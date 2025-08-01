Moonshot MAGAX Presale Goes Live — Built for Virality, Fueled by Community

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of building behind the scenes, Moonshot MAGAX is opening the gates. We are pleased to announce the official launch of our token presale, offering early investors a rare opportunity to invest in a community-driven token with the potential for significant growth and virality.

We’re building MAGAX for the culture, not just for the chart or hype.





What Is MAGAX?

Traditionally, memecoins are known to be a hyped token that quickly buzzes the entire ecosystem, then fade away after the hype subsides. Apart from this hype, memecoins are also perceived as unrealizable due to their rapid appreciation value among people.

But that’s exactly the narrative Moonshot MAGAX is here to challenge.

In a recent conversation with the Founder, CEO, and Creator of Moonshot MAGAX, Jatinder Pal Singh , he is rooted in experience, intention, and cultural relevance. JP is not your average crypto founder. He’s a visionary who sits at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and community. As a former senior leader at Apple, he helped shape products and AI systems that now define how millions interact with technology. Today, he brings that same level of product excellence and global mindset to Web3.

A serial entrepreneur with a passion for empowering creators, JP’s mission is simple but bold: “elevate memes beyond entertainment and turn them into meaningful, monetizable assets.”

His decision to leave Big Tech behind and go all-in on a culture-powered Web3 project speaks volumes. It shows that MAGAX wasn’t built out of hype but born out of the belief that memecoins could be more than a flash in the pan. They could represent a new form of creative and cultural capital.

MAGAX, short for “MAKE ALT COIN GREAT AGAIN XPLOSION,” is the first AI-powered Meme-to-Earn token. It merges viral content mechanics with smart contract incentives and a reward system built around creators and the community.

You’re not just investing when you engage with MAGAX. You’re stepping into a shift a transformation from memecoins as empty pumps to memecoins as real, functional tools for cultural expression and community-driven value.

With AI-powered meme discovery, MAGAX can detect viral content automatically, inviting creators and community promoters to monetise effortlessly. And it doesn’t stop at payouts this is a system designed to drive ongoing cultural relevance, where the content that connects people also fuels the platform’s growth.

And it’s not just for creators. This token isn’t creators' alone, it is for:

Investors & Holders: Acquire tokens early, stake for passive growth, and benefit from long-term platform growth. Early Adopters: Explore cutting-edge, decentralised AI-powered platforms early. Developers & Builders: Contribute actively in growing and nurturing MAGAX's community and ecosystem. Viral Promoters: Share memes and grow reach across all social media platforms, get rewarded in MAGAX Web3 Enthusiasts: Engage directly with blockchain technology, decentralised governance, and staking rewards.



Why Participate in the Pre-Sale?

By participating in the presale, you will enjoy the following:

Early Access, Low Price: MAGAX tokens are currently being offered at $0.00027 USDT per token, with a minimum purchase of $20. As the stages progress, this price has the potential to increase to $0.00061 or more. Token Utility with Real Rewards: With MAGAX tokens, you gain governance rights in the MAGAX DAO, the ability to license viral memes and advertisement spaces, and you can earn rewards for referring others. Vesting Mechanisms for Stability: To prevent rug pull after launch, only 20% of your presale tokens are unlocked on launch, with the remaining 80% vested over 12 months. This encourages long-term alignment, ecosystem health, as well as security. Built for Memes and Viral Culture: MAGAX uniquely rewards meme creators, early amplifiers, and community members based on real engagement driven by AI and on-chain transparency

How to Participate in the Pre-sale?

Visit MAGAX LaunchPad Connect your wallet using the available supported wallet options. Choose any coin of your choice to pay with, e.g ETH, USDT, BTC Enter the amount you're buying Confirm and you’re in.



Memes aren’t just jokes. They’re assets. And it's time the people behind them get rewarded.

Let’s preserve the culture. Let’s empower community growth

Media Details

Contact: Moonshot Magax

Email: Support@moonshotmagax.com

Website: https://www.moonshotmagax.com/

Whitepaper : https://magax-dev-public-bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/pdfs/Whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/moonshotmagax

Twitter (X): https://x.com/moonshotmagax

