LYNO AI Launches 2025 Presale: Advanced Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol Enters Early Bird Phase





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A presale event for LYNO AI, a decentralized AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage protocol, has officially begun. This unique opportunity gives early-stage crypto investors access to LYNO AI’s proprietary technology before its broader rollout. The protocol integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain infrastructure to enable high-speed, automated trading across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains.

LYNO AI Presale Now Open with 16M Tokens in Early Bird Phase

The LYNO AI presale is currently in its Early Bird stage with 16 million tokens available at $0.050. The next pricing milestone will raise the token price to $0.055. LYNO’s presale model is divided into seven structured phases, ensuring gradual price increases and rewarding early participants.

Investors can acquire tokens using ETH, USDT, or USDC through popular wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet. The project’s tiered pricing model is designed to create momentum and increase value for early adopters.

Introducing LYNO AI: A Four-Layer Arbitrage Engine Across 15+ Blockchains





LYNO AI operates as a fully autonomous protocol executing arbitrage trades in real-time through smart contracts. Its system includes:

Data Layer : Aggregates live market pricing and liquidity

: Aggregates live market pricing and liquidity AI Layer : Identifies optimal arbitrage paths using machine learning

: Identifies optimal arbitrage paths using machine learning Execution Layer : Executes trades through cross-chain bridges and flash loans (e.g., LayerZero, Axelar, Wormhole)

: Executes trades through cross-chain bridges and flash loans (e.g., LayerZero, Axelar, Wormhole) Settlement Layer: Distributes profits and retrains models for continuous performance improvement

This combination supports intelligent, real-time arbitrage across chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

Security and Compliance Features

The LYNO protocol is audited by Cyberscope and incorporates robust safety mechanisms such as multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, slippage control, and zero-knowledge proof-based protections to guard against MEV exploits and front-running risks.

Tokenomics and Governance

Holders of the $LYNO token gain governance rights, enabling community-based decisions on upgrades, fees, and future developments. Staking incentives offer up to 60% of protocol fee rewards, creating long-term value and passive earning potential for participants.

A buyback-and-burn model helps reduce circulating supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value. The presale represents 28% of the total token supply, distributed over seven rounds, with a roadmap focused on ecosystem sustainability.

Conclusion

With a focus on automation, interoperability, and community governance, LYNO AI positions itself as a forward-looking entrant in the AI-blockchain sector. The protocol’s combination of smart arbitrage infrastructure and AI-led optimization aims to create long-term utility and scalability.

Early supporters are encouraged to participate in the presale while the $0.050 token price is active.

More Information

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Contact

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7ae3892-27e9-467a-a66e-df466bc4fc56

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/110edcfe-f292-48f5-bdb9-ec9db188c4b1