Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation Named #2 of Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend Magazine

St. Petersburg, FL, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation celebrated today that it has been named #2 on Florida Trend magazine's 2025 Best Companies to Work For in Florida rankings for small companies. This honor marks the Corridor Foundation’s first year eligible for consideration, making the recognition especially meaningful.

At the heart of the Corridor Foundation’s mission is a commitment to connection, not just across landscapes, but across people. The organization’s workplace culture is rooted in deep collaboration across departments, partner organizations, and communities. Their effort fuels a statewide movement to protect the most urgent and vulnerable connections within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre interconnected network of wild and working lands.

“We’re very intentional about how we work together so that we can best serve this growing movement,” said Marly Fuller, Chief Experience Officer of the Corridor Foundation. "By building a culture grounded in trust and shared purpose, we’ve both strengthened our internal team and transformed how our partners experience our work—a shift that has elevated our entire mission.”



The Florida Trend Best Companies rankings are based on rigorous employee surveys and third-party analysis of workplace policies, practices, and benefits. For the Corridor Foundation, this recognition reflects a strategic investment in team dynamics, transparency, and a culture of innovation and care.

This organization’s collaborative spirit has helped it grow rapidly in impact and influence, serving as the statewide convener and guidepost in the effort to accelerate the pace of conservation for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Whether coordinating large-scale events like Corridor Connect summit, hosting community workshops, or creating impact campaigns and exhibits, every team member plays an essential role in connection.

“What makes this an extraordinary place to work is our deep culture of collaboration, how we build bridges across sectors, generations, and geographies, and expand the tent to ensure all voices are included in shaping Florida’s future,” said Mallory Dimmitt, Chief Executive Officer of the Corridor Foundation. “For people who are passionate about conservation, connection, and community, the Corridor Foundation is not just a job-- it’s where purpose meets possibility, and that is why we’re one of the best companies to work for in Florida.”

The organization is headquartered in the Warehouse Arts district at The Factory St. Pete, located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, also home to their gallery, Wild Space. To learn more about the Corridor Foundation and its mission, visit floridawildlifecorridor.org.