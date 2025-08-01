United States Surgical Robots Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025-2030, with Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Medrobotics, TransEnterix, Think Surgical, Accuray, and More

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Surgical Robots Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 2.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.14 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.85%.

As one of the most technologically advanced and commercially mature healthcare markets, the U.S. continues to lead the global adoption of surgical robotics. The demand is driven by rapid technological innovation, increased preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the expansion of robotic applications across a broad range of clinical specialties. The market benefits from strong institutional investment and widespread adoption in hospitals, academic centers, and private health systems, positioning the U.S. as a central hub for both development and deployment of robotic surgical technologies.

Surgical robotics is transitioning from being a high-end specialty tool to becoming an integral part of standard surgical care. Demographic shifts, rising surgical caseloads, and healthcare priorities centered on precision, safety, and efficiency are further propelling market momentum. Companies that focus on platform innovation, scalability, and measurable clinical benefits are set to capture substantial opportunities in this rapidly evolving space.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Surgical Robots in Treatment of Cancer: A primary growth catalyst in the U.S. Surgical Robots Market is the expanding use of robotic-assisted technologies in oncology. Robotic systems are increasingly employed in cancer surgeries such as prostatectomy, hysterectomy, colorectal resections, and thoracic operations due to their superior precision, minimal invasiveness, and favorable patient recovery outcomes.

With around 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses reported annually in the U.S. (excluding certain skin cancers), hospitals are turning to robotic platforms to improve procedural outcomes in complex oncologic cases. These systems help reduce complications, preserve surrounding tissues, and support faster recovery, especially in delicate procedures like radical prostatectomy. The increase in robotic installations across cancer centers and tertiary care hospitals is directly linked to rising surgical volumes in oncology, reinforcing the technology's clinical and economic value.

Key Market Challenges:

High Capital and Operational Costs: The significant upfront and ongoing costs associated with surgical robots remain a barrier to broader market penetration. System acquisition costs typically range from $1 million to $2.5 million, not including maintenance, consumables, and staff training. Smaller hospitals and outpatient centers often lack the financial flexibility to adopt such platforms, particularly when return on investment is uncertain or slow. Recurring expenses related to single-use instruments, software upgrades, and service agreements further increase the financial burden. These cost constraints limit robotic adoption to well-funded institutions, hindering accessibility in community hospitals and rural areas where the need for advanced care is equally pressing. Budget-conscious facilities may struggle to justify these investments despite the long-term clinical and operational advantages.

Key Market Trends:

Expansion into Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs): A key trend reshaping the market is the increasing deployment of surgical robots in outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers. The healthcare industry is shifting toward same-day, minimally invasive procedures that reduce hospital stays and lower costs. Manufacturers are responding by developing compact, mobile, and cost-efficient robotic systems designed specifically for ASC environments.

These next-generation platforms require smaller space, faster setup, and simpler workflows, aligning well with ASC operations. Robotic-assisted surgeries in orthopedics, gynecology, and urology are increasingly performed in these settings due to their minimally invasive nature and quicker recovery times. This trend not only expands patient access to robotic surgery but also opens new avenues for growth among device manufacturers and service providers targeting the ASC segment.

Report Scope:

In this report, the United States Surgical Robots Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United States Surgical Robots Market, By Product:

Orthopedics

Neurology

Urology

Gynecology

Others

United States Surgical Robots Market, By End User:

Inpatient

Outpatient

United States Surgical Robots Market, By Region:

North-east

Mid-west

West

South

