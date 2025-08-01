Sodium Perborate Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, and Evonik Treibacher Lead with Strategic Expansions, Strong Distribution, and Eco-Friendly Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Perborate - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sodium Perborate Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Sodium Perborate. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Sodium Perborate Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Sodium perborate is a versatile and efficient chemical compound used across a broad range of industries, including industrial and household cleaning, textiles, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and paper and pulp. Its strong oxidizing characteristics make it a powerful bleaching agent, disinfectant, and deodorizer. A key benefit of sodium perborate is its stable and controlled release of active oxygen, which boosts its effectiveness in laundry detergents and cleaning products. It plays a vital role in fabric whitening and stain removal in the textile sector. In oral care, it is widely used in tooth-whitening products and denture cleansers.



Its chlorine-free profile aligns well with the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions. The sodium perborate market is expected to grow significantly, fueled by heightened hygiene awareness, urbanization, rising demand for detergents and bleaches, and increased adoption in oral care. Its ability to deliver stable oxygen release and function effectively at low temperatures makes it especially beneficial in regions with limited water resources and energy-efficient needs. As demand shifts toward environmentally responsible products, sodium perborate is well-suited to fulfill these evolving requirements.



Recent technological developments have broadened sodium perborate's application scope, particularly through advanced granulation techniques, encapsulation for longer shelf life, and refined particle size distribution that improves solubility and overall performance. In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, sodium perborate is utilized in wound care, antiseptic products, and as a mild oxidizer in therapeutic treatments.



Its compatibility with sustainable and biodegradable formulations makes it a favorable choice as the industry moves toward greener chemistry. The sodium perborate market is segmented by type, end-use industry, and region. Despite positive growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as regulatory restrictions on boron-based compounds in some areas, environmental concerns about aquatic toxicity, and rigorous ingredient safety assessments. These challenges are driving manufacturers to innovate, explore low-boron or boron-free alternatives, improve waste management, and support circular economy initiatives.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Sodium Perborate companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Sodium Perborate quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By TYPE (Sodium Perborate Monohydrate, Sodium Perborate Tetrahydrate), and By END-USE INDUSTRY (Household & Industrial Cleaning, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Textile, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp, Other End-Use Industries).



Key players in the Sodium Perborate market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Kgaa, Evonik Treibacher Gmbh, Belinka Perkemija, D.o.o., Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., Acuro Organics Limited, Kishida Chemical Co.,ltd., Catalynt, Junsei Chemical Co., ltd., and Noah Chemicals. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents, and consumables. The company has strengthened its market position in the sodium perborate segment through strategic expansions, notably opening a new office in Jakarta and entering a distribution agreement with Bio-Techne Corporation to enhance product availability in Europe. North America is a significant revenue contributor, empowering Thermo Fisher's Company Positioning and maintaining a strong Company Market Share.



Merck KGaA



Merck KGaA emphasizes innovation within its Life Science sector and continues to expand its infrastructure, evidenced by enlarging the Schnelldorf Distribution Center, which significantly boosts distribution capabilities. With a robust Company Product Portfolio, Merck addresses the rising demand for efficient and environmentally friendly products, maintaining prominence in Company Analysis and Ranking throughout Europe and Asia.



Evonik Treibacher GmbH



As a joint venture, Evonik Treibacher GmbH provides high-quality chemicals specific to industrial needs, offering a comprehensive range of sodium perborate products to enhance cleaning efficiencies across various sectors. Their strategic logistics and production facilities ensure a steady supply, reinforcing their Company Market Share and Product Positioning in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Detergents, Bleaching Agents, and Cleaning Products

3.2.1.2 Rising Adoption in Textile Bleaching and Pre-Treatment Processes

3.2.1.3 Increasing Use in Medical and Dental Hygiene Products

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental and Chemical Safety Regulations

3.2.2.2 High Competition from Sodium Percarbonate, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Other Alternatives

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Potential of Sodium Perborate in Advanced Water Treatment

3.2.3.2 Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Environmental Concerns Related to Dust and Water Emissions

3.2.4.2 Supply Chain Disruptions and Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Fluidized-Bed Dehydration

3.6.1.2 Spray Drying Process

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Ultraviolet-Activated Sodium Perborate Process

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Activated Peroxymonosulfate/Sodium Perborate/Polymeric Aluminum Chloride (Pms/Sp/Pac) Process

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 Introduction

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Impact of Gen Ai/Ai on Sodium Perborate Market

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Chemical Companies Embracing Ai Across Various Business Areas

3.9.3 Impact of Gen Ai on Sodium Perborate Market

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Market Share Analysis

4.4 Revenue Analysis

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Product/Brand Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 End-Use Industry Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Deals

4.9.2 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Business Overview

5.2 Products Offered

5.3 Recent Developments

5.3.1 Deals

5.3.2 Expansions

5.4 Analyst's View

5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

5.4.2 Strategic Choices

5..4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Evonik Treibacher GmbH

Belinka Perkemija, D.O.O.

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

Acuro Organics Limited

Kishida Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Catalynt

Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Noah Chemicals

Wanli Chemical

Central Drug House

Sae Manufacturing Specialties Corp.

Meru Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Pat Impex India

Molekula Group

Kylin Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kingsfield Inc.

Spectrum Chemical

Dominion Chemical Company

Belchem Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Surpass Chemical Company, Inc.

American Elements

Atom Scientific Ltd

Zhejiang Jiehua New Materials Co., Ltd.

