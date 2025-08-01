Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and the business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 833-316-1983 or 785-838-9310.

The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

An audio replay will be available through August 14, 2025, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11159552. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

Upcoming Canaccord Conference

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on August 12th in Boston. Management is scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bridger Aerospace website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Investors interested in participating should contact Bridger Aerospace Investor Relations or their Canaccord representative.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://w w w.bridgera e rospace.com .