FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC.’S BIG SOUTH FORK MEDICAL CENTER COMPLETES PERFORMANCE NETWORK AGREEMENT WITH COVENANT HEALTH TO PROVIDE SWING BED SERVICES

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”) today announced that its critical access designated rural hospital, Big South Fork Medical Center located in Oneida, Tennessee, has completed a Performance Network Agreement with Covenant Health to join their performance network as a provider of swing bed services. Covenant Health is a large, muti-facility hospital network serving greater Knoxville and East Tennessee.

Patients who no longer meet acute care admission criteria are frequently in need of post-acute care to enhance their recovery. Big South Fork Medical Center is well positioned to provide swing bed services to a number of patients needing post-acute care, which will facilitate patients returning to their communities and being closer to their family during their recovery periods.

Hal Leftwich, CEO of Big South Fork Medical Center noted, “This agreement is an attestation to the services we provide and our hospital’s proximity to patient homes in this and surrounding communities which make us an attractive option for many patients in need of post-acute care.”

“Being part of Covenant Health’s performance network is consistent with our organic growth strategy of increasing net revenues at the hospital,” stated Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of parent company, FOXO Technologies Inc.

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.

Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical Center), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.

Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee. Myrtle provides inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT Programs.

FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.

For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the FOXO’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk of changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which FOXO operates; variations in operating performance across competitors or changes in laws and regulations affecting FOXO’s business; the ability to implement FOXO’s business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the ability to obtain financing; the risk that FOXO has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the enforceability of FOXO’s intellectual property, including its patents and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industries in which FOXO operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in FOXO’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports, and in other documents FOXO has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FOXO assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Sebastien Sainsbury

ssainsbury@foxotechnologies.com

(561) 485-0151