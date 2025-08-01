Perella Weinberg Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Adds Private Funds Advisory Platform with Acquisition of Devon Park Advisors

Acquisition of Devon Park Advisors

Expands Product Offering to Financial Sponsors and other Alternative Asset Managers

Immediately Positions Firm to Build Share in Large and Fast-Growing Secondaries Market

Financial Overview - Second Quarter

Revenues of $155 Million, Down 43% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $12 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Income of $6 Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.09; GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.04



Financial Overview - First Half

Revenues of $367 Million, Down 2% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $33 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Income of $18 Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.38; GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.29



Talent Investment

Year-to-Date Added Six Partners and Six Managing Directors

Six Additional Partners and Three Additional Managing Directors to Join Firm in Coming Months

Edwin Bennett and Houda Dabboussi Join Board of Directors



Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet with $145 Million of Cash and No Debt

Year-to-Date Retired More Than Six Million Shares and Share Equivalents through Purchase, Exchange and Net Settlement; Returning More than $145 Million in Aggregate to Equity Holders

Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share





“Our first half results were in-line with our prior year performance and we entered the third quarter with robust client activity in a materially improved market environment compared to the start of the second quarter. We accelerated our investments in talent to expand our client coverage and broaden our capabilities — including the Devon Park transaction announced this morning — a strategic investment that significantly expands the services we provide to alternative asset managers across private equity, credit, infrastructure, venture, and real estate,” stated Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (the “Firm,” “Perella Weinberg” or “PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Acquisition Announcement

Perella Weinberg has entered into an agreement to acquire Devon Park Advisors, a premier GP-led secondaries advisory firm founded in 2021. The transaction reinforces Perella Weinberg’s commitment to provide solutions to address the liquidity needs of alternative asset managers and their limited partners. The transaction is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter, following regulatory approval.

Devon Park specializes in transactions related to GP-led secondaries, GP advisory, and fund secondaries. Since its founding, the firm has advised a wide range of alternative asset managers on transactions with over $4.5 billion in aggregate value.

Devon Park’s 15 advisory professionals, including one Partner and two Managing Directors, will form Perella Weinberg’s Private Funds Advisory business and it will be led by Jonathan Costello, Founder of Devon Park.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to expand our service offering to financial sponsors and other alternative asset managers,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer. “Devon Park brings deep expertise in GP-led and private fund advisory, with strong alternative asset manager relationships, an extensive network of capital providers, and a track record of excellence in transaction execution. Their capabilities are highly complementary to our existing platform and will create meaningful revenue opportunities across our business globally. We’re excited to welcome the Devon Park team and together better serve the evolving needs of our clients.”

Jonathan Costello, Founder of Devon Park, said, “Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter for our team and for our clients. We share common values with Perella Weinberg — clients first, long-term relationships, execution excellence, and collaboration. Their platform, global reach, deep industry expertise, and reputation as a trusted advisor enables us to accelerate the next phase of our growth in private funds advisory. We’re proud to be a part of a firm that understands our business and is committed to investing in it for the long run.”

Revenues

For the second quarter of 2025, revenues were $155.3 million, a decrease of 43% from the record $272.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2025, revenues were $367.1 million, a decrease of 2% from $374.1 million for the first half of 2024. The lower revenues in both current year periods were driven by decreased M&A contribution partially offset by an increase in financing and capital solutions activity. The second quarter of 2024 included a single large transaction fee which accounted for approximately one-third of the period’s revenue.

Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses (Dollars in Millions) (Dollars in Millions) Total compensation and benefits $ 108.3 $ 104.0 $ 310.5 $ 168.3 $ 257.6 $ 246.0 $ 425.9 $ 254.4 % of Revenues 70% 67% 114% 62% 70% 67% 114% 68% Non-compensation expenses $ 38.0 $ 36.4 $ 43.8 $ 41.2 $ 88.9 $ 85.6 $ 84.1 $ 78.2 % of Revenues 24% 23% 16% 15% 24% 23% 22% 21%

Three Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $108.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $310.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The prior year period included expense related to the one-time accelerated vesting of certain partnership unit awards (the “Vesting Acceleration”) as well as incremental equity-based compensation expense tied to transaction-related incentive unit awards which vested in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $104.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $168.3 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in total compensation and benefits was due to a lower bonus accrual associated with lower revenues, despite a higher effective compensation margin versus the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $38.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $43.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $36.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $41.2 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by lower professional fees tied to a significant reduction in litigation spend and a decrease in general, administrative and other expenses.

Six Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $257.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $425.9 million for the prior year period. Consistent with the three month period ended June 30, 2025, the prior year period included the impact of the one-time Vesting Acceleration as well as incremental equity-based compensation expense tied to transaction-related incentive unit awards which vested in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $246.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $254.4 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in total compensation and benefits resulted from a lower bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with lower revenues combined with the impact of a lower compensation margin compared to 2024.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $88.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $84.1 million for the prior year period. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $85.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $78.2 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by an increase in professional fees tied to litigation spend in the first quarter of 2025 and higher travel related costs, partially offset by a decrease in general, administrative and other expenses and lower deal-related professional fees. On a GAAP basis, the increase was partially offset by non-recurring partnership reorganization costs which were incurred in the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for Income Taxes

Perella Weinberg Partners currently owns 71.5% of the operating partnership (“PWP OpCo”) and is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax on its allocable share of earnings. Income earned by the operating partnership is subject to certain state, local, and foreign income taxes.

For purposes of calculating adjusted if-converted net income, we have presented our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares of Class A common stock, and as if all of our adjusted results for the period were subject to U.S. corporate income tax. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the effective tax rate for adjusted if-converted net income was (15)%. This tax rate includes $14.9 million of benefit from the vesting of restricted stock units at a share price higher than the grant price. The adjusted effective tax rate excluding this benefit would have been 30%.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of June 30, 2025, Perella Weinberg had $145.0 million of cash with no outstanding indebtedness and an undrawn revolving credit facility.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Perella Weinberg returned $145.2 million in aggregate to our equity holders through: (i) the net settlement of 3,108,262 share equivalents at an average price per share of $23.15; (ii) the settlement of unit exchanges of 1,270,086 PWP OpCo units for cash at $22.65 per unit and the repurchase of 1,732,489 shares at an average price per share of $18.33 in open market transactions pursuant to PWP’s Class A common stock repurchase program; and (iii) the payment of aggregate dividends of $12.7 million to Class A common stockholders.

At June 30, 2025, there were 62.6 million shares of Class A common stock and 25.0 million partnership units outstanding.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record on August 29, 2025.

Board of Directors

Perella Weinberg has appointed two additional Independent Directors to its Board of Directors, Edwin Bennett and Houda Dabboussi. Their invaluable insights, perspectives, and experiences will benefit the Firm and its clients and help drive value for shareholders.

Mr. Bennett had a long and distinguished career as a partner and senior business leader at Ernst & Young, serving most recently as Chief Operating Officer from 2015-2021. Mr. Bennett currently serves on the Board of Directors for Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) and as a strategic advisor and Advisory Board Member of Arkestro, Inc. Mr. Bennett earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program of Kellogg School of Management and of the Global Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School. Mr. Bennett is a certified public accountant.

Ms. Dabboussi is President of Shell Marine, a subsidiary of Shell Plc. specializing in marine fuels and lubricants. Ms. Dabboussi has served in numerous positions at Shell Plc. during her more than a decade tenure, including as Global Head of Acquisitions, Divestments & NBD, Renewables & Energy Solutions. Prior to joining Shell Plc. in 2014, Ms. Dabboussi served in private equity and investment advisory roles. Ms. Dabboussi earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from American University of Beirut and a Master of Arts in Business Management from the Kingston Business School in London.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, and Calgary. The financial information of Perella Weinberg herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues $ 155,267 $ 271,998 $ 367,098 $ 374,125 Expenses Compensation and benefits 80,280 149,973 203,279 218,563 Equity-based compensation 28,034 160,498 54,279 207,305 Total compensation and benefits 108,314 310,471 257,558 425,868 Professional fees 6,899 11,743 26,095 22,803 Technology and infrastructure 9,237 9,125 18,526 17,897 Rent and occupancy 6,596 5,860 12,922 12,137 Travel and related expenses 5,329 4,700 10,973 9,285 General, administrative and other expenses 4,892 7,223 10,355 11,742 Depreciation and amortization 5,052 5,108 10,053 10,188 Total expenses 146,319 354,230 346,482 509,920 Operating income (loss) 8,948 (82,232 ) 20,616 (135,795 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Other income (expense) (2,700 ) 745 (2,469 ) 3,402 Total non-operating income (expenses) (2,700 ) 745 (2,469 ) 3,402 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,248 (81,487 ) 18,147 (132,393 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,980 (642 ) (7,494 ) 18,452 Net income (loss) 4,268 (80,845 ) 25,641 (150,845 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,530 (14,817 ) 5,564 (48,973 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Perella Weinberg Partners $ 2,738 $ (66,028 ) $ 20,077 $ (101,872 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders Basic $ 0.04 $ (1.21 ) $ 0.32 $ (1.96 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (1.21 ) $ 0.29 $ (1.96 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 63,064,731 54,589,542 62,604,779 51,894,913 Diluted 98,831,307 54,589,542 74,555,206 51,894,913





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total compensation and benefits—GAAP $ 108,314 $ 310,471 $ 257,558 $ 425,868 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — (130,039 ) — (143,714 ) Public company transaction related incentives(2) (4,285 ) (12,107 ) (11,603 ) (24,457 ) Business realignment costs(3) — — — (3,249 ) Adjusted total compensation and benefits $ 104,029 $ 168,325 $ 245,955 $ 254,448 Non-compensation expense—GAAP $ 38,005 $ 43,759 $ 88,924 $ 84,052 TPH business combination related expenses(4) (1,645 ) (1,645 ) (3,290 ) (3,290 ) Business Combination transaction expenses(5) — (948 ) — (2,570 ) Adjusted non-compensation expense(6) $ 36,360 $ 41,166 $ 85,634 $ 78,192 Operating income (loss)—GAAP $ 8,948 $ (82,232 ) $ 20,616 $ (135,795 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 130,039 — 143,714 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 4,285 12,107 11,603 24,457 Business realignment costs(3) — — — 3,249 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) — 948 — 2,570 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 14,878 $ 62,507 $ 35,509 $ 41,485 Income (loss) before income taxes—GAAP $ 6,248 $ (81,487 ) $ 18,147 $ (132,393 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 130,039 — 143,714 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 4,285 12,107 11,603 24,457 Business realignment costs(3) — — — 3,249 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) — 948 — 2,570 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(7) 16 151 32 188 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes $ 12,194 $ 63,403 $ 33,072 $ 45,075 Income tax expense (benefit)—GAAP $ 1,980 $ (642 ) $ (7,494 ) $ 18,452 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(8) 866 13,799 4,681 (10,528 ) Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ 2,846 $ 13,157 $ (2,813 ) $ 7,924 Net income (loss)—GAAP $ 4,268 $ (80,845 ) $ 25,641 $ (150,845 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 130,039 — 143,714 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 4,285 12,107 11,603 24,457 Business realignment costs(3) — — — 3,249 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) — 948 — 2,570 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(7) 16 151 32 188 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(8) (866 ) (13,799 ) (4,681 ) 10,528 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 9,348 $ 50,246 $ 35,885 $ 37,151





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 9,348 $ 50,246 $ 35,885 $ 37,151 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2,846 ) (13,157 ) 2,813 (7,924 ) Add: If-converted income tax expense (benefit)(9) 3,434 20,499 (4,948 ) 11,620 Adjusted if-converted net income (loss) $ 8,760 $ 42,904 $ 38,020 $ 33,455 Weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding—GAAP 98,831,307 54,589,542 74,555,206 51,894,913 Weighted average number of incremental shares from assumed vesting of RSUs and PSUs(10) — 9,133,806 — 7,205,942 Weighted average number of incremental shares from if-converted PWP OpCo units(11) — 36,332,846 26,305,163 38,825,961 Weighted-average adjusted diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 98,831,307 100,056,194 100,860,369 97,926,816 Adjusted net income per Class A share—diluted, if-converted $ 0.09 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 Key metrics: (12) GAAP operating income (loss) margin 5.8 % (30.2 )% 5.6 % (36.3 )% Adjusted operating income margin 9.6 % 23.0 % 9.7 % 11.1 % GAAP compensation ratio 70 % 114 % 70 % 114 % Adjusted compensation ratio 67 % 62 % 67 % 68 % GAAP effective tax rate 32 % 1 % (41 )% (14 )% Adjusted if-converted effective tax rate 28 % 32 % (15 )% 26 %

Notes to GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results:

(1) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo includes the amortization of awards granted by PWP Professional Partners LP (the “Professional Partners Awards”), which were subject to the Vesting Acceleration in the second quarter of 2024. The vesting of these awards did not economically dilute PWP shareholders’ interests relative to the interests of other investors in PWP OpCo.

(2) Public company transaction related incentives includes equity-based compensation for transaction-related restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance restricted stock units (“PSUs”), which are directly related to milestone events that were part of the business combination that closed on June 24, 2021 (the “Business Combination”), as well as employment taxes for these RSUs and PSUs. These expenses were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we began a review of the business, which resulted in headcount reductions in order to improve compensation alignment and to provide greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities. Costs were incurred through the first quarter of 2024 and included separation and transition benefits and the accelerated amortization (net of forfeitures) of certain equity-based awards, including certain Professional Partners Awards and transaction-related RSUs and PSUs, which would have been adjusted through adjustments (1) and (2) above notwithstanding the business realignment.

(4) On November 30, 2016, we completed a business combination with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., LLC (TPH), an independent advisory firm focused on the energy industry. The adjustment reflects the amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisition, and such assets will be fully amortized by November 30, 2026.

(5) Transaction costs that were expensed associated with the Business Combination, including (i) equity-based vesting for transaction-related RSUs issued to non-employees and (ii) costs incurred related to the partnership restructuring that was contemplated during the implementation of the up-C structure at the time of the Business Combination.

(6) See reconciliation below for the components of the consolidated statements of operations included in non-compensation expense—GAAP as well as Adjusted non-compensation expense.

(7) Includes the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs for all periods presented and minimal charges related to the Vesting Acceleration for the three and six months ended June 2024.

(8) The adjusted income tax expense (benefit) represents the Company’s calculated tax expense (benefit) on adjusted non-GAAP results. It excludes the impact on income taxes of certain transaction-related items and other items not reflected in our adjusted non-GAAP results. It does not represent the cash that the Company expects to pay for taxes in the current periods.

(9) The if-converted income tax expense (benefit) represents the Company's calculated tax expense (benefit) on adjusted non-GAAP results assuming the exchange of all PWP OpCo units for PWP Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s results for the period being subject to corporate-level tax.

(10) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury stock method of unvested RSUs and PSUs.

(11) Represents the dilutive impact assuming the conversion of all PWP OpCo units to shares of Class A common stock.

(12) Reconciliations of key metrics from GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliation of their components.

GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 6,899 $ — $ 6,899 Technology and infrastructure 9,237 — 9,237 Rent and occupancy 6,596 — 6,596 Travel and related expenses 5,329 — 5,329 General, administrative and other expenses 4,892 — 4,892 Depreciation and amortization 5,052 (1,645 ) (1) 3,407 Non-compensation expense $ 38,005 $ (1,645 ) $ 36,360 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 11,743 $ (948 ) (2) $ 10,795 Technology and infrastructure 9,125 — 9,125 Rent and occupancy 5,860 — 5,860 Travel and related expenses 4,700 — 4,700 General, administrative and other expenses 7,223 — 7,223 Depreciation and amortization 5,108 (1,645 ) (1) 3,463 Non-compensation expense $ 43,759 $ (2,593 ) $ 41,166 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 26,095 $ — $ 26,095 Technology and infrastructure 18,526 — 18,526 Rent and occupancy 12,922 — 12,922 Travel and related expenses 10,973 — 10,973 General, administrative and other expenses 10,355 — 10,355 Depreciation and amortization 10,053 (3,290 ) (1) 6,763 Non-compensation expense $ 88,924 $ (3,290 ) $ 85,634 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 22,803 $ (2,570 ) (2) $ 20,233 Technology and infrastructure 17,897 — 17,897 Rent and occupancy 12,137 — 12,137 Travel and related expenses 9,285 — 9,285 General, administrative and other expenses 11,742 — 11,742 Depreciation and amortization 10,188 (3,290 ) (1) 6,898 Non-compensation expense $ 84,052 $ (5,860 ) $ 78,192

(1) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH business combination.

(2) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination.

* Throughout this release, adjusted figures represent Non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers. GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders and Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A share—diluted, if—converted will be referred to as “GAAP Diluted EPS” and “Adjusted EPS,” respectively.