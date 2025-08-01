Heilind Electronics Announces Retirement of Asia President William Sim and Appointment of Charles Tan as Successor

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, is pleased to announce the retirement of William Sim, President of Heilind Asia, effective July 15, 2025. Sim has been a cornerstone of Heilind’s international expansion for over a decade, playing a pivotal role in establishing the company’s footprint and reputation throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Charles Tan has been hired to succeed Sim as President of Heilind Asia, effective immediately. Tan joins Heilind from Future Electronics where he served as Managing Director for Greater China. With 12 years of executive leadership experience across Asia, Tan brings a proven track record in scaling complex distribution businesses and driving growth in high-performance markets.

Tan holds a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications Engineering from Shanghai University of Technology, a Master’s degree in Economics from Fudan University, and an MBA from McGill University.

“William Sim’s leadership was instrumental in transforming Heilind into a truly global distributor,” said Robert Clapp, President & CEO at Heilind Electronics. “We thank him for his vision, discipline, and commitment to excellence. We are equally confident in Charles Tan’s ability to lead the Asia team with integrity and boldness as we move into our next chapter.”

This leadership transition marks a key milestone in Heilind’s global growth strategy and underscores the company’s ongoing investment in regional talent, infrastructure, and customer relationships throughout Asia.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David P. Warren, Director of Global Marketing

Heilind Electronics

dwarren@heilind.com