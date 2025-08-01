HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Forecast Report 2025-2029, with Profiles of Baidu, CE Info Systems, Civil Maps, Dynamic Map Platform, ESRI, HERE Global, Intel, Mapbox, Momenta, NavInfo, and More

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HD map for autonomous vehicles market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 13.96 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at an impressive CAGR of 40.5% during this period. The comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and in-depth vendor analysis.
The analysis explores the latest market dynamics, identifying critical trends and drivers, including the burgeoning adoption of autonomous vehicles, the increasing shift toward cloud-based HD maps, and the unmatched accuracy offered by these maps.
The study highlights the expansion in connected infrastructure as a primary growth driver for the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. The advent of 5G technology and increased use of autonomous vehicles for taxi and parcel delivery services are anticipated to fuel demand significantly.
Market Segmentation:
By Solution
- Cloud-based
- Embedded
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger
- Commercial
By End-user
- Automotive OEMs
- Mobility service providers
- Fleet operators
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report comprehensively covers:
- HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market sizing
- HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market forecast
- HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report assists clients in enhancing their market standings. The analysis encompasses detailed evaluations of several leading market vendors, including Baidu Inc., CE Info Systems Ltd., Civil Maps, Dynamic Map Platform Co. Ltd., Esri Global Inc., HERE Global BV, Intel Corp., Mapbox Inc., Momenta Group, NavInfo Co. Ltd., and more. The report also addresses upcoming trends and challenges, providing companies with strategic insights to capitalize on future growth opportunities.
The market research ensures a complete competitive landscape analysis, underpinning an in-depth vendor selection methodology that integrates qualitative and quantitative techniques to predict precise market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1 Executive Summary
- 2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 2.3 Factors of disruption
- 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market definition
- 4.2 Market segment analysis
- 4.3 Market size 2024
- 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- 5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market 2019 - 2023
- 5.2 Solution segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.3 Vehicle Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 6 Qualitative Analysis
- 6.1 The AI impact on Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market
- 7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Five forces summary
- 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 7.4 Threat of new entrants
- 7.5 Threat of substitutes
- 7.6 Threat of rivalry
- 7.7 Market condition
- 8 Market Segmentation by Solution
- 8.1 Market segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Solution
- 8.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.4 Embedded - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Solution
- 9 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 9.1 Market segments
- 9.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 9.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- 10 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 10.1 Market segments
- 10.2 Comparison by End-user
- 10.3 Automotive OEMs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.4 Mobility service providers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.5 Fleet operators - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- 11 Customer Landscape
- 12 Geographic Landscape
- 12.1 Geographic segmentation
- 12.2 Geographic comparison
- 12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.10 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.14 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.15 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.16 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.17 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- 13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- 13.1 Market drivers
- 13.2 Market challenges
- 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
- 14 Competitive Landscape
- 14.1 Overview
- 14.2 Competitive Landscape
- 14.3 Landscape disruption
- 14.4 Industry risks
- 15 Competitive Analysis
- 15.1 Companies profiled
- 15.2 Company ranking index
- 15.3 Market positioning of companies
- 15.4 Baidu Inc.
- 15.5 Civil Maps
- 15.6 Dynamic Map Platform Co. Ltd.
- 15.7 Esri Global Inc.
- 15.8 HERE Global BV
- 15.9 Intel Corp.
- 15.10 Mapbox Inc.
- 15.11 Momenta Group
- 15.12 NavInfo Co. Ltd.
- 15.13 Navmii Publishing Ltd.
- 15.14 NVIDIA Corp.
- 15.15 The Sanborn Map Co. Inc.
- 15.16 TomTom NV
- 15.17 Toyota Motor Corp.
- 15.18 Wipro Ltd.
