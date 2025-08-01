Fresh Food Packaging Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034 | Innovations Drive Growth with Eco-Friendly Solutions and Nanotechnology, Online Food Delivery Spurs Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Food Packaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fresh food packaging market has shown robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $84.34 billion in 2024 to $88.73 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The industry has been bolstered by the growing demand for suitable packaging solutions, heightened health concerns, and consumer preferences for fresh and convenient food products. As we look ahead to 2029, the market is expected to reach $107.9 billion, maintaining a strong CAGR of 5%. Factors driving this expansion include the rising interest in fresh food products, the demand for convenience, and stringent focus on food safety and quality.

Significant trends influencing this growth encompass advancements in packaging technology, eco-friendly innovations, smart packaging adoption, and burgeoning nanotechnology applications in food packaging. Online food delivery services are also a significant driver of market growth. These services, which allow consumers to order food online for delivery, have seen an uptick in demand owing to convenience and digital innovation. A notable example is the US-based food delivery service, DoorDash, which reported an increase in online food orders from 35% of consumers in October 2023, highlighting a trend that significantly impacts the fresh food packaging sector.

Leading players in the market are continuously focusing on innovative solutions, such as recyclable lidding films, to enhance shelf life, maintain food freshness, and bolster sustainability with biodegradable and recyclable packaging. For instance, in March 2024, Parkside launched Popflex, a recyclable lidding film, aiming to address recyclability challenges and improve consumer convenience by ensuring the film remains attached to its corresponding tray during recycling.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape; in November 2024, Monomoy Capital Partners acquired Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co., as part of its strategy to augment its presence in the sector. Major industry players include WestRock Company, Amcor plc, Mondi plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, and more. The North American region led the market in 2024, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and more.

Fresh food packaging utilizes various materials and techniques to preserve freshness and extend the shelf life of products. It involves sales of items such as plastic containers, vacuum-sealed bags, modified atmosphere packaging, and biodegradable solutions. Market values represent revenues from the sale of goods and services, excluding resale along the supply chain.

This comprehensive market research report offers critical insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and future trends, providing a complete perspective and an in-depth analysis crucial for thriving in the fresh food packaging industry.

Scope

Markets Covered: Rigid, Flexible, Semiflexible packaging types;

Rigid, Flexible, Semiflexible packaging types; Materials including Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper, and Biodegradable options;

Technologies such as Smart Packaging and Edible Packaging;

Applications in Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, among others.

Sub Segments: Categories like Bottles, Jars, Pouches, Tubs, etc., across Rigid, Flexible, and Semiflexible packaging.

Key Companies Profiled: WestRock Company, Amcor plc, Mondi plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, DS Smith Plc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $88.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $107.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



