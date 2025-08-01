Ocugen Provides Business Update with Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

Initiated dosing in OCU410ST Phase 2/3 GARDian3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial

Actively dosing patients in OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial and on track for 2026 BLA filing

OrthoCellix reverse merger intended to unlock the value of NeoCart/regenerative cell therapies and enable the Company to focus capital on modifier gene therapy platform

Signed binding term sheet for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400 with upfront fees and near-term development milestone payments totaling up to $11 million

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today reported second quarter 2025 financial results along with a business update.

“While our modifier gene therapy clinical trials advance—now with two in late-stage—we are securing strategic partnerships and evolving the business to support three successful Biologics License Application (BLA) filings over the next three years,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “We have also made important appointments to our Board of Directors, Retina Scientific Advisory Board, and Leadership Team to provide the Company with scientific and strategic know-how to bring us closer to delivering paradigm-changing gene therapies to millions of people with blindness diseases.”

In June, the Company announced a proposed reverse merger with OrthoCellix, a wholly-owned subsidiary, and Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. to create a Nasdaq-listed, late clinical-stage regenerative cell therapy company with a first-in-class technology platform, focused on orthopedic diseases. The combined company will focus on the development of OrthoCellix’s NeoCart® technology for the treatment of articular knee cartilage defects. Previously, NeoCart® received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and concurrence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a single, confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial to enable submission of a BLA.

Aligned with Ocugen’s business development strategy to pursue regional partnerships for OCU400, the Company signed a binding term sheet to negotiate and enter into a licensing agreement with a well-established leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in Korea for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400. Pursuant to the term sheet, under the license agreement, in addition to the upfront and milestone fees, the Company will be entitled to sales milestones of $1 million for every $15 million of net sales in Korea in addition to a royalty of 25% on net sales of OCU400 generated by Ocugen’s partner. Ocugen will manufacture commercial supply of OCU400 under terms of a supply agreement. A regional approach preserves Ocugen’s rights to larger geographies to maximize total patient reach while also generating return for shareholders.

Following the FDA’s agreement to proceed with a Phase 2/3 GARDian3 pivotal confirmatory trial for OCU410ST for Stargardt disease, the agency granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to OCU410ST in May. This designation underscores the urgent need to address Stargardt disease, which remains a significant unmet medical need. Stargardt disease is an inherited retinal disorder that typically presents in childhood and affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined, and approximately 1 million globally. Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment available for Stargardt disease.

The OCU410ST Phase 2/3 GARDian3 clinical trial is progressing well with the first patient dosed in July after FDA clearance in June. The GARDian3 clinical trial builds upon encouraging results and positive data from the Phase 1 GARDian trial, which demonstrated 48% slower lesion growth at 12-month follow-up in evaluable treated eyes compared to untreated eyes. Additionally, evaluable treated eyes showed a statistically significant (p=0.031) and clinically meaningful improvement of nearly 2-line/9-letter gain in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 12-month follow-up when compared to untreated eyes.

Positive preliminary efficacy and safety data from the OCU410 Phase 1 ArMaDa clinical trial at 12 months demonstrated no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs), 23% slower geographic atrophy (GA) lesion growth in treated eyes versus fellow eyes after a single injection, and 2-line/10-letter gain in visual acuity in treated eyes when compared to untreated fellow eyes. Preliminary results from ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial (N=31), 6-month interim analysis, demonstrated a 27% slower lesion growth and preservation of retinal tissue. These data support the potential for OCU410 to provide a one-time treatment for life for the 2-3 million people in the U.S. & EU combined who suffer from GA.

Patients are actively being recruited in the United States and Canada for the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial, which remains on track for BLA and MAA submissions in 2026. This is the only broad retinitis pigmentosa (RP) gene-agnostic trial to address multiple genetic mutations with a single therapeutic approach. In addition, the European Medicines Agency has granted eligibility to submit the OCU400 Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) through the centralized procedure, based on the current study design and statistical analysis plan.



Regarding the Company’s inhaled vaccines portfolio, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) intends to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial for OCU500 in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to the notable leadership appointments, Ocugen welcomed the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan to its manufacturing facility as part of the NSCEB’s Biotech Across America events, highlighting biotech innovation in Pennsylvania. Rep. Houlahan subsequently announced the bipartisan BIOTech Caucus to build greater awareness and understanding of biotechnology among lawmakers and support transformative advances in healthcare. Dr. Musunuri supports the formation of this very important bipartisan BIOTech Caucus that includes senior congressional leaders such as Rep. Pete Sessions in addition to local leaders, which will prioritize biotechnology at the national level to ensure U.S. leadership globally.

“The meaningful progress Ocugen is making across its novel modifier gene therapy platform, along with strategic leadership changes and significant external alliances are evidence of a strong first half of 2025,” said Dr. Musunuri. “We look forward to providing critical program updates and data in the coming months.”



Modifier Gene Therapy Platform—a Novel First-in-Class Platform

OCU400 for RP – On track to complete enrollment in support of BLA/MAA filings in 2026. Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) convened and found no SAEs related to OCU400 and recommended to continue study dosing as planned.



On track to complete enrollment in support of BLA/MAA filings in 2026. Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) convened and found no SAEs related to OCU400 and recommended to continue study dosing as planned. OCU410ST for Stargardt Disease – FDA granted RPDD for OCU410ST for the treatment of ABCA4-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3. FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial of OCU410ST and dosing has been initiated.



FDA granted RPDD for OCU410ST for the treatment of ABCA4-associated retinopathies including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3. FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial of OCU410ST and dosing has been initiated. OCU410 for GA – Phase 1 data at 12 months demonstrates reduced lesion growth, preservation of retinal tissue, and—most importantly—a positive effect on the functional visual measure of low luminance visual acuity (LLVA). Interim Phase 2 data at 6 months demonstrated very encouraging results consistent with Phase 1 data.



Ophthalmic Biologic Product

OCU200 – DSMB approved continuation of dosing in the third cohort and the Company intends to complete the Phase 1 clinical trial in the second half of 2025.



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



The Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $27.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $58.8 million as of December 31, 2024, providing cash runway into the first quarter of 2026. The Company had 292.2 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $15.2 million and included research and development expenses of $8.4 million and general and administrative expenses of $6.8 million. This compares to total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $16.6 million that included research and development expenses of $8.9 million and general and administrative expenses of $7.7 million.

Ocugen reported a $0.05 net loss per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $0.06 net loss per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 27,013 $ 58,514 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,870 3,168 Total current assets 32,883 61,682 Property and equipment, net 15,445 16,554 Restricted cash 312 307 Other assets 4,954 3,899 Total assets $ 53,594 $ 82,442 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,237 $ 4,243 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,899 15,500 Operating lease obligations 853 519 Current portion of long term debt — 1,326 Total current liabilities 17,989 21,588 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations, less current portion 3,945 3,313 Long term debt, net 28,025 27,345 Other non-current liabilities 583 564 Total non-current liabilities 32,553 31,222 Total liabilities 50,542 52,810 Stockholders' equity Common Stock 2,924 2,915 Treasury stock (48 ) (48 ) Additional paid-in capital 370,474 366,938 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12 48 Accumulated deficit (370,31 ) (340,221 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,052 29,632 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,594 $ 82,442



