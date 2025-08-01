ETH Contract Participation Model for 2025 Announced by HashJ to Tap Market Opportunities

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the introduction of its updated ETH contract participation model, developed to support broader engagement in Ethereum-linked income opportunities. This move comes as Ethereum (ETH) continues to hold its place as a foundational asset within the Web3 ecosystem, even as its mainnet fully transitions from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) following the 2022 “Merge.”

Despite this shift, ETH-related contract activity remains strong across derivative networks and GPU-compatible platforms. HashJ’s 2025 model aims to simplify access to these evolving opportunities for individual users by lowering technical barriers and offering transparent participation structures.

Ethereum Market Weekly Overview: Layer-2 Networks and On-Chain Activity Gain Ground

During the fourth week of July 2025, ETH held steady around $3,790, while on-chain activity remained robust. Metrics such as active wallet addresses and decentralized application (DApp) usage saw steady growth. According to data from L2Beat, the total value locked (TVL) in Layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base reached new peaks, reinforcing Ethereum’s position as a leader in blockchain fee revenue.
In parallel, Ethereum continues to attract diverse projects, including artificial intelligence (AI) protocols, decentralized proof-of-stake (DPoS) systems, and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) platforms—further cementing its status as the dominant smart contract infrastructure.

Current Landscape of ETH-Related Contracts

Although Ethereum’s mainnet no longer supports traditional PoW-based contracts, derivative chains such as EthereumPoW (ETHW), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and other EVM-compatible PoW ecosystems continue to offer contract-based participation. These networks maintain close market correlation with ETH, creating an alternate avenue for users to engage in ETH-linked strategies.
Key approaches include:

  • Participating in contracts tied to ETHW or ETC and later converting proceeds into ETH;
  • Utilizing platforms such as HashJ to access GPU resources and schedule contract-based operations across ETH-aligned networks;
  • Diversifying income strategies via ETH staking, DeFi protocols, and eligible airdrop campaigns.

HashJ’s New Model: Accessible Participation in ETH-Linked Contracts

HashJ’s latest platform features are focused on enhancing user participation in ETH-related rewards with low entry barriers and simplified processes. This includes:

  • Access to GPU resource scheduling and allocation across ETH-relevant derivative ecosystems;
  • Intelligent task distribution to support optimized contract outcomes;
  • Transparent performance monitoring via a mobile application and user dashboard;
  • Automated revenue settlement with unrestricted asset withdrawals.

New users can access a welcome package valued at $118, comprising $100 in contract trial credits and $18 in platform cash. No specialized hardware or infrastructure setup is required, and users can manage their participation via visual interfaces designed for ease of use.

Continued Relevance of ETH-Linked Contracts

Despite the discontinuation of PoW contracts on the Ethereum mainnet, ETH continues to command broad investor interest. ETH-based contracts and derivative tokens present various benefits:

  • Closely mirrored price movements from tokens like ETHW and ETC allow for ETH-aligned exposure;
  • Flexible use of contracts as a means to hedge risk or manage portfolio allocation;
  • Simplified entry via platforms like HashJ reduces reliance on traditional hardware setups or data center integration.

For everyday users, these tools offer a practical and efficient alternative to more complex technical methods of participating in ETH-related returns.

Conclusion

As Ethereum maintains its leading role in decentralized infrastructure, new models of participation are emerging to reflect evolving network dynamics. HashJ’s ETH contract access framework presents a simplified and scalable method for engaging with ETH-linked opportunities.

For those looking to participate in Ethereum’s evolving contract landscape without encountering technical or operational hurdles, HashJ’s model offers a structured and user-friendly entry point. New users receive a $118 gift package upon registration (including $100 contract trial credit and $18 cash).

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)

MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a fintech company based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company provides contract-based digital reward systems for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP, with over 2 million users across more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com
App Download: Available on iOS and Android
