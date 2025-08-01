REAlloys Appoints The Honorable Brad Wall former Premier of Saskatchewan to Corporate Board of Directors

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), announces that its merger target REalloys Inc. (“REA” or “REalloys”) a vertically integrated critical mineral company, today announced the appointment of Brad Wall, former Premier of Saskatchewan, to its Corporate Board of Directors.

Brad Wall served as the 14th Premier of Saskatchewan, leading the province from 2007 to 2018 with a focus on economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and opportunity creation. First elected to public office in 1999, over his 18-year career in public service, Mr. Wall established a legacy of transformative leadership in Canada. During his decade as Premier, his administration’s growth plan included sweeping reforms to labour legislation, reductions in taxes, and improvements to regulatory environments to enhance economic competitiveness. Under his leadership the province’s employment sector expanded by 60,000 new jobs. His government reduced the province’s operating debt by nearly $1 billion and secured Saskatchewan’s first-ever AAA credit rating, reflecting sound fiscal management and economic stability.

Mr. Wall retired from public life in 2018, while remaining active in the private sector. He currently acts as a special advisor to the national law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Canada American Business Council. He also holds directorships with Whitecap Resources, NexGen Energy, Helium Evolution, and Maxim Power.

As REalloys accelerates in building out its vertically integrated critical mineral supply chain, with fully owned upstream asset Hoidas Lake in Saskatchewan, an MOU with The Saskatchewan Research Council on a strategic collaborative relationship in which SRC will provide midstream services to REA in support of this effort, and downstream capability with the acquisition of PMT Critical Metals in the United States, The Honorable Brad Wall will contribute his extensive leadership expertise to ensure REalloys’ consortium benefits the citizens of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada as a nation, and North American national defence interests in a rapid and responsible manner.

Mr. Wall commented, "REalloys’ vision for building a vertically integrated rare earth supply chain entirely independent from Chinese materials and technology, represents a major evolutionary step forward in the United States’ and Canada’s ability to defend their national interests. The opportunity to help shape this consortium is both stimulating and aligned with my commitment to serve the public good of our citizens. I'm excited to support the REalloys team in turning a bold plan into operational outcomes that can transform North American national security."

About REAlloys Inc.



REAlloys Inc. (REA) operates a downstream magnet material, critical metals, alloys, & magnet manufacturing facility, located in Euclid, Ohio, and owns the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Elements Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. REA is expanding its Ohio facility’s production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility’s installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline. For more information, go to www.realloys.com.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/.

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

REAlloys Inc.

David Argyle

CEO REalloys Inc.

ceo@realloys.com

www.realloys.com

