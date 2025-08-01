Citrus Oil Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Leading Player Profiles for Citromax Flavors, ICCC, Florida Chemical Company, Lebermuth, Citrus Oleo, Cedarome, BERJE, doTERRA, Rocky Mountain Oils

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citrus Oil Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The citrus oil market is expected to grow from USD 4.409 billion in 2025 to USD 5.981 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.29%.



Citrus oils, extracted via cold pressing from the rinds of citrus fruits like orange, lemon, and grapefruit, are a vital segment of the essential oils market. Renowned for their therapeutic benefits, these oils enhance mood, alleviate anxiety, soothe skin, and offer antioxidant properties. Their prominence in personal care products continues to grow, driven by rising disposable incomes and heightened health awareness amid increased socialization and digitalization.





Market Growth Drivers

Surge in Aromatherapy Demand



The citrus oil market is experiencing robust growth due to rising consumer interest in self-care, particularly aromatherapy. Modern lifestyles have intensified mental health challenges, especially anxiety among younger demographics, prompting a shift toward natural solutions.

Recent research highlights aromatherapy's efficacy, with a multicenter trial demonstrating significant reductions in anxiety and depression among cancer patients receiving aromatherapy massage over six weeks, compared to standard care. In the U.S., aromatherapy ranks among the top five complementary therapies for self-care, with natural products like citrus oils leading in popularity. Clinical aromatherapy, practiced by nurses with specialized training, uses these oils to achieve measurable health outcomes, further boosting demand.



Shift Toward Natural and Organic Products



Increasing health consciousness and evolving lifestyles are driving demand for natural and organic products, including citrus oils. Consumers are prioritizing plant-based solutions for wellness, weight management, and even cancer prevention, supported by growing awareness of citrus oils' benefits. The proliferation of wellness centers and clinics, coupled with higher spending on leisure and relaxation, is further propelling market growth. This trend reflects a broader shift toward sustainable, health-focused consumption patterns.



Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific's Significant Share



The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the citrus oil market due to rapid urbanization and modernization. Millennials and Gen Z in countries like India are increasingly adopting Western wellness trends, such as aromatherapy, fueling demand for citrus oils. Market players are responding with strategic expansions. For instance, in July 2025, doTERRA, a global leader in essential oils, announced plans to expand its presence in India to meet rising demand. Similarly, in October 2024, Bella Vita Organic launched a line of ayurvedic essential oils in New Delhi, including citrus variants like lemongrass and orange. These 100% natural products, offered at affordable prices, cater to diverse preferences (floral, plant-based, strong, or mild) and address skin concerns like acne, dark spots, and inflammation while promoting relaxation.



The citrus oil market is thriving, driven by growing demand for aromatherapy and natural, plant-based products. Asia Pacific's rapid adoption of wellness trends and strategic market expansions by key players position it as a key growth region. As consumer preferences continue to prioritize health and sustainability, citrus oils are set to maintain their upward trajectory in the global essential oils market.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others): Citromax Flavors, Inc. ICCC Florida Chemical Company Lebermuth, Inc Citrus Oleo Cedarome BERJE INC. doTERRA Plant Therapy Essential Oils Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. CITRUS OIL MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Orange Oil

5.3. Lemon Oil

5.4. Grapefruit Oil

5.5. Bergamot Oil

5.6. Others



6. CITRUS OIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food & Beverage

6.3. Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

6.4. Pharmaceuticals

6.5. Aromatherapy



7. CITRUS OIL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. USA

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Germany

7.4.2. France

7.4.3. United Kingdom

7.4.4. Spain

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. South Korea

7.6.4. India

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Others



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Citromax Flavors, Inc.

ICCC

Florida Chemical Company

Lebermuth, Inc

Citrus Oleo

Cedarome

BERJE INC.

doTERRA

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

