3.44 Bn Hydrogen Truck Global Markets 2025-2029 & 2034 with Toyota, Hyundai Motor Co, Daimler Truck, Volvo, PACCAR Leading

The hydrogen truck market is witnessing significant growth, projected to expand from $2.61 billion in 2024 to $3.44 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. This rise is fueled by increasing fuel prices, government incentives, and a growing emphasis on zero-emission transportation and sustainability. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $10.29 billion, with a CAGR of 31.5%. Factors driving growth include stricter emissions regulations, enhanced hydrogen production capacities, and decreased fuel cell costs.

The shift towards clean freight transportation plays a crucial role in driving the hydrogen truck market. With transportation accounting for 28.4% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and the nation emitting approximately 6.34 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalents in 2022, the need for cleaner alternatives is pressing. Hydrogen trucks, powered by fuel cells that emit only water vapor, offer an eco-friendly alternative, aligning with corporate sustainability goals.

Major companies are innovating within the hydrogen sector. BMW Group, for example, launched hydrogen-powered trucks under the European H2Haul project in February 2025. These trucks, like the IVECO S-eWay Fuel Cell models used in Germany, excel in quick refueling and extended ranges suitable for long-distance travel. Similarly, Phoenix Motor Inc.'s acquisition of Altergy Systems in August 2022 intends to boost hydrogen fuel cell development and production.

Key players in this industry span across global giants such as Toyota (GB) PLC, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler Truck AG, AB Volvo, and more. Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2024, while North America is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Countries covered in this expansion include Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the USA, and others.

Hydrogen trucks, categorized into light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty, serve various sectors such as logistics and construction. Key advancements include enhanced hydrogen storage and the development of autonomous driving technologies. The industry covers hydrogen-powered semi-trucks, refrigerated trucks, and pickup trucks, with sales values measured at the factory gate level.

Research reports provide comprehensive statistics on market size, regional shares, and competitive landscape. They offer an in-depth analysis of market trends and opportunities crucial for thriving in the hydrogen truck industry. Overall, with increasing investments and technological advancements, the hydrogen truck market presents significant opportunities across industrial applications, promising a sustainable and zero-emission future in freight transportation.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Light-Duty Trucks; Medium-Duty Trucks; Heavy-Duty Trucks

By Range: Short-Range; Medium-Range; Long-Range

By Hydrogen Tank Size: 50 Kg

By Motor Power: Up to 200 kW; 200-400 kW; Above 400 kW

By Application: Logistics; Industrial; Construction; Mining; Others

Subsegments:

Light-Duty Trucks: Pickup Trucks; Small Delivery Trucks; Utility Trucks

Medium-Duty Trucks: Box Trucks; Refrigerated Trucks; Flatbed Trucks

Heavy-Duty Trucks: Long-Haul Trucks; Dump Trucks; Tow Trucks

Key Companies Profiled: Toyota (GB) PLC; Hyundai Motor Company; Daimler Truck AG; AB Volvo; PACCAR Inc

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Companies Featured

Toyota (GB) PLC

Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler Truck AG

AB Volvo

PACCAR Inc

Cummins Inc

Great Wall Motor Company Ltd

Dongfeng Motor Company

XCMG Group

SANY Group

Beiqi Foton Motor

Renault Trucks Corporate

Xiamen King Long International Trading Co Ltd

Ballard Power Systems

Nikola Corporation

Symbio one

Tevva Motors

H2X Global Limited

Esoro AG

Hyzon Motors Inc

