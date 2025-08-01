Alliance Entertainment Promotes Seven Executives to Senior Vice President Roles

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, is pleased to announce the promotion of seven accomplished executives to Senior Vice President roles. These appointments reflect Alliance’s commitment to driving sales growth, operational efficiency, expanding exclusive content capabilities, and scaling its capital-light fulfillment platform, all key contributors to the company’s margin expansion and strategic growth in the collectibles ecosystem.

These promotions underscore the company’s strategic focus on innovation, global expansion, and technological advancement. Each of the newly appointed Senior Vice Presidents have played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s success and are well-positioned to lead its next phase of growth. Their collective experience, institutional knowledge, and leadership will be instrumental as Alliance continues to grow sales, streamline operations and strengthens its global footprint.

“Alliance’s momentum is grounded in sales growth, operational discipline, exclusive content, and scalable infrastructure,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “These promotions recognize the leaders who are driving our continued evolution. Their work spans sales, fulfillment automation, data infrastructure, content partnerships, and financial execution. Each of these executives plays a mission-critical role as we continue building a stronger, more agile business with expanding opportunities for growth and long-term value creation.”

Dean Tabaac – Senior Vice President, AMPED Distribution

Dean brings decades of executive-level experience in music industry management, sales, marketing, and distribution. Since assuming leadership of AMPED in 2013, he has consistently driven revenue and profitability growth, transforming AMPED into a premier music distribution company. A ten-time recipient of Billboard’s Indie Power Player Award, Dean previously held a senior executive role at SONY/Red for over 15 years, where he helped shape the independent distribution landscape.

Gustavo Bello – Senior Vice President, International Sales

With a remarkable 40-year tenure at Alliance, Gustavo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight in global entertainment distribution. His efforts have expanded the company’s reach into over 70 international markets, building long-standing relationships with key partners across the industry. Gustavo’s deep understanding of international trade and market dynamics continues to be a driving force behind Alliance’s global success.

Alex Jimenez – Senior Vice President, Import Services

Alex has dedicated his entire professional career to the music industry, beginning with Bassin Distributors in 1986. He played a pivotal role in expanding Alliance’s international division and later founded its imports division, establishing direct relationships with partners in 28 countries. His leadership has been instrumental in managing tens of thousands of SKUs across global audio and video formats, and he continues to collaborate closely with the AMPED Distribution team on global projects.

Ian Ching – Senior Vice President, Information Technology

Ian began his career in entertainment distribution with a pioneering e-commerce startup that became the first eBay seller worldwide to reach 100,000 positive feedback ratings. He joined Super D in 2006 as a Developer/DBA and transitioned to Alliance in 2013 through acquisition. Ian has since led transformative IT initiatives, helping the company scale its infrastructure and capabilities. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Cal State Fullerton and is known for his forward-thinking approach and collaborative leadership.

Sandy Marsans – Senior Vice President, Information Technology

With over three decades of IT experience, Sandy has played a critical role in enhancing Alliance’s IT operations. As VP of IT, Sandy has overseen the company’s cybersecurity initiatives and ensured compliance with public company standards. Sandy’s leadership has been essential in modernizing systems, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the company’s technological advancement. Sandy holds a Bachelor of Science from Miami Dade College.

Alia Hussain Baksh – Senior Vice President, Finance/Controller

Alia has built a distinguished 30-year career at Alliance Entertainment, beginning as a Staff Accountant in 1995. Her steady advancement and deep expertise in financial operations have been instrumental in driving financial discipline and supporting growth initiatives. Known for her leadership, attention to detail, and institutional knowledge, Alia has mentored future finance leaders and played a key role in the company’s financial strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bentley University.

Tony Timpano – Senior Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs

Tony is a 35-year veteran of the entertainment industry, having held senior legal and business affairs roles at Sony Music/RED Distribution, Edel GmbH, and Icon Entertainment. As General Counsel, he provides strategic legal guidance to support Alliance’s innovation, protect its assets, and foster a culture of compliance. Tony is a graduate of Tufts University and the University of Baltimore School of Law and is widely respected for his pragmatic and forward-looking legal counsel.

Bruce Ogilvie, Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, added, “These individuals have consistently demonstrated excellence, strategic vision, and a commitment to our values. Their elevation to Senior Vice President is a testament to their impact and the confidence we have in their continued contributions.”

As Alliance Entertainment advances its position at the center of the collectibles and home entertainment ecosystem, the company remains focused on capital-light growth, expanding exclusive IP access, and deepening its role as a preferred omnichannel partner for the world’s top entertainment brands. With a strengthened leadership team in place, Alliance is well-positioned to drive margin-accretive growth, scale direct-to-consumer operations, and deliver durable value to shareholders.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

