Liangshan Yi Torch Festival 2025 Attracts 8.1074 Million Visitors in 14 Days

LIANGSHAN, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between July 11 and August 18, the Liangshan Yi Torch Festival 2025, hosted by the People's Government of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is taking place with great fanfare in Xichang City, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture. Known as "carnival of the orient," the Torch Festival is celebrated in 17 counties and cities across the prefecture, and a wide range of colorful, interactive and unique folk customs and performances catapulted Liangshan Prefecture into the limelight.

On the evening of July 18, 245,000 people jointly witnessed the fiery festivities of the Liangshan Yi Torch Festival. Along a 4.8-km stretch on Hangtian Avenue, Xichang City, 88 bonfires were lit up at the same time, Yi folks dressed in elaborate costumes were joined by visitors from near and far, and everyone ignited the torches in their hands. The night sky was illuminated, everybody sang and danced, and the merriment and excitement were undeniable.

"It's great to see that my hometown is developing so rapidly and everyone having fun here, and it's blissful to dance with visitors from around the country. We also want to promote our traditional culture," said Xichang citizen Ebi Aming.

The energy of the Torch Festival remains electrifying after the opening ceremony. Leaning on unique advantageous local resources, various areas of Liangshan Prefecture are rolling out related activities at staggered intervals: Horse racing in Butuo County, ‌Yi ethnic costume runway show in Zhaojue County, traditional Yi wedding ceremony demonstration, etc. The whole Torch Festival campaign will continue for an entire month.

From dance performances and folk customs tours, to local agricultural specialties sales, intangible cultural heritage merchandise and local delicacies, events and elements are plentiful, providing diverse and colorful experiences for both local citizens and visitors that come to participate in the Torch Festival. A visitor from Chongqing city remarked that he originally intended to just experience the Torch Festival itself, but was pleasantly surprised by all the additional memories and experiences.

Data indicate that between July 11 and July 24, the 17 counties and cities in Liangshan Prefecture received 8.1074 million visitors, a growth of 29.19% compared to the same period last year, while tourism consumption amounted to 7.042 billion yuan, an increase of 20.01% year-on-year.

The Yi people is the sixth largest ethnic group in China, and the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture is home to the country's largest Yi community. As one of the Yi's traditional festivals, and also one of China's national-level intangible cultural heritages, the Yi Torch Festival is a millennium-old heritage that embodies the passionate and positive attitude towards life, and the simple but profound concept of existence.

Source: The People's Government of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture