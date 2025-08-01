Zeolites Company Evaluation Report 2025 | BASF, Honeywell, and Clariant Lead with Global Reach, Innovation in Catalysis, and Strategic Expansion Initiatives

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zeolites - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Zeolites Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Zeolites. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Zeolites Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Zeolites, also referred to as molecular sieves, are inorganic materials extensively utilized in the chemical industry as catalysts and adsorbents due to their ability to selectively separate molecules based on size exclusion. Originally identified as porous aluminosilicates with a strong attraction to cations, zeolites can be classified as macroporous, mesoporous, or microporous depending on their structural composition. Their superior adsorption, ion exchange, dehydration-rehydration, and catalytic capabilities make them highly effective in applications such as wastewater treatment, air purification, and soil conditioning.

Zeolites are divided into two main types: natural and synthetic. Natural zeolites, typically formed from volcanic activity, are found in crystalline forms within igneous and metamorphic rocks or as finer particles in sedimentary layers. In contrast, synthetic zeolites are thermally engineered crystalline aluminosilicates. This study explores the use of natural zeolites in sectors like construction materials, animal feed, wastewater management, and soil remediation. Meanwhile, synthetic zeolites are evaluated for their roles in detergents, catalysts used in refining and petrochemical processes, and as absorbents or desiccants.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Zeolites companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Zeolites quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By TYPE (Natural Zeolites, Synthetic Zeolites), By PORE SIZE (3 A-7 A, 7 A-10 A), By FRAMEWORK (Linde Type A, Faujasite, Mfi), and By FUNCTION (Ion Exchange, Molecular Sieve, Catalyst, Construction & Building Materials, Animal Feed, Wastewater Treatment, Soil Remediation, Other Applications, Detergents, Absorbents/Desiccants, Catalysis, Others).



Key Players



Key players in the Zeolites market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Basf, Albemarle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Clariant, Arkema, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen)Co.,Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Resonac Universal Corporation, Zeochem, Knt Group, Nalco India, Cwk Chemiewerk Bad KOSTRITZ Gmbh, Ecovyst Inc., and Antenchem. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

BASF



BASF stands as a leading entity in the zeolites market, leveraging its robust research capabilities, expansive global distribution networks, and comprehensive product portfolio to maintain a competitive edge. The company is well-positioned, with a presence in over 80 countries, and operates multiple production facilities globally. BASF focuses on innovation within its surface technologies division, offering zeolites alongside catalysts, battery materials, and advanced plastics, which corroborates its strong market position.



Honeywell International Inc.



Honeywell International Inc. solidifies its prominence in the zeolites market through its strategic initiatives and global manufacturing footprint. The company operates under its subsidiary, Honeywell UOP, which is at the forefront of catalysts and zeolite technologies. As a Fortune 100 company, Honeywell maintains a strong presence across various international markets, including advanced process technologies and critical manufacturing solutions. Honeywell's partnerships and agreements, particularly in the context of setting up medical oxygen facilities, showcase its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge by addressing global demands.



Clariant



Clariant, originating from Switzerland, is renowned for its specialty chemical segments, including catalysis and zeolites. The company's expansive product portfolio is targeted at adsorption, catalysis, and volatile organic compound (VOC) reduction across several industries. By investing in innovation and expansion of its business network, Clariant enhances its ability to meet the diverse needs of global markets. Operating in multiple countries, Clariant continues to explore strategic avenues to fortify its zeolites market share through technological advancements and regional expansions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Synthetic Zeolites from Detergent Industry

3.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Natural Zeolites from Agriculture Sector

3.2.1.3 Rising Use of Zeolites for Catalytic Cracking in Petroleum Industry

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Toxic Nature of Synthetic Zeolites

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Adsorbents

3.2.3.2 Growth in Lithium Extraction and Battery Recycling

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Adsorbents and Catalysts



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.5.1 Methodology

4.6 Technology Analysis

4.6.1 Key Technologies

4.6.1.1 Hydrothermal Synthesis

4.6.2 Complementary Technologies

4.6.2.1 Alkali-Fusion Method

4.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.8 Impact of Generative Ai on Zeolites Market

4.8.1 Introduction

4.8.2 Product Development and Innovation



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2019-2024

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.5 Brand/Product Comparison

5.5.1 Basf

5.5.2 Albemarle Corporation

5.5.3 Honeywell International Inc.

5.5.4 Clariant

5.5.5 Arkema

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.6.1 Stars

5.6.2 Emerging Leaders

5.6.3 Pervasive Players

5.6.4 Participants

5.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

5.6.5.1 Company Footprint

5.6.5.2 Region Footprint

5.6.5.3 Type Footprint

5.6.5.4 Function Footprint

5.6.5.5 Synthetic Zeolites Application Footprint

5.6.5.6 Natural Zeolites Application Footprint

5.6.5.7 Framework Footprint

5.6.5.8 Pore Size Footprint

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.7.1 Progressive Companies

5.7.2 Responsive Companies

5.7.3 Dynamic Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Major Players

6.1.1 BASF

6.1.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

6.1.1.3 Recent Developments

6.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

6.1.1.3.2 Expansions

6.1.1.4 Analyst's View

6.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

6.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

6.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

6.1.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Clariant

6.1.5 Arkema

6.1.6 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

6.1.7 Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

6.1.8 Tosoh Corporation

6.1.9 Resonac Universal Corporation

6.1.10 Zeochem

6.1.11 Knt Group

6.1.12 Nalco India

6.1.13 Cwk Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

6.1.14 Ecovyst Inc.

6.1.15 Antenchem

6.2 Other Players

6.2.1 Dalian Haixin Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.2.2 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Private Ltd (Gmgbc)

6.2.3 Iqe Group

6.2.4 Gcmil

6.2.5 Manek Group

6.2.6 Gordes Zeolite

6.2.7 Ningbo Jiahe New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

6.2.8 Guangdong Xintao Technology Co., Ltd.

6.2.9 Sorbchem India Pvt. Ltd.

6.2.10 Guangzhou Chemxin Environmental Material Co., Ltd.

