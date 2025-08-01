Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable Personal Computers (PCs) Market Report 2025 | AI-Powered Gesture Control Fuels Exponential Growth in PC Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable Personal Computers (PCs) Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $10.04 billion in 2024 to $12.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The growth during the historic period was driven by the rise of touchless interfaces, the expansion of the gaming industry, the increasing demand for accessibility solutions, the emergence of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and the advancement of biometric authentication.







The gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI-powered gesture recognition, the expansion of smart home ecosystems, advancements in gesture-based biometric authentication, improved user experiences through personalized gesture controls, and the rising use of gesture recognition in hybrid work environments. Key trends expected during this period include AI-driven gesture recognition, enhanced 3D depth-sensing cameras, real-time gesture tracking using edge computing, improved machine learning algorithms for greater accuracy, and the development of radar-based gesture-sensing technology.



The growing demand for touchless interfaces is expected to drive the expansion of the gesture recognition market for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs). Touchless interfaces are systems that allow users to interact with devices without physical contact, typically through gestures, voice commands, facial recognition, and eye tracking. The rise in adoption of these interfaces is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor technologies, as well as increasing concerns about hygiene and the desire for more intuitive, convenient user experiences.

AI-enhanced gesture recognition and improved sensors enable precise hand movement tracking, making touchless control more reliable and accessible across various devices. Gesture recognition for PCs enhances user experience by enabling hands-free interaction through motion sensing and AI recognition, improving convenience, accessibility, and hygiene. For example, in November 2024, the House of Commons Library reported that the metropolitan police used live facial recognition (LFR) technology 117 times from January to August 2024, compared to 32 times between 2020 and 2023. As a result, the demand for touchless interfaces continues to drive market growth for gesture recognition in desktop and portable PCs.



Companies in the gesture recognition market for desktop and portable PCs are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as rollable display technology, to improve screen flexibility, portability, and overall user experience. Rollable display technology uses flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) or similar materials to create screens that can expand, retract, or fold while maintaining high resolution and durability. For instance, in January 2025, Lenovo Group Limited launched the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable AI personal computer (PC). This device is designed to enhance productivity and multitasking, featuring a rollable display that expands vertically from a compact 14-inch screen to a 16.7-inch display with a simple key press or gesture to the camera.



In March 2022, Elliptic Laboratories AS, a Norway-based AI software company, partnered with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) to integrate Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform into AMD-powered PCs and laptops. This collaboration enhances user experience by offering features such as presence detection, touchless gesture recognition, and AI-driven smart interactions, while reducing hardware dependencies and promoting energy efficiency. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is a US-based company that supports AI-driven gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers.



North America was the largest region in the gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) market in 2024. The regions covered in gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



The gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered motion tracking, software integration, customization, real-time processing, touchless authentication, technical support, and cloud-based solutions and developer training. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The gesture recognition for desktop and portable personal computers (PCs) market also includes sales of three-dimensional (3D) depth-sensing cameras, infrared sensors, motion tracking devices, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gesture recognition software, embedded processors, gesture-based input devices, software development kits (SDKs), and augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) integration tools. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

1) by Type: Two-Dimensional (2D) Gesture Recognition; Three-Dimensional (3D) Gesture Recognition

2) by Technology: Touch-Based Gesture Recognition; Touchless Gesture Recognition

3) by Application: Desktop Personal Computers (PCs); Laptops Or Notebooks; Gaming Systems; Tablets Or Convertible Personal Computers (PCs); Virtual Reality (VR) Devices; Smart Home Systems; Other Applications

4) by End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial



1) by Two-Dimensional (2D) Gesture Recognition: Touch-Based Gesture Recognition; Capacitive Gesture Recognition; Resistive Gesture Recognition; Optical Gesture Recognition; Infrared Gesture Recognition

2) by Three-Dimensional (3D) Gesture Recognition: Vision-Based 3D Gesture Recognition; Sensor-Based 3D Gesture Recognition; Ultrasonic Gesture Recognition; Magnetic Field-Based Gesture Recognition; Multi-Sensor Fusion Gesture Recognition



