings and chargeable hours. Handling the career differences can lead to greater job satisfaction and a better work-life balance, while making a real difference to an organisations goals.

This comprehensive half-day course has been designed especially to prepare those who are considering moving to in-house legal work and those who have recently made the change.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Understand the differences between being an in-house lawyer and private practice

Get to grips with how to succeed in the corporate world

Learn about the specific challenges you could face and how to approach them

Consider the career differences and potential benefits

Examine ways to focus on company ethics and demonstrate your value

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed for those thinking about moving to an in-house legal position, as well as those that have recently made the change.

Key Topics Covered:

The new relationship: getting to grips with your new 'client'

Coping with differences in teams

Working in teams

Leading and managing

Co-location/virtual working

Handling career differences

Career progression

The opportunities and responsibilities of variety and flexibility

Work-life balance

Ethics and value

Ethics - coming under pressure and saying "No" Taking decisions your organisation respects The complexity of ethics

Demonstrating value Understanding purpose and demonstrating value New types of KPIs Business thinking



Speakers:



Helene Russell

The Knowledge Business



Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.



Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.



She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and

Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.



