Liquid Metals Market Report 2025 | From $2.27 Billion in 2024 to $3.5 Billion by 2029 - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034 - Asia-Pacific Dominates as the Fastest-Growing Region

The liquid metals market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.27 billion in 2024 to $2.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The liquid metals market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing reliance on advanced thermal management solutions, the rising adoption of automation, the growing use of 3D printing, the expanding adoption of wearable technology, and the increasing use of liquid metal alloys.







The growth projected for the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing construction of smart facilities, rising demand for innovative solutions, growing interest in artificial intelligence, a shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and a greater focus on minimally invasive procedures. Key trends during this period include advancements in autonomous driving technologies, enhanced thermal management solutions, the growth of advanced consumer electronics, strategic collaborations, and the integration of robotics.



The growing development of smart facilities is expected to drive the expansion of the liquid metals market. Smart facilities are technology-driven buildings that integrate the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and automation to improve management, enhance user experiences, and save energy.

The demand for energy-efficient and automated infrastructure is fueling the growth of these facilities. Liquid metal is used in smart facilities to improve thermal management and enable self-healing conductive systems in advanced infrastructures. For example, a report by TNS Electrical Solutions, a UK-based commercial electrical service company, in August 2024 revealed that the UK had 7.2 million smart homes, making up 24.4% of the country's households. It is projected that by 2027, the number of smart homes will increase to 15.1 million, representing more than 50.2% of all UK households. As a result, the rise in smart facility construction is driving the growth of the liquid metals market.



Companies in the liquid metals market are focusing on technological innovations, such as 3D printing, to improve manufacturing precision, scalability, and cost-effectiveness while broadening industrial applications. 3D printing, an additive manufacturing technique, creates objects layer by layer from digital designs using materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics. For example, in March 2024, Fluent Metal, a US-based 3D printing company, launched its liquid metal printing (LMP) technology and raised $5.5 million in venture capital funding. The company aims to transform metal additive manufacturing by using a drop-on-demand approach with wire feedstock, which produces high-quality metal parts in a single-step process. This method reduces material waste, cuts energy consumption, and overcomes the safety and regulatory challenges that traditional powder-based systems face.



In October 2023, Indium Corporation, a US-based materials manufacturing company, acquired Safi-Tech Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enhances Indium Corporation's low-temperature soldering portfolio by incorporating Safi-Tech's innovative supercooled liquid metal microcapsule platform. Safi-Tech Inc. is a US-based company specializing in liquid metal soldering solutions.



Major players in the liquid metals market are GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., TRIMET Aluminium SE, Indium Corporation, SEKISUI KYDEX LLC, Kool Creations Ltd., Dongguan EONTEC. Co., Ltd., Permatex Inc., Liquidmetal Technologies Inc., Evolve India, Luxface Limited, Metaliqx Pte Ltd., Laurameroni Srl, Vishal Essential Oils & Chemicals, DIAMANT Polymer GmbH, Sino Santech Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Jaytee Alloys & Components Limited, SHB Chemicals Ltd., Liquid Metals Group Co. Ltd., Liqui-Met, Chemford International, and CMR Green Technologies Ltd.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid metals market in 2024 and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in liquid metals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the liquid metals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Gallium; Mercury; Alloys; Other Product Types

Form: Liquid Form; Paste Form; Powder Form

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Online Sales; Distributors and Wholesalers; Retail Sales

Application: Thermal Management; Flexible Electronics; 3D Printing; Other Applications

End-User Industry: Electronics; Healthcare; Automotive; Aerospace; Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

Gallium: Pure Gallium; Gallium-Based Alloys; Gallium Indium Tin (Galinstan)

Mercury: Elemental Mercury; Mercury Compounds; Mercury-Based Alloys (Amalgams)

Alloys: Eutectic Alloys; Indium-Based Alloys; Bismuth-Based Alloys

Other Product Types: Sodium-Potassium (NaK) Alloys; Tin-Based Liquid Metals; Emerging Liquid Metal Compositions

Key Companies Profiled: GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG; Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.; TRIMET Aluminium SE; Indium Corporation; SEKISUI KYDEX LLC



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Liquid Metals Market Characteristics



3. Liquid Metals Market Trends and Strategies



4. Liquid Metals Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Liquid Metals Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Liquid Metals PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Liquid Metals Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Liquid Metals Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Liquid Metals Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Liquid Metals Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Liquid Metals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Gallium

Mercury

Alloys

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Liquid Form

Paste Form

Powder Form

6.3. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Distributors and Wholesalers

Retail Sales

6.4. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Thermal Management

Flexible Electronics

3D Printing

Other Applications

6.5. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace

Other End-User Industries

6.6. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gallium, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pure Gallium

Gallium-Based Alloys

Gallium Indium Tin (Galinstan)

6.7. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mercury, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Elemental Mercury

Mercury Compounds

Mercury-Based Alloys (Amalgams)

6.8. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Alloys, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Eutectic Alloys

Indium-Based Alloys

Bismuth-Based Alloys

6.9. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Sodium-Potassium (NaK) Alloys

Tin-Based Liquid Metals

Emerging Liquid Metal Compositions

7. Liquid Metals Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Liquid Metals Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Liquid Metals Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.

TRIMET Aluminium SE

Indium Corporation

SEKISUI KYDEX LLC

Kool Creations Ltd.

Dongguan EONTEC. Co., Ltd.

Permatex Inc.

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc.

Evolve India

Luxface Limited

Metaliqx Pte Ltd.

Laurameroni Srl

Vishal Essential Oils & Chemicals

DIAMANT Polymer GmbH

Sino Santech Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Jaytee Alloys & Components Limited

SHB Chemicals Ltd.

Liquid Metals Group Co. Ltd.

Liqui-Met

Chemford International

CMR Green Technologies Ltd.

