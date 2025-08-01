OTC Markets Group Welcomes Talga Group Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Talga Group Ltd. (ASX: TLG; OTCQX: TLGRF), a leader in the development of sustainable battery materials, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Talga Group Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Talga Group Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TLGRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Talga Group CEO Martin Phillips commented, “To begin trading on the OTCQX is an important step in Talga’s growth strategy. It will provide North American investors with a convenient way to trade our shares and the OTCQX quotation enhances our exposure to the investment community in the US. We recently announced that a US patent is pending for our graphite battery anode material which paves the way for expansion of our operations in the future.”

About Talga Group Ltd.

Talga Group Ltd. (ASX:TLG) is a leader in the development of sustainable battery materials. Via innovative technology and vertical integration of our 100% owned Swedish graphite resources, Talga offers a secure supply of products critical to the green transition. Talga’s flagship product, Talnode-C, is a natural graphite anode material made using renewable energy for a low emissions footprint. Battery materials under development include an advanced silicon anode product, recycled graphite anode material and conductive additives for cathodes.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

