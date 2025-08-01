Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC); Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW); Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL); and Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE: SOC): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares prior to December 12, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/centene-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to learn more. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) provided investors with material information concerning Centene’s expected revenue guidance and adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s enrollment and morbidity rates, as well as strong retention rates in Centene’s Medicare business.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Centene’s enrollment and morbidity rates. The Complaint claims that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Centene’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flywire-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), through certain of its officers, consistently touted the sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth and financial condition, while downplaying the anticipated negative impacts of permit- and visa-related headwinds on the Company’s business. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (ii) the negative impact that permit and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares prior to November 22, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/replimune-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between November 22, 2024, and July 21, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), through certain of its officers, made materially false or misleading statement regarding the Company’s IGNYTE trial, the purpose of which is to treat skin cancer. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial’s prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Replimune’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE: SOC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Sable Offshore Corporation (NASDAQ: SOC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) shares prior to May 19, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between May 19, 2025, and June 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the “SPO”), you can participate in the class action. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/sable-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent oil and gas company focused on developing the Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. They operate three production platforms and own 16 federal leases within the unit, encompassing approximately 76,000 acres. Sable also owns and operates subsea pipelines that transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water to onshore processing facilities at Las Flores Canyon.



As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Sable Offshore Corp. (NASDAQ: SOC), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) they represented that Sable Offshore Corp. had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Sable's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the underlying lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

