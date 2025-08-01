GAIB Secures $10M to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Growth in Strategic Investment Round Led by Amber Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAIB , the economic layer for AI and compute, today announced a $10M USD strategic investment, led by leading global digital asset company Amber Group , with participation from other Asia-based investors. The investment will be deployed directly into tokenized GPU assets on GAIB’s platform, strengthening institutional participation in the AI compute economy.





This round reflects the growing flow of institutional capital into AI infrastructure through onchain financial rails. As the AI, crypto, and capital markets converge, GAIB and its strategic backers—including Amber Group—are unlocking direct access to AI yields for everyday investors. By bringing more compute assets onchain, this investment fuels a virtuous cycle where more capital powers more infrastructure, and more participants benefit from the growth of the AI economy.

“Compute is the new oil. As such, it should be accessible, productive, and tradable onchain,” said Kony, CEO and co-founder of GAIB. “Amber’s investment signals the beginning of institutional capital actively backing the economic backbone of the AI era.”

Wayne Huo, CEO and Director of Amber International （Nasdaq: AMBR), the Nasdaq-listed subsidiary of Amber Group, said, “The investment in GAIB reflects our belief in a future where AI, blockchain and capital markets converge to redefine opportunities. By powering the next wave of onchain compute infrastructure, we’re excited to fuel growth with the capital needed to enhance the infrastructure and build an inclusive AI economy for all.”

The investment amplifies GAIB’s 2025 growth thus far, including $28M in deposits across AID Alpha vaults and new integrations with DeFi protocols. As AI and crypto rails converge, GAIB is building the financial infrastructure to support the next generation of autonomous economies. For more information, visit aid.gaib.ai

About GAIB

GAIB is the first economic layer for AI and compute, transforming GPU-backed assets into yield-generating opportunities. Through AID, GAIB’s AI synthetic dollar, investors can seamlessly access the AI economy while earning real yield from AI-powered compute. Staking AID (sAID) provides passive income while maintaining liquidity, enabling broader participation in AI-driven financial markets. GAIB also powers AI infrastructure by providing capital solutions for cloud providers and data centers, optimizing their access to compute resources. With integrations across DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, and structured products, GAIB bridges AI and blockchain finance—unlocking new opportunities at the intersection of technology and investment. For more information, visit GAIB.ai .

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore, offering full-stack solutions across wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing, and infrastructure. Backed by top investors like Sequoia, Tiger Global Management, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Fenbushi, we serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges, and projects worldwide.

With deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain, and quantitative research to deliver cutting-edge solutions, including the launch of ai.ac, an AgentFi platform pioneering the intelligent agent economy. Our institutional-facing brand, Amber Premium, was recently listed on Nasdaq under Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), focusing on regulated crypto financial services for institutions and HNWIs.

Joey Zhu

press@gaib.ai

