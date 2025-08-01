Fibromyalgia Market Analysis Report 2025-2035 | Key Players Drive Competition in Expanding Treatment Options

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibromyalgia Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment Type and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fibromyalgia is a complex chronic pain disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive dysfunction. Although its exact cause is unknown, it is believed to involve genetic, environmental, and psychological factors. The market includes medications such as antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and muscle relaxants, along with complementary therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy, exercise programs, and alternative medicine interventions.



The increasing development of novel drugs targeting central sensitization, coupled with rising investments in digital health tools and personalized medicine, is expanding treatment possibilities. Enhanced diagnostic criteria by organizations such as the American College of Rheumatology are contributing to better disease identification and management.



However, several challenges persist, such as underdiagnosis, social stigma, lack of definitive diagnostic tests, and limited efficacy of current treatments. However, ongoing research efforts, growing insurance coverage, and public education initiatives are anticipated to improve diagnosis rates and patient outcomes in the coming years.



Impact



Technological innovations in wearable health trackers, pain management applications, and digital therapeutics are transforming the fibromyalgia management landscape. Multi-disciplinary care approaches involving rheumatologists, neurologists, psychologists, and physiotherapists are increasingly being adopted to improve long-term health outcomes and quality of life for patients.



North America is projected to lead the fibromyalgia market due to advanced healthcare systems, high awareness levels, and the presence of key pharmaceutical players. Europe follows closely with active research initiatives and supportive reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific shows robust growth potential fuelled by improving healthcare infrastructure and increased efforts in clinical diagnosis and chronic pain management.

Product/Innovation: This report provides comprehensive insights into the current trends in fibromyalgia, helping companies identify opportunities for drug and technology development. Organizations can leverage these insights to design therapies, medications, and platforms tailored to the needs of patients suffering from fibromyalgia, improving outcomes and enhancing market penetration.



Competitive: A detailed competitive landscape analysis helps organizations benchmark their market standing against key players. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of competitors, companies can position themselves more effectively in the global fibromyalgia market.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

Demand Drivers for the Global Fibromyalgia Market:

Rising prevalence of chronic pain disorders and fibromyalgia

Development of targeted central nervous system therapies

Increasing awareness and diagnosis rates globally

Expansion of telehealth and mobile health solutions for pain management

Limitations for the Global Fibromyalgia Market:

Lack of curative therapies and limited treatment efficacy

Challenges in differential diagnosis and underreporting

Social stigma and misperception regarding fibromyalgia

High dependency on symptomatic management

Leading players in the global fibromyalgia market include:

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Lupin

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

UCB Biopharma SRL

Scilex Holding

Tryptamine Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Fibromyalgia Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.4.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Ongoing Clinical Trials

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Overview

1.7.2 Market Drivers

1.7.3 Market Restraints

1.7.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Fibromyalgia Market, by Treatment Type, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 Pharmacological Interventions

2.1.1 Antidepressants

2.1.2 Anticonvulsant

2.1.3 Muscle Relaxants

2.1.4 Analgesics

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Non-Pharmacological Therapies

2.2.1 Physical Therapy

2.2.2 Occupational Therapy



3. Global Fibromyalgia Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.3 North America Fibromyalgia Market, by Country

3.1.3.1 U.S.

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Market Dynamics

3.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Fibromyalgia Market, by Country

3.2.3.1 U.K.

3.2.3.2 France

3.2.3.3 Germany

3.2.3.4 Italy

3.2.3.5 Spain

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Market Dynamics

3.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fibromyalgia Market, by Country

3.3.3.1 Japan



4. Global Fibromyalgia Market, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Regulatory Activities

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

4.2.3 Top Competitors

4.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

4.2.5 Key Personnel

4.2.6 Analyst View

